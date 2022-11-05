The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Frank C. Primel Jr. from Tsai Lien Liang, property in Southmont Borough, $50,000.
Jeremy K. Young from Kevin T. Fleck, property in Upper Yoder Township, $130,000.
Joseph Puskar from Mark E. Dunlap, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $33,000.
Thomas L. Leslie from Scott D. Instone, property in Richland Township, $405,000.
Butterfli Holdings 049 LLC from Vereit Real Estate LP, property in Richland Township, $1,528,600.
Zachary Stoltz from Victoria Valeria, property in Hastings Borough, $80,000.
William J. Carnell from Billie Ann Murphy, property in Westmont Borough, $55,000.
Jessica Malone from Midfirst Bank, property in Washington Township, $20,250.
Adamovsky Portfolio Investments LLC from Trinity United Methodist Church, property in Johnstown City, $60,000.
Jennings W. McGraw from Mari Cannizzaro, property in Westmont Borough, $370,000.
Maritza Molano Rivera from Rosemary A. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.
Laura M. Weakland from Elmer B. Weaver, property in Hastings Borough, $80,500.
Shazia Khan from Doris Myers, property in Richland Township, $55,000.
William M. Kulback from Thad Henry Jr., property in Richland Township, $70,500.
David Kennedy from Colleen Neville, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Matthew Ryan Hollen from Christopher M. Reynolds, property in White Township, $159,900.
Somerset County
Alexander H. Vatavuk from Neil E. Vatavuk, property in Paint Township, $50,410.
Joseph A. Anderson from Dennis L. Crookston, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Keith Brown from Michael H. Sube, property in Lincoln Township, $710,000.
Benjamin J. Guzek Jr. from Dean S. Elattrache, property in Middlecreek Township, $365,000.
Joseph A. Profeta III from Bethany L. Notaro, property in Middlecreek Township, $308,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.