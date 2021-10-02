The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mark K. Lawrence from Roy Bookhamer Jr., property in White Township, $140,000.
Teta Tanigay from Cory White, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $55,000.
Charlene M. Boyd from David W. Trotz, property in Westmont Borough, $39,655.
Kylee M. Grata from Walter Grata, property in Middle Taylor Township, $158,750.
Bryan Miller from Brian S. Jamison, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $13,000.
Kimberly Shesko from Shawn J. Furfari, property in Ferndale Borough, $84,250.
Nathan T. McKeel from Marlene A. Teeter, property in Jackson Township, $265,000.
Marywhite Oliver from Gloria G. Burkhart, property in Ferndale Borough, $78,500.
Joseph W. Rogal from Michael J. Perrone, property in Hastings Borough, $19,000.
Coal Tubin Pennsylvania LLC from A&A Excavation Inc., property in Ferndale Borough, $110,000.
Richard Andrew Chamberlain II from Donald L. William, property in Jackson Township, $149,000.
Scott D. Myers from Theodore S. Geibig Jr., property in Richland Township, $230,000.
Wade Stoddard from Burton & Ellen Singerman Asset Protection Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $331,500.
Ethan Stewart from Katelin B. Lindrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $186,500.
Edward J. Defazio from Bernard E. Dumm, property in Blacklick Township, $176,600.
Justice H. Orlu from Marion W. Templeton, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $117,000.
Tyler J. Holtz from George W. Hnatkovich, property in Hastings Borough, $90,900.
Mario Laurence Ugoletti from Harold R. Swanson, property in Vintondale Borough, $16,500.
Lois Ann Anders from Joseph Maczko, property in Patton Borough, $29,000.
Adam Cobaugh from Falls Run Development Co. LLC, property in Richland Township, $19,000.
Thomas Edward Kapcsos Sr. from Mary Lou Sadar, property in Richland Township, $110,400.
Naquina Calderon from Richard Dowling, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $16,000.
Somerset County
James M. Johnson from Michael L. Kuhn, property in Somerset Borough, $253,000.
Edward Borischak Jr. from Dolores Block, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Brianna Marie Trent from Todd A. Bowser, property in Somerset Borough, $142,000.
Timothy J. Abraham from Albert Hertzler, property in Elk Lick Township, $30,000.
Nivinski Farm from Thomas R. Chiappelli, property in Shade Township, $167,808.
Lindsay Osterhout from Gregory M. Palochak, property in Middlecreek Township, $297,000.
Craig Westover from Joanne Lynn Gyles, property in Windber Borough, $120,000.
Ronald E. Bass from John E. Harbaugh, property in Shade Township, $37,100.
Jennifer Lishka from David L. Lazer, property in Conemaugh Township, $69,500.
David Lynn Stoltzfus from Amy E. Yutzy, property in Elk Lick Township, $220,000.
Janet M. Higgins from Whitetail Holdings, property in Somerset Borough, $92,000.
Paul Saucedo Chimbay from Jason E. Sullivan, property in Windber Borough, $53,000.
Hank Tunstall from Gregory Tunstall, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
Kelly J. Deangelo from Gary L. Carpenter, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.
Joyce L. Friedline from Amber Farm, property in Lincoln Township, $75,000.
Brett T. Stahl from Janet E. Cook, property in Windber Borough, $24,200.
Michael L. Kuhn from Travis Stankan, property in Somerset Borough, $158,000.
Max R. Pavlovich from Carlene J. Holsopple, property in Conemaugh Township, $410,000.
Larry Tenerovich from Peter M. Korhut, property in Windber Borough, $203,000.
Joseph E. Price from Darren S. Davies, property in Middlecreek Township, $322,000.
