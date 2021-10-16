The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Jessica L. Wiles from Ralph O. Cantelope, property in Barr Township, $30,000.
John J. Slovikosky from James W. Gregg Revocable Trust Agreement, by trust, property in Dean Township, $10,000.
Timothy A. Skibo II from Robert Forte, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $42,900.
Ryan Daniel Moran from John P. & Sarah C. Vitez Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $148,400.
William M. Calcutt from Margaret W. Dorchak, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,000.
Richard J. Bukoski from Phillip Atencio, property in Richland Township, $157,000.
Ashley Lehman from Maryann Brunnet, property in Portage Borough, $69,900.
Bailey W. French from Gerald F. Stem, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Christopher Abrams from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $25,000.
Family Lease LLC from Scaletta Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $42,500.
Ralph Core from Green Valley Ventures LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $35,000.
Mary Claire Nagle from Virginia Gesell, property in Ebensburg Borough, $310,000.
David L. Robertson from James D. Adams, property in Richland Township, $91,680.
Joseph E. Seymour from Charles Edmiston, property in Ebensburg Borough, $115,000.
Quaitin Wesley Lee from Wesley Earl Gill, property in Gallitzin Township, $130,000.
Lexi Nicole Lindrose from Scott A. McClucas, property in Upper Yoder Township, $107,500.
JNL Realty LLC from William B. Deter Jr., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,900.
Todd J. Barrett from John C. Sutherland III, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $50,000.
Zoom Great LLC from Paul Marshall Burkett, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $40,000.
Sheila Brown from Walter Fedash, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $51,000.
Catherine Helen Jordan from Janean Susan Kulback, property in Richland Township, $350,000.
Jacqueline R. Holbay from Joan M. Yeager, property in Geistown Borough, $74,000.
Robert L. McClain from Bernadette M. Ungar, property in Westmont Borough, $201,000.
Porter Strittmatter Family Trust from John T. Berkavich Jr., property in Ebensburg Borough, $240,000.
REJA Rentals LLC from Thomas Holtz III, property in Patton Borough, $95,000.
Ronald Lee Sunderland from Codey W. George, property in White Township, $150,000.
Donald T. Beck from Beverly J. Cooney, property in Munster Township, $15,270.
Lane Albanese from John P. Coyle, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.
Selena Young from Norman E. Blough Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.
Shane J. Kimberly from Dennis A. Storm, property in Reade Township, $125,000.
Jason Michael Zahurak from Scott Conahan, property in Chest Township, $18,500.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. from Zackery Coon, property in Gallitzin Borough, $97,000.
Robin B. Tibbetts from Richard J. Kuzar, property in Carrolltown Borough, $95,400.
Dustin L. Kuzar from Rosemary Orr, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $81,000.
Ahmed Khan from Betty I. Rykala from Franklin Borough, $24,900.
Kathy A. Cashman from Brion Gates, property in Portage Borough, $96,000.
Cameron L. Miller from Margaret Ann Toth, property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.
Adam Rosenbaum from Tammy L. Swan, property in Ferndale Borough, $44,900.
Nicholas Callinan from Jeremy A. Henry, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $65,000.
Timothy J. Auvil from Tracy A. Plessinger, property in White Township, $25,000.
Allison Haney from Garnet J. Zemyan, property in Lorain Borough, $40,000.
Justin S. Thomas from Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., property in Gallitzin Borough, $97,000.
Kelly Lynn Paronish from Randal J. Dubetsky, property in Hastings Borough, $106,000.
334 Crystal Street LLC from Roger W. Courter Jr., property in Brownstown Borough, $36,000.
William T. May from Richard G. Weyand, property in Lower Yoder Township, $64,900.
Charles S. Colbert from Brian J. Earhart, property in Cresson Borough, $270,000.
Renee A. Verno from Cynthia R. Westrick, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $30,000.
Chance Q. Buchanan from William Walter Lieb, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $12,000.
Daniel Gaillour from Gary L. Kimmel, property in Ferndale Borough, $39,500.
Carol McIlhenny from Susan J. Wagner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $126,000.
Thomas E. Freidhof Jr. from Edward J. Foster, property in Jackson Township, $240,000.
Mark R. Cramer from Daniel G. Thomas, property in East Taylor Township, $25,000.
MENJ Properties LLC from Carol A. Shepherd, property in Blacklick Township, $27,000.
JJ Golden LLC from Linda Jo Berkey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $17,500.
Patricia McMinn Higgins from Christopher J. Vogel, property in Daisytown Borough, $60,000.
Mitchell Joseph Voytish from Mitchell Voytish, property in Allegheny Township, 170,000.
Remigio Mariely Brito from D Mar Associates LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $17,000.
Erika Hampe from John A. Zack, property in Richland Township, $51,900.
Hasby K. Firdauz from Scott Croyle, property in South Fork Borough, $96,000.
Frederick S. Carroll from Gary P. Biter, property in Allegheny Township, $269,900.
Harry L. Osborne from M&N Modular Solutions LLC, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Somerset County
Lillian Coughenour from Robin Lamca, property in Shade Township, $40,590.40.
Steve Adamek III from Cloyd L. Sumey, property in Shade Township, $140,000.
Jeremy A. Hay from Jonathan H. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $108,000.
Taryn N. Knopsnyder from Lori A. Ash, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Ryan Ford from Cathi Teplitza, property in Windber Borough, $26,500.
James Franklin Gregg from George D. Tressler Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $314,000.
Michael Timothy O’Neil from Geoge T. Bayer, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $250,000.
Tyler J. Bonadio from Germaine Ankeny Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $198,000.
H. Scott Saylor from Kacey C. Hogue, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Austin M. Sleek from Collin S. Robertson, property in Somerset Borough, $97,500.
Donald J. Wyandt Jr. from Robert W. Constant, property in Conemaugh Township, $32,000.
Mark H. Putman from Glenn L. Putman, property in Shade Township, $41,436.80.
Tori Elizabeth Sterner from Richard J. Custer, property in Shade Township, $52,000.
Matthew R. Beeghly from Brian W. Beeghly, property in Milford Township, $600,000.
Triple S. Ventures from William J. Slifco, property in Berlin Borough, $193,972.80.
Nagle Rentals from Jomaur Properties Inc., property in Windber Borough, $69,900.
Matthew R. Beeghly from Brian W. Beeghly, property in Black Township, $323,840.
Sydney Beam from Edward S. Evans, property in Somerset Township, $360,000.
Michael Hoffman from Scott P. Glover, property in Somerset Township, $265,000.
Daniel M. Critchfield from Stacey Mong MacBride, property in Stoystown Borough, $131,000.
Richard P. Sparling from Ronald P. Weaver, property in Conemaugh Township, $575,000.
Joseph Cominsky from Margie I. Lund, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $18,000.
918 Graham from Charlotte J. Nelson, property in Windber Borough, $75,000.
Mindful Renovations from Jeffrey G. Adomnik, property in Shade Township, $16,228.80.
Lincoln Capital Group from Michael A. Ray, property in Jefferson Township, $205,000.
Bethany L. Notaro from Carrie L. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township, $204,900.
Erica B. Wojnarowski from Haley M. Polca, property in Paint Borough, $65,500.
Tina M. Kennedy from Charles J. Schwab, property in Quemahoning Township, $72,500.
Shane Allen Foreman from Adam L. Campbell, property in Conemaugh Township, $279,000.
Joseph Oakes from Matthew Bowman, property in Conemaugh Township, $37,500.
Troy A. Glotfelty from Margie T. Jano, property in Brothersvalley Township, $299,000.
Byron Yoder from Sharon L. Grasser Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $76,500.
Four A. Enterprise Rentals from Melanie J. Heiple, property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.
Chad M. Taggart from Helga A. Suhr, by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $399,000.
David E. Ream from Arlene G. Sterner Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $15,000.
Jeannette Rodkey from Linda M. Gunsallus Estate, property in Shade Township, $206,963.20.
Barry D. Jerley from Esteban Saucedo, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Danielle L. McGrath from Anna Grace Ott Estate, property in Ogle Township, $103,293.
Community Healthcare IL Realty from Community Healthcare Realty, property in Paint Borough, $8,113,075.20.
Donald E. Meyers III from Melissa A. Haines, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
Jonas Klink III from Lydia Mae Golby Estate, property in Somerset Township, $78,000.
Ashlee N. Price from Wayne L. Intihar, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,000.
Maurice Porter from David T. Montgomery, property in Jefferson Township, $213,900.
John A. Heller from Harold E. Gary, property in Black Township, $91,000.
Jeff Hilinski from Aaron T. Knight, property in Jefferson Township, $163,000.
Kenneth Warren Van Bremen from Sally S. Locklin, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $189,900.
Michael Prebehalla from Douglas R. McIlwain, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Bella Lilly from Vada M. Harrold Estate, property in Milford Township, $65,000.
Dale L. Swartzentruver from Fuschino Home Rentals, property in Windber Borough, $89,900.
John P. Hughes from Pamela A. Hughes, property in Confluence Borough, $123,096.
Michelle Lynn Edwards from Donald J. Troester Estate, property in Jenner Township, $115,000.
Hunter J. Witt from Mathew A. Kalina, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Jerad Manges from Mindful Renovations, property in Shade Township, $16,228.
Joseph L. Pastuch from Wayne Beeghly/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jenner Township, $11,334.40.
Cecelia E. Bond from Berkey Land, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
