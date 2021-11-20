The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Michael Stasko from Tanya Kuny, property in White Township, $19,000.

Jessica Cwik from Steven A. Polonkey, property in Stonycreek Township, $110,000.

Donald D. Samosky from Dustin Edevane, property in White Township, $40,000.

Walter C. Howe from Tanya Sumey, property in Chest Township, $12,000.

Frances Darlene Benfield from Marc Kepple, property in Southmont Borough, $65,000.

Chad N. Miller from Larry L. Dalton, property in Stonycreek Township, $74,500.

Guoxin Chen from Daniel James Curry, property in Ferndale Borough, $57,000.

Hannah Elyard from Michael J. Hritz Jr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $106,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Julianna M. Rosenbaum, property in Ebensburg Borough, $132,000.

Nhi H. Chiem from Matthew E. Shaffer, property in Richland Township, $245,500.

Deborah A. Conrad from Leah M. Kelley, property in Richland Township, $249,900.

Pelmar LLC from Daniel P. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $538,691.20.

Craig Davenport Jr. from Dustin D. Close, property in Stonycreek Township, $133,000.

Pelmar LLC from Daniel P. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $135,070.40.

Whitney J. Charlton from Jason M. Neff, property in Adams Township, $250,000.

Mark Joseph Borstnar Jr. from George C. Amigh, property in Richland Township, $156,500.

Margol Inc. from Joseph G. Dushaw Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Cresson Township, $27,500.

Jessie W. Laney from Mary Bobby, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $81,330.

Edgar C. Rineer Sr. from Douglas P. Stauski Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.

Samantha Williams from James R. Urbain, property in Cambria Township, $240,000.

Shane Boone from Raymond Dupilka II, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.

Nickolas Jacob Murray from Terry L. Kerr, property in Westmont Borough, $52,000.

John Corralejo from William B. Du Pont, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.

Douglas W. Ellis from Charles Sachs, property in White Township, $10,500.

Kaylee Streightiff from Janet L. Czyrnik, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $58,000.

Edward J. Novella from Mary Ann Williams, property in Barr Township, $60,000.

Joseph T. Fisher from Brenda L. Mahoney, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.

John R. Gamble from Doris Jane Hagins, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $135,000.

Jenna M. Burkhart from Robert Moore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,100.

Scott A. Burkey from 1st Summit Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $69,900.

John B. Horner from Betty J. Hoffman, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $80,000.

Madison J. Baker from Dale M. Litzinger, property in Portage Township, $69,900.

Lawrence Meyer III from Thomas B. Newcomer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $23,300.

PA Hope Personal Housing from Inez Williams, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $15,000.

Washington Street Goucher LLC from Vernon J. Green Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $1,250,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association from Robert J. Anderson, by sheriff, property in Ebensburg Borough, $80,000.

Mark D. Eckenrode from Philip Joseph Hanlon, property in Allegheny Township, $225,000.

Clair D. Hagerich from Carol J. Carpenter, property in East Taylor Township, $27,000.

Heather M. Miller from John Francis Ramsey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $41,000.

Steven J. Morris from Michael T. Morris, property in Barr Township, $145,000.

William D. Nealen Sr. from James D. Campbell, property in Reade Township, $33,500.

Cambria County from Northern Cambria Municipal Authority, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,000.

Marlene A. Singer from Karla Jean Baumbaugh, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.

Eugene Robinson from David Hodos, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $27,000.

George A. Couri from William L. Ingram, property in Southmont Borough, $395,000.

Sandra Perrin from Carol A. Cecere, property in South Fork Borough, $30,000.

Nicole Kristen Siplivy from Vincent S. Zangaglia, property in Adams Township, $142,500.

James Guy Kuyat from Carolyn Rohde, property in Richland Township, $225,000.

Roselly M. Roion from Bradley O. Croyle, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $46,900.

Candice Widuch Mert from Thomas W. Haddon, property in Richland Township, $235,000.

Megan L. Brien from Kenneth J. Byrne, property in Elder Township, $65,000.

D&D Wood Sales Inc. from Tri County Ventures Inc., property in Barr Township, $160,000.

Travis Lynn Knipple from Edgar D. Thomas, property in Richland Township, $142,720.

Helen Carrick from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $13,000.

Heather Nicole Syane from Thomas J. Fleck, property in Ebensburg Borough, $75,000.

Troy A. Brady from M2 & M3 Capital Funding LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,0000.

Eric F. Huffman from Domenic F. Verbano, property in Ferndale Borough, $129,900.

Jonathan I. Barnett from Katherine A. Morris, property in Lower Yoder Township, $75,000.

Matthew A. Dombrosky from Ruth M. Reed, property in Jackson Township, $85,000.

Somerset County

Patricia A. Bird from Joslyn V. Dermer, property in Berlin Borough, $100,000.

Robert W. Simmons from Bret McClaren, property in Paint Township, $11,610.

Frances M. Grove from Joyce Ann Ditzler Schrock Est., property in Stoystown Borough, $12,900.

Christopher R. Evans from Todd Berkey, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,050,000.

J. David Cepicka from Carole Stern, property in Middlecreek Township, $54,000.

Kenneth James from William A. Shriver II, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

William A. Shriver II from Gary C. Boyce Estate, property in Summit Township, $55,000.

Jacob L. Fisher from Joseph J. Yoder, property in Greenville Township, $70,000.

Alexandra Canonico from Viola M. Krupper, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.

Casey J. Devlin from Mark Balish, property in Middlecreek Township, $750,000.

Agape Realty Group from Thomas A. Portante, property in Windber Borough, $20,000.

Thomas D. Grosik Jr. from Zachary J. Lundgren, property in Conemaugh Township, $335,000.

Von Conrad Roberts from Robert G. Berkebile Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.

James M. Boyer from Carol Ann Black, property in Windber Borough, $147,000.

Aditya Hendrani from Delores T. Thompson, property in Somerset Borough, $172,000.

Elisabeth A. Baker from Elaine I. Null, property in Paint Township, $153,700.

Matthew P. Coleman from Marcella J. Coleman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $134,000.

Lee Ann Hepworth from Stephan E. Bungard, property in Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.

Cassidy R. Beener Terry from Wayne Downs, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $275,000.

Lloyd Eugene Scharf from Gary Lee Starkey, property in Wellersburg Borough, $31,280.

