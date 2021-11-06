The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Brendan Michael Veney from Edna Suljak, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.
Scott E. Reed from Amber A. Skibo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $65,000.
John A. Miller from Richard Holdsworth Jr., property in Adams Township, $42,000.
TGG Homes LLC from Joseph A. Safina, property in Upper Yoder Township, $95,000.
Jaevan P. Harris from Mark A. Noel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $190,000.
1st Summit Bank from George D. Zamias, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $31,265.94.
Donald R. Whited from Mark R. Cramer, property in East Taylor Township, $25,000.
Trevor J. Anderson from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $10,200.
Robert R. Bonini from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $10,800.
Kimberly Renee Jakubac from Sophie M. Bartina, property in East Taylor Township, $82,500.
AJR Management LLC from Trzeciak Family Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $30,000.
Stacy Homer from Leora G. Rager, property in Southmont Borough, $69,900.
Alexa Hoover from Brian E. Flick, property in Adams Township, $171,000.
New Vision Trust Custodian from Solid Rock Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $17,000.
Travis R. Thompson from Duca Brothers Development Co. LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Barbara J. Kane from Jeffrey D. Smith, property in Lower Yoder Township, $73,500.
Darrion Beck from Zachary W. Toth, property in Conemaugh Township, $88,000.
Jeffrey A. Kline from Mark S. Kline, property in Barr Township, $70,000.
Jeffrey A. Kline from Mark S. Kline, property in Barr Township, $49,900.
Joshua Russell Stoner from Justin L. Pruskowski, property in Jackson Township, $225,000.
Brian D. Myers from Jason T. Ronczka, property in Portage Borough, $130,000.
Tom Menna from Judith Frombach, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.
Sophia Properties N LLC from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $13,900.
Randal A. Roberts from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Portage Township, $75,000.
Barry Bernardo from Wanda L. George, property in Jackson Township, $52,000.
Christopher D. Park from Scott W. Barnes, property in Ebensburg Borough, $149,900.
Steven C. Siegel from Community Foundation Alleghenies, property in Westmont Borough, $520,000.
SPG Ebensburg LLC from Karen M. Kaza Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $241,000.
Jack Daniel Eash from Tonya J. France, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $55,000.
Stanley G. Carrier from Alberta L. Romanow, property in Southmont Borough, $28,000.
Jessica Eileen Higgins from Joan L. Loncar, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $60,000.
Ramon E. Melendez from Carol Elaine Bilger, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $18,000.
James William Hackenberry from Thomas J. Conjelko, property in Richland Township, $365,000.
Brett R. Townsend from Agnes J. Noon, property in Adams Township, $97,500.
David W. Taylor Jr. from William M. Kulback, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Danelle Rae Blough from John A. Feathers II, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $106,000.
Mary Lou Arford from Rosemarie M. Wasko, property in Portage Borough, $105,000.
Benjamin L. Berhovsek from Rayford G. Horner, property in Westmont Borough, $153,000.
Roger Leasock III from William J. Wozniak, property in Stonycreek Township, $117,000.
McBell LLC from Lawrence C. Engle Sr., by sheriff, property in Portage Borough, $39,000.
Cassidy A. Moten from Robert Helsel, property in Portage Township, $60,000.
Floyd M. Farabaugh from Amy M. Gresh, property in Cambria Township, $205,000.
Zakary Bloom Marek from Joshua Bracken Sr., property in West Taylor Township, $15,000.
EJB LLC from CMP Energy Inc., property in Patton Borough, $20,000.
Rebecca A. Corman from Donna Lee Sender, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $37,500.
Jason M. Nadolsky from Walter Nadolsky, property in Washington Township, $33,000.
Connor J. Ringler from Chelsea A. Yingling, property in Cresson Township, $224,000.
Monica Sivon from Richard Frank O’Connor, property in White Township, $10,500.
Riley J. Vaught from Mark A. Curtis, property in Lorain Borough, $65,000.
Gene E. Cerilli from John Gardner, property in White Township, $17,000.
Somerset County
Ronald R. Maceyko from Joan K. Bedzik, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $343,500.
Derick Ryman from Amy Mihalik, property in Somerset Township, $275,000.
Mitchell A. Levendusky from Brenda Bates, property in Jefferson Township, $48,000.
Mario Panucci from Richard J. Joyce, property in Jefferson Township, $195,000.
Matthew C. Hart from Jeffrey A. Nuehkbauer, property in Shade Township, $50,000.
Darren R. Shipley from Teresa J. Montgomery, property in Somerset Township, $190,000.
Joseph David Cepicka from Mark A. Seminatore, property in Middlecreek Township, $125,000.
Jonathan Demars from Michael Deal, property in Salisbury Borough, $155,000.
Patti J. Romano from Jeffrey L. Kerr, property in Addison Township, $11,000.
Jesse A. Niehenke from Patrick John Krupper, property in Brothersvalley Township, $175,000.
Stanley Rossell Jr. from Stanley Rossell Sr., property in Allegheny Township, $34,960.
Kevin R. Boyer from David I. Puckett, property in Allegheny Township, $85,135.70.
Mark William Shaffer from Doris M. Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $37,304.30.
Sara Sweeney from Randy L. Bowser, property in Jefferson Township, $234,500.
Cecil M. Petenbrink Jr. from Betty Jo Bland Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $154,000.
Henry J. Yoder from William R. Blackburn, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.
Danial Jano from Josh Zerfoss, property in Somerset Township, $149,000.
Daniel M. Berkey from Brad Lee Miller, property in Conemaugh Township, $148,000.
John F. Tierney from Nancy J. Bonati, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $1,040,000.
Michael P. Keim from Randy L. Geiser, property in Windber Borough, $36,400.
Elizabeth Pearl Foust from James Dale Foust II, property in Quemahoning Township, $45,000.
Greg W. Barchey from Scott A. Rohrbaugh, property in Milford Township, $250,000.
Jessyca E. Keefer from Connie L. Stinebiser, property in Somerset Township, $78,500.
Dylan A. Tressler from Howard L. Ott Family Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $35,000.
Patricia Michele Andrison from Nancy S. Kirkpatrick Real Estate, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.
Michael A. Holmes from Kurt M. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $28,858.80.
Saad Karamat from JP Morgan Chase Bank, property in Windber Borough, $28,786.
Kenneth Thomas Judy L. Reilly, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.
Bradley A. Baumgardner from Mark Fichman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $14,500.
Edward E. Bubner Jr. from Bonnie Fyfe, property in Stonycreek Township, $124,500.
Hezekiah Phillips from Fran Alter, property in Allegheny Township, $22,500.
James F. Barron from Mary Michael Orban, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Mark William Shaffer from Doris M. Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,388.
Redevelopment Authority Somerset from Svonavec Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $25,000.
Tyler A. Moon from Jason D. Kiraly, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
