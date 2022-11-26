The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Alan M. Costlow from Jennings W. McGraw, property in Westmont Borough, $239,900.
Brandon N. James from Melissa J. Ross, property in Conemaugh Township, $281,000.
Tyler David Weaver from Eric Boland, property in Portage Borough, $160,000.
JS Bradley Enterprises LLC from Robert J. Ksiazkiewicz, property in Cresson Township, $95,000.
James R. Wonders from Tall Timber Mountain LLC, property in Richland Township, $18,000.
Andrew M. Paros from Janet R. Adams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $143,500.
Delix Barral from Joseph A. Sida, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.
Maverick Real Estate Holdings LLC from Dona Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $260,000.
Meghan A. McClellan from S&R Land Co. LLC, property in Reade Township, $10,500.
Delvin L. Lockard from Joseph J. Keith, property in Barr Township, $25,000.
Seth Baronie from David M. Hurst, property in Johnstown City, $91,240.
Dennis Anger from Dolores R. Trent, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $111,000.
Redden Acquisitions LLC from John E. Duclos, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $155,000.
Timara Polk Morris from Andrew Demetrius Johnson, property in Johnstown City, $170,000.
Kathy Ann Thomas from Mark G. Thomas, property in Portage Borough, $15,000.
Jennifer Slagle from Robert H. Bolvin, property in Susquehanna Township, $87,000.
Melissa Marie Coleman from Lonnie L. Blake, property in East Carroll Township, $80,000.
John Zagorski from Albert J. Westrick, property in Ebensburg Borough, $264,000.
David Mitasky from Jane Inzana Johnston, property in Hastings Borough, $118,500.
Seth P. Worthing from Sarah L. Fisher, property in Richland Township, $173,500.
William Michael Goughenour from Jeffrey G. Smith, property in Johnstown City, $94,000.
Walters Avenue Storage LLC from Scott Lynn Properties LP, property in Richland Township, $270,000.
Michael James Wagner from Frank L. Gay, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
David Haberkorn from Christopher B. Paronish, property in Barr Township, $425,000.
Quaitin Lee from Vince Burkhart Sr., property in Gallitzin Township, $65,000.
Steven R. Lantz from Carole Ostinowsky, property in Cambria Township, $210,000.
Cody Horner from Melissa A. Grove, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Karen L. Conrad from Chip Properties LLC, property in White Township, $130,000.
Devon J. Harrison from Russell J. Enedy, property in Portage Township, $145,000.
Marla M. Conley from Lori Ann Bender, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $105,000.
George Kostelnik Jr. from Bernard A. Przybocki, property in Cresson Township, $135,000.
Brandon K. Bobak from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Summerhill Township, $105,000.
Robbie Pierce from Richard F. Morealli, property in West Carroll Township, $49,900.
Carole Ostnowsky from Lucille Bowen, property in Ebensburg Borough, $170,000.
Faith Love & Hope Tabernacle International Ministries from Magdalene Timazee James, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
HNM Smith LLC from James F. Milko Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.
Daniel E. Farrell from Guardian Angels Guided Support Inc., property in West Carroll Township, $14,000.
Glen St. Trust 325 from Shirley A. Stahl, property in Johnstown City, $11,000.
Lorenzo Favor from Debra L. Castel, property in Johnstown City, $12,500.
Hassen Omer Mohammed from Randy Earl Muccioli, property in Richland Township, $240,000.
Craig G. Bickford from Timothy A. Bickford, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Natalie Portser from Margaret Morder, property in Upper Yoder Township, $57,500.
Stephen H. Shumaker from Olga J. Slenska, property in Richland Township, $117,500.
Richard J. McClelland from Lois I. Barton Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Summerhill Township, $189,000.
Leonard A. Beeman from Donald E. Sharp, property in Geistown Borough, $185,000.
Dyllan Silko from Calin J. Spohn, property in Lilly Borough, $60,000.
Troy T. Covalt from Samantha L. Gelles, property in Middle Taylor Township, $110,000.
Brenda Deluna from Robert J. Lewis, property in Upper Yoder Township, $62,100.
Mazhar Zia from Joseph J. Gruss, property in Geistown Borough, $165,000.
Breanna Lynn Duray from Kathy L. Keilman, property in Blacklick Township, $175,000.
Kathy L. Keilman from George J. Youkin, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $82,900.
Caplin D. Lingenfelter from Donald M. Buck, property in Cresson Borough, $145,000.
Mary Louise Kimack from Gerald A. Mardis, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $27,000.
Betty J. Pfeil from Stephen H. Shumaker, property in Richland Township, $139,000.
MSP Properties Pennsylvania LP from Morris Kline, property in Johnstown City, $161,890.
MSP Properties Pennsylvania LP from Dorothy A. Gerber, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $88,000.
Somerset County
Randy Stehr from John R. Knox, property in Middlecreek Township, $20,000.
426 Docsmith Drive LLC from Dustin Shockey, property in Somerset Township, $350,000.
Christopher S. Tice from Paul J. Grimm, property in Salisbury Borough, $285,700.
Travis J. McFarland from Brian J. Hoagland, property in Berlin Borough, $105,000.
Michael E. Wilson from Levi T. Schrock, property in Somerset Borough, $137,000.
Angel Lynn Albright from Wallace L. Albright, property in Boswell Borough, $54,000.
Devon E. Shaffer from Jodi P. Shaffer, property in Quemahoning Township, $209,900.
Adam Alma Reel from Mary Ellen Woolson, property in Jennerstown Borough, $205,000.
Ralph E. McClintock from 912 Casselman LLC, property in Confluence Borough, $161,000.
Kendall James from James N. Knepper Revocable Trust, property in Berlin Borough, $140,000.
David Mark Saylor from Laura J. Long, property in Conemaugh Township, $135,000.
Eleanor B. Davey from Melissa S. Davis, property in Conemaugh Township, $38,500.
Joshua Wiencek from Doreen Wilbur, property in Lincoln Township, $82,000.
Terry L. Shoener from Darrell T. Rowley, property in Southampton Township, $163,260.
Cory A. Kaltenbaugh from Edward C. Walker, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.
Sandra L. Deacon from Charles T. Peters, property in Addison Township, $105,000.
Adam Marsh from Gary D. Mosholder Living Trust, property in Jenner Township, $281,000.
John Arlin Stoltzfus from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $22,000.
Ryan Martik from Dwight D. Nafziger, property in Jefferson Township, $401,300.
William C. Hutzel from Esther V. Harris Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $150,000.
James R. Rose from Edmund T. Nusser, property in Jefferson Township, $13,000.
Timothy C. Tola from Gabrielle Barmada, property in Jefferson Township, $146,100.
Jeffrey R. Arnold from Michele L. Boardwine, property in Stonycreek Township, $76,500.
Seth Trout from Trina M. Stout, property in Jenner Township, $67,500.
Caitlin Ann Dilal from Jayson Lee Elwood, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
Barbara Ann Berkley from Mary Jane Blair Estate, property in Somerset Township, $27,500.
Melissa Veronica Palmaccio from VLV Inc., property in Boswell Borough, $40,322.40.
David A. Majiros from Matthew Richard McMillen, property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.
David A. Majiros from Matthew Richard McMillen, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,736.80.
Nathaniel A. Horner from Joseph S. Fisher, property in Windber Borough, $122,340.
Ray Burnice Galway from Yachere Revocable Trust, property in Rockwood Borough, $135,000.
Matthew Perks from Hidden Valley Developmen, property in Jefferson Township, $435,000.
Fiona L. Malloy from Jason Ankeny, property in Conemaugh Township, $64,000.
Jacob D. Foster from Steven P. Whistler, property in Windber Borough, $80,900.
John R. Thomas Jr. from Brian Letosky, property in Salisbury Borough, $200,000.
John Fetzko from Judith R. Knapp, property in Shade Township, $53,000.
Thomas Murtha from James A. Murtha, property in Addison Township, $64,000.
Jeremy Peck from Albert P. Furney, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Alice F. Shaulis from Gary L. Zimmerman, property in Milford Township, $27,000.
Beachdale Holdings LLC from Gregory A. Croner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $83,697.60.
