The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Jonathan J. Kammerer from Roy L. Gindlesperger, property in Richland Township, $22,500.
Joseph Rohlen Kondisko from Donald F. Felix, property in Westmont Borough, $369,000.
Doris Whitley from Nancy J. Horn, property in Dale Borough, $20,000.
Michael Myers from Breanne M. Zidak, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.
Nicholas J. Friedman from Clifford J. Abrams, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.
Michelle Carey Linley from Thomas P. Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $77,000.
Deborah F. Heidermann from Patricia Hull, property in Johnstown City, $24,000.
Justin Crossman from Barry Blaine Little, property in Blacklick Township, $180,000.
Broad Street LLC from Michelle J. McDonald, property in Ferndale Borough, $66,000.
Stephen M. Greer from David Kordish, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.
Roger Ward from Dean D. Dietrick Jr., property in Patton Borough, $79,900.
Brianna Merringer from Mary Beth Thomas, property in Middle Taylor Township, $37,000.
Stephanie Smego from Beatrice McMullen, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $86,500.
Gary R. Kelley from Cindy Diane Sterle, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
Kalen Isaiah Robert Mickens from Philip J. Sakmar, property in Johnstown City, $31,000.
Pervez Hai from Nationstar Mortgage LLC, property in Reade Township, $27,500.
Jared Christopher Mitchell from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $20,500.
John Stroz from Jacqueline Marie Castle, property in White Township, $165,000.
Benjamin F. Britton from Janet M. Britton, property in Barr Township, $250,000.
Frederick Elwood Smith III from Dona Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $191,000.
David Henry Myers from David L. Aikey, property in Southmont Borough, $128,000.
Jacalyn E. Bozich from Raymond W. Dupas Jr., property in Elder Township, $190,000.
Johnstown Cashflow LLC from Richard Johnson, property in Johnstown City, $17,000.
Jacoby Humphrey from Carole A. Glover, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $65,000.
Robert W. Wingard from Carlsson Real Estate LLC, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Joseph J. McAneny from Carol A. Larocca, property in Richland Township, $436,000.
Elizabeth Diaz from Yingcui Jia, property in Westmont Borough, $159,000.
JJ Golden LLC from Helen Thomas, property in Adams Township, $15,000.
Lora Lingenfelter from Carlos Velasquez, property in Richland Township, $149,900.
Brandon T. Fox from George Thomas Phillips, property in Ebensburg Borough, $170,000.
Francisco V. Miller from San Romano, property in Johnstown City, $22,000.
Richard K. Springer from Daniel J. Endler, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Megan Varner from Karen S. Hendrickson, property in Adams Township, $120,000.
Emmanuel Ramos from Germain D. Letizia, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.
Christopher M. Gnagey from William J. Livingston, property in Westmont Borough, $161,000.
Jolene P. Holdsworth from Cathy Lynne Holdsworth, by Clerk Orphans Court, property in Adams Township, $60,000.
Somerset County
Glenn W. Hoover from Homer E. Fike Estate, property in Summit Township, $307,000.
David P. Evans from Jason A. Howard, property in Middlecreek Township, $290,000.
Scott P. Oakes from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $28,000.
Darren Rozich from Giuseppe A. Gallina, property in Paint Township, $38,900.
Cuter Holdings LLC from Long Family Revocable Trust, property in Berlin Borough, $159,000.
Fetch-N-Go Feed & Pet Supply from Witmer’s Feed Properties LLC, property in Brothersvalley Township, $25,000.
Lori Ann Syster from Henry L. Zuccolotto, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $185,000.
Michele Fochtman from Darwin Hoover Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.
James A. Willison from Don M. Krueger, property in Middlecreek Township, $199,000.
David R. Kaiser from Ronald F. Maceyko, property in Indian Lake Borough, $187,500.
Jalisa Hutchinson from Patsy N. Hutzell Estate, property in Summit Township, $123,497.
Jerry A. McAllister from Roy A. Eikleberry, property in Indian Lake Borough, $186,000.
KCLS1 LLC from William Bryan Williams, property in Stoystown Borough, $75,000.
Bennie A. Fisher from Patricia Jean Bodes Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $88,000.
Milo Speranzo from Brian D. Peddicord, property in Jenner Township, $18,000.
David T. Leake from Angelitto Passaniti, property in Somerset Borough, $345,000.
Michael R. Serfozo from Michael E. Henning Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $288,000.
Timothy Shepherd from Diane Kulas, property in Jefferson Township, $15,000.
Kathleen N. Frederick from Lynn R. Beistel Family Revocable Trust, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $82,100.
Brandy Paulovich from Joshua Dininny, property in Windber Borough, $94,000.
Edward M. James from Donald W. Assard, property in Northampton Township, $500,000.
Development Groundwork LLC from Bittner Vending Inc., property in Somerset Township, $69,500.
Keith Dennis Hogan from William R. Louder, property in Paint Township, $315,000.
Richard E. Kimmel from Tommy R. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $37,125.
Robert W. Miller from Daniel Richard Miller, property in Jefferson Township, $161,000.
