The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Brendan Michael Veney from Edna Suljak, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.

Scott E. Reed from Amber A. Skibo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $65,000.

John A. Miller from Richard Holdsworth Jr., property in Adams Township, $42,000.

TGG Homes LLC from Joseph A. Safina, property in Upper Yoder Township, $95,000.

Jaevan P. Harris from Mark A. Noel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $190,000.

1st Summit Bank from George D. Zamias, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $31,265.94.

Donald R. Whited from Mark R. Cramer, property in East Taylor Township, $25,000.

Trevor J. Anderson from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $10,200.

Robert R. Bonini from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $10,800.

Kimberly Renee Jakubac from Sophie M. Bartina, property in East Taylor Township, $82,500.

AJR Management LLC from Trzeciak Family Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $30,000.

Stacy Homer from Leora G. Rager, property in Southmont Borough, $69,900.

Alexa Hoover from Brian E. Flick, property in Adams Township, $171,000.

New Vision Trust Custodian from Solid Rock Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $17,000.

Travis R. Thompson from Duca Brothers Development Co. LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.

Barbara J. Kane from Jeffrey D. Smith, property in Lower Yoder Township, $73,500.

Darrion Beck from Zachary W. Toth, property in Conemaugh Township, $88,000.

Jeffrey A. Kline from Mark S. Kline, property in Barr Township, $70,000.

Jeffrey A. Kline from Mark S. Kline, property in Barr Township, $49,900.

Joshua Russell Stoner from Justin L. Pruskowski, property in Jackson Township, $225,000.

Brian D. Myers from Jason T. Ronczka, property in Portage Borough, $130,000.

Tom Menna from Judith Frombach, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.

Sophia Properties N LLC from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $13,900.

Randal A. Roberts from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Portage Township, $75,000.

Barry Bernardo from Wanda L. George, property in Jackson Township, $52,000.

Christopher D. Park from Scott W. Barnes, property in Ebensburg Borough, $149,900.

Steven C. Siegel from Community Foundation Alleghenies, property in Westmont Borough, $520,000.

SPG Ebensburg LLC from Karen M. Kaza Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $241,000.

Jack Daniel Eash from Tonya J. France, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $55,000.

Stanley G. Carrier from Alberta L. Romanow, property in Southmont Borough, $28,000.

Jessica Eileen Higgins from Joan L. Loncar, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $60,000.

Ramon E. Melendez from Carol Elaine Bilger, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $18,000.

James William Hackenberry from Thomas J. Conjelko, property in Richland Township, $365,000.

Brett R. Townsend from Agnes J. Noon, property in Adams Township, $97,500.

David W. Taylor Jr. from William M. Kulback, property in Richland Township, $155,000.

Danelle Rae Blough from John A. Feathers II, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $106,000.

Mary Lou Arford from Rosemarie M. Wasko, property in Portage Borough, $105,000.

Benjamin L. Berhovsek from Rayford G. Horner, property in Westmont Borough, $153,000.

Roger Leasock III from William J. Wozniak, property in Stonycreek Township, $117,000.

McBell LLC from Lawrence C. Engle Sr., by sheriff, property in Portage Borough, $39,000.

Cassidy A. Moten from Robert Helsel, property in Portage Township, $60,000.

Floyd M. Farabaugh from Amy M. Gresh, property in Cambria Township, $205,000.

Zakary Bloom Marek from Joshua Bracken Sr., property in West Taylor Township, $15,000.

EJB LLC from CMP Energy Inc., property in Patton Borough, $20,000.

Rebecca A. Corman from Donna Lee Sender, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $37,500.

Jason M. Nadolsky from Walter Nadolsky, property in Washington Township, $33,000.

Connor J. Ringler from Chelsea A. Yingling, property in Cresson Township, $224,000.

Monica Sivon from Richard Frank O’Connor, property in White Township, $10,500.

Riley J. Vaught from Mark A. Curtis, property in Lorain Borough, $65,000.

Gene E. Cerilli from John Gardner, property in White Township, $17,000.

Somerset County

Ronald R. Maceyko from Joan K. Bedzik, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $343,500.

Derick Ryman from Amy Mihalik, property in Somerset Township, $275,000.

Mitchell A. Levendusky from Brenda Bates, property in Jefferson Township, $48,000.

Mario Panucci from Richard J. Joyce, property in Jefferson Township, $195,000.

Matthew C. Hart from Jeffrey A. Nuehkbauer, property in Shade Township, $50,000.

Darren R. Shipley from Teresa J. Montgomery, property in Somerset Township, $190,000.

Joseph David Cepicka from Mark A. Seminatore, property in Middlecreek Township, $125,000.

Jonathan Demars from Michael Deal, property in Salisbury Borough, $155,000.

Patti J. Romano from Jeffrey L. Kerr, property in Addison Township, $11,000.

Jesse A. Niehenke from Patrick John Krupper, property in Brothersvalley Township, $175,000.

Stanley Rossell Jr. from Stanley Rossell Sr., property in Allegheny Township, $34,960.

Kevin R. Boyer from David I. Puckett, property in Allegheny Township, $85,135.70.

Mark William Shaffer from Doris M. Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $37,304.30.

Sara Sweeney from Randy L. Bowser, property in Jefferson Township, $234,500.

Cecil M. Petenbrink Jr. from Betty Jo Bland Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $154,000.

Henry J. Yoder from William R. Blackburn, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.

Danial Jano from Josh Zerfoss, property in Somerset Township, $149,000.

Daniel M. Berkey from Brad Lee Miller, property in Conemaugh Township, $148,000.

John F. Tierney from Nancy J. Bonati, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $1,040,000.

Michael P. Keim from Randy L. Geiser, property in Windber Borough, $36,400.

Elizabeth Pearl Foust from James Dale Foust II, property in Quemahoning Township, $45,000.

Greg W. Barchey from Scott A. Rohrbaugh, property in Milford Township, $250,000.

Jessyca E. Keefer from Connie L. Stinebiser, property in Somerset Township, $78,500.

Dylan A. Tressler from Howard L. Ott Family Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $35,000.

Patricia Michele Andrison from Nancy S. Kirkpatrick Real Estate, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.

Michael A. Holmes from Kurt M. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $28,858.80.

Saad Karamat from JP Morgan Chase Bank, property in Windber Borough, $28,786.

Kenneth Thomas Judy L. Reilly, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.

Bradley A. Baumgardner from Mark Fichman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $14,500.

Edward E. Bubner Jr. from Bonnie Fyfe, property in Stonycreek Township, $124,500.

Hezekiah Phillips from Fran Alter, property in Allegheny Township, $22,500.

James F. Barron from Mary Michael Orban, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.

Mark William Shaffer from Doris M. Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,388.

Redevelopment Authority Somerset from Svonavec Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $25,000.

Tyler A. Moon from Jason D. Kiraly, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.

