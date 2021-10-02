The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Mark K. Lawrence from Roy Bookhamer Jr., property in White Township, $140,000.

Teta Tanigay from Cory White, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $55,000.

Charlene M. Boyd from David W. Trotz, property in Westmont Borough, $39,655.

Kylee M. Grata from Walter Grata, property in Middle Taylor Township, $158,750.

Bryan Miller from Brian S. Jamison, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $13,000.

Kimberly Shesko from Shawn J. Furfari, property in Ferndale Borough, $84,250.

Nathan T. McKeel from Marlene A. Teeter, property in Jackson Township, $265,000.

Marywhite Oliver from Gloria G. Burkhart, property in Ferndale Borough, $78,500.

Joseph W. Rogal from Michael J. Perrone, property in Hastings Borough, $19,000.

Coal Tubin Pennsylvania LLC from A&A Excavation Inc., property in Ferndale Borough, $110,000.

Richard Andrew Chamberlain II from Donald L. William, property in Jackson Township, $149,000.

Scott D. Myers from Theodore S. Geibig Jr., property in Richland Township, $230,000.

Wade Stoddard from Burton & Ellen Singerman Asset Protection Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $331,500.

Ethan Stewart from Katelin B. Lindrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $186,500.

Edward J. Defazio from Bernard E. Dumm, property in Blacklick Township, $176,600.

Justice H. Orlu from Marion W. Templeton, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $117,000.

Tyler J. Holtz from George W. Hnatkovich, property in Hastings Borough, $90,900.

Mario Laurence Ugoletti from Harold R. Swanson, property in Vintondale Borough, $16,500.

Lois Ann Anders from Joseph Maczko, property in Patton Borough, $29,000.

Adam Cobaugh from Falls Run Development Co. LLC, property in Richland Township, $19,000.

Thomas Edward Kapcsos Sr. from Mary Lou Sadar, property in Richland Township, $110,400.

Naquina Calderon from Richard Dowling, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $16,000.

Somerset County

James M. Johnson from Michael L. Kuhn, property in Somerset Borough, $253,000.

Edward Borischak Jr. from Dolores Block, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.

Brianna Marie Trent from Todd A. Bowser, property in Somerset Borough, $142,000.

Timothy J. Abraham from Albert Hertzler, property in Elk Lick Township, $30,000.

Nivinski Farm from Thomas R. Chiappelli, property in Shade Township, $167,808.

Lindsay Osterhout from Gregory M. Palochak, property in Middlecreek Township, $297,000.

Craig Westover from Joanne Lynn Gyles, property in Windber Borough, $120,000.

Ronald E. Bass from John E. Harbaugh, property in Shade Township, $37,100.

Jennifer Lishka from David L. Lazer, property in Conemaugh Township, $69,500.

David Lynn Stoltzfus from Amy E. Yutzy, property in Elk Lick Township, $220,000.

Janet M. Higgins from Whitetail Holdings, property in Somerset Borough, $92,000.

Paul Saucedo Chimbay from Jason E. Sullivan, property in Windber Borough, $53,000.

Hank Tunstall from Gregory Tunstall, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

Kelly J. Deangelo from Gary L. Carpenter, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.

Joyce L. Friedline from Amber Farm, property in Lincoln Township, $75,000.

Brett T. Stahl from Janet E. Cook, property in Windber Borough, $24,200.

Michael L. Kuhn from Travis Stankan, property in Somerset Borough, $158,000.

Max R. Pavlovich from Carlene J. Holsopple, property in Conemaugh Township, $410,000.

Larry Tenerovich from Peter M. Korhut, property in Windber Borough, $203,000.

Joseph E. Price from Darren S. Davies, property in Middlecreek Township, $322,000.

Trending Video

Recommended for you