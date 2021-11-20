The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael Stasko from Tanya Kuny, property in White Township, $19,000.
Jessica Cwik from Steven A. Polonkey, property in Stonycreek Township, $110,000.
Donald D. Samosky from Dustin Edevane, property in White Township, $40,000.
Walter C. Howe from Tanya Sumey, property in Chest Township, $12,000.
Frances Darlene Benfield from Marc Kepple, property in Southmont Borough, $65,000.
Chad N. Miller from Larry L. Dalton, property in Stonycreek Township, $74,500.
Guoxin Chen from Daniel James Curry, property in Ferndale Borough, $57,000.
Hannah Elyard from Michael J. Hritz Jr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $106,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Julianna M. Rosenbaum, property in Ebensburg Borough, $132,000.
Nhi H. Chiem from Matthew E. Shaffer, property in Richland Township, $245,500.
Deborah A. Conrad from Leah M. Kelley, property in Richland Township, $249,900.
Pelmar LLC from Daniel P. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $538,691.20.
Craig Davenport Jr. from Dustin D. Close, property in Stonycreek Township, $133,000.
Pelmar LLC from Daniel P. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $135,070.40.
Whitney J. Charlton from Jason M. Neff, property in Adams Township, $250,000.
Mark Joseph Borstnar Jr. from George C. Amigh, property in Richland Township, $156,500.
Margol Inc. from Joseph G. Dushaw Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Cresson Township, $27,500.
Jessie W. Laney from Mary Bobby, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $81,330.
Edgar C. Rineer Sr. from Douglas P. Stauski Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.
Samantha Williams from James R. Urbain, property in Cambria Township, $240,000.
Shane Boone from Raymond Dupilka II, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Nickolas Jacob Murray from Terry L. Kerr, property in Westmont Borough, $52,000.
John Corralejo from William B. Du Pont, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.
Douglas W. Ellis from Charles Sachs, property in White Township, $10,500.
Kaylee Streightiff from Janet L. Czyrnik, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $58,000.
Edward J. Novella from Mary Ann Williams, property in Barr Township, $60,000.
Joseph T. Fisher from Brenda L. Mahoney, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.
John R. Gamble from Doris Jane Hagins, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Jenna M. Burkhart from Robert Moore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,100.
Scott A. Burkey from 1st Summit Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $69,900.
John B. Horner from Betty J. Hoffman, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Madison J. Baker from Dale M. Litzinger, property in Portage Township, $69,900.
Lawrence Meyer III from Thomas B. Newcomer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $23,300.
PA Hope Personal Housing from Inez Williams, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $15,000.
Washington Street Goucher LLC from Vernon J. Green Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $1,250,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association from Robert J. Anderson, by sheriff, property in Ebensburg Borough, $80,000.
Mark D. Eckenrode from Philip Joseph Hanlon, property in Allegheny Township, $225,000.
Clair D. Hagerich from Carol J. Carpenter, property in East Taylor Township, $27,000.
Heather M. Miller from John Francis Ramsey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $41,000.
Steven J. Morris from Michael T. Morris, property in Barr Township, $145,000.
William D. Nealen Sr. from James D. Campbell, property in Reade Township, $33,500.
Cambria County from Northern Cambria Municipal Authority, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,000.
Marlene A. Singer from Karla Jean Baumbaugh, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.
Eugene Robinson from David Hodos, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $27,000.
George A. Couri from William L. Ingram, property in Southmont Borough, $395,000.
Sandra Perrin from Carol A. Cecere, property in South Fork Borough, $30,000.
Nicole Kristen Siplivy from Vincent S. Zangaglia, property in Adams Township, $142,500.
James Guy Kuyat from Carolyn Rohde, property in Richland Township, $225,000.
Roselly M. Roion from Bradley O. Croyle, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $46,900.
Candice Widuch Mert from Thomas W. Haddon, property in Richland Township, $235,000.
Megan L. Brien from Kenneth J. Byrne, property in Elder Township, $65,000.
D&D Wood Sales Inc. from Tri County Ventures Inc., property in Barr Township, $160,000.
Travis Lynn Knipple from Edgar D. Thomas, property in Richland Township, $142,720.
Helen Carrick from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $13,000.
Heather Nicole Syane from Thomas J. Fleck, property in Ebensburg Borough, $75,000.
Troy A. Brady from M2 & M3 Capital Funding LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,0000.
Eric F. Huffman from Domenic F. Verbano, property in Ferndale Borough, $129,900.
Jonathan I. Barnett from Katherine A. Morris, property in Lower Yoder Township, $75,000.
Matthew A. Dombrosky from Ruth M. Reed, property in Jackson Township, $85,000.
Somerset County
Patricia A. Bird from Joslyn V. Dermer, property in Berlin Borough, $100,000.
Robert W. Simmons from Bret McClaren, property in Paint Township, $11,610.
Frances M. Grove from Joyce Ann Ditzler Schrock Est., property in Stoystown Borough, $12,900.
Christopher R. Evans from Todd Berkey, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,050,000.
J. David Cepicka from Carole Stern, property in Middlecreek Township, $54,000.
Kenneth James from William A. Shriver II, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.
William A. Shriver II from Gary C. Boyce Estate, property in Summit Township, $55,000.
Jacob L. Fisher from Joseph J. Yoder, property in Greenville Township, $70,000.
Alexandra Canonico from Viola M. Krupper, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Casey J. Devlin from Mark Balish, property in Middlecreek Township, $750,000.
Agape Realty Group from Thomas A. Portante, property in Windber Borough, $20,000.
Thomas D. Grosik Jr. from Zachary J. Lundgren, property in Conemaugh Township, $335,000.
Von Conrad Roberts from Robert G. Berkebile Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
James M. Boyer from Carol Ann Black, property in Windber Borough, $147,000.
Aditya Hendrani from Delores T. Thompson, property in Somerset Borough, $172,000.
Elisabeth A. Baker from Elaine I. Null, property in Paint Township, $153,700.
Matthew P. Coleman from Marcella J. Coleman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $134,000.
Lee Ann Hepworth from Stephan E. Bungard, property in Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.
Cassidy R. Beener Terry from Wayne Downs, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $275,000.
Lloyd Eugene Scharf from Gary Lee Starkey, property in Wellersburg Borough, $31,280.
