The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Shawn J. Furfari from Kyle Kocsis, property in Richland Township, $177,000.

Derek Walker from Samer S. Nasser, property in Upper Yoder Township, $156,000.

Eric Watson from Lawrence A. Skirsky, property in Carrolltown Borough, $30,000.

500 Galleria Drive LLC from Adar Johnstown LLC, by sheriff, property in Richland Township, $238,718.42.

John Pershing from Louis Emanuel, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.

Earl Joseph Debellis from Earl J. Debellis, property in Richland Township, $100,000.

Tammy L. Sherman from Alexandra R. Hale, property in Portage Township, $70,000.

Caitlyn Ferguson from Marian M. House, property in Ebensburg Borough, $125,000.

Virgil Morrow from Dawn Pringle, property in Reade Township, $115,000.

Gregory Michael Shoemaker from Michael D. Conner, property in Hastings Borough, $80,000.

Karen Varga from Robert A. Brehm, property in Lower Yoder Township, $132,500.

Ira R. Hart from Garrett T. Smith, property in Lower Yoder Township, $12,000.

Brandon Hampton from Sarah M. Skiles, property in Adams Township, $127,000.

Shane Hardy from Duane M. Novotny, property in Cresson Township, $324,900.

Dwight L. Baum from Richard Stoltz, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.

Nathan C. Peters from Aaron K. Snyder, property in Middle Taylor Township, $215,000.

Dennis Cherry from Peter M. Drobnak, property in Adams Township, $95,000.

Brian Anthony Mikolich from Frank J. Biter, property in Munster Township, $360,000.

Goodwill Southern Alleghenies Inc. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $335,000.

Chad V. Fitzsimmons from Timothy J. Watt, property in Gallitzin Township, $250,000.

Daniel G. Mailman from William George Sackie, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $14,000.

Cambria Residential Services Inc. from Joel R. Bower, property in Stonycreek Township, $23,500.

Watson Real Estate LLC from Giannone Realty Limited Partnership, property in Lower Yoder Township, $470,000.

Leroy M. Stump from Randal R. Rogalski, property in Jackson Township, $32,500.

William M. Kulback from Robert J. Piras, property in Richland Township, $135,000.

Rhianna Rodgers from James M. Kubat, property in Blacklick Township, $240,000.

Andrew D. Blair from Gemar Limited Partnership, property in Adams Township, $229,400.

Myers Rentals LLC from Danny E. Kowalski, property in Sankertown Borough, $115,000.

Duca Brothers Development LLC from Hoa T. Custer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $15,000.

Westmont Hilltop School District from Douglas W. White, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.

Cory E. Bobolsky from George A. Salovich, property in Portage Borough, $47,000.

Adrienne L. Byrd from Betty A. Rebar, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $32,900.

Donald G. Bailey & Diane R. Bailey Revocable Trust from Kim Wenturine, property in Richland Township, $290,000.

I Am 3 Holdings & Investments LLC from Walter J. Kleinmeyer, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $39,500.

Jacquelyn A. Swanson from Brian A. Mikolich, property in Adams Township, $120,000.

Nathan Wood from Sandra M. Cox, property in Stonycreek Township, $48,900.

Katie Michelle Ferguson from Lois A. Fleming, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $59,900.

David J. Stevens from Victor A. Kohler, property in Richland Township, $210,000.

Brandon D. Pearce Robert Zane Lint, property in East Taylor Township, $325,000.

Sharele Tanyet Hatfield from Kortney E. Thomas, property in Upper Yoder Township, $210,000.

Neil F. McKenrick from Paul Joseph Lutz, property in Ebensburg Borough, $130,000.

Cathy J. McCaulley from Matthew P. Gentile, property in Portage Township, $64,900.

Richard Laino from Richard A. Melhorn, property in Gallitzin Borough, $85,000.

Jennifer Yeager from Stephen F. Hunt, property in Geistown Borough, $185,500.

Brennan Smay from Thomas Hebden III, property in Croyle Township, $57,500.

Susan Elaine Hurrell from Mary A. Sysak, property in Southmont Borough, $60,000.

Barbara Everhart from Barbara E. McIntyre, property in Richland Township, $70,000.

Joseph S. Lysic from Timothy M. Courtot, property in Cresson Township, $116,500.

Raeanne T. Lane from Edward J. Ivory, property in Clearfield Township, $112,000.

BRP Innovations Inc. from Lewis L. Lorditch, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $19,000.

David M. Piper from Frank C. Moldovan, property in Chest Township, $11,800.

Amanda Helman from Eric J. Hazuda, property in Southmont Borough, $125,470.

Thomas S. Haig from Ronald A. Gorman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $199,000.

Charles R. Sorochak from Adam M. Cobaugh, property in Richland Township, $225,000.

The Hildabud Trust from Solid Rock Properties LLC, property in Dale Borough, $16,500.

Andrew J. Clark from Rustin W. Fluke, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,900.

New Beginnings Rising LLC from Barri Shannon Wingard, property in Richland Township, $240,000.

Mohamed Barakat from Joseph L. Eckenrod, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $36,000.

Danielle Campbell from Veronica L. Smith, property in Richland Township, $190,000.

Briana Marie Smith from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Borough, $237,000.

Southgate Development LLC from GEEK Enterprises LLC, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $583,028.

VMT Realty LLC from 1375 Forest Hills Drive LLC, property in Adams Township, $1,500,000.

Amy L. McGraw from Judith S. Alwine, property in Geistown Borough, $82,500.

Scott Mislevy from Gloria J. Kim, property in Patton Borough, $15,000.

Steven McCloskey from Joseph C. Burns, property in Cresson Township, $65,000.

Joseph Scardigno from Mark S. Rychak, property in Lorain Borough, $46,500.

Eden Marie McIntosh from Antoinette Petrunak, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $96,000.

Heather Ridge Professional Building Associates from Berwind Corp., property in Adams Township, $97,987.

Somerset County

Stargazer Land Conservancy from Katherine Wilkins, property in Middlecreek Township, $36,000.

Todd R. Boslau from Richard Hrivnak, property in Jefferson Township, $304,000.

Henry Wisen from Joy I. Greubel Living Trust, property in Paint Township, $621,455.

Michelle L. Eppley from Travis Pietz, property in Central City Borough, $50,000.

Bradley S. Mahan from Mary Jane Griffith Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $52,000.

Bradley S. Mahan from William David Rummel III, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.

Patrick M. Shumaker from Deborah L. Humberson, property in Somerset Township, $106,000.

Robert J. Smith from Susan Kidd, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.

Hank’s Diner from Turnpike Creamery Partners, property in Stonycreek Township, $300,000.

James H. Cottle from Brenda T. Schwartz, property in Jefferson Township, $241,500.

Ira J. Schmeltz from Roger L. Seese, property in Addison Township, $98,500.

John M. Kimmel from Robert D. Toth II, property in Shade Township, $30,000.

Francesco Carillo from Helen R. Bugara Estate, property in Paint Borough, $50,000.

Noah Rogers from Terri J. Rockne, property in Paint Borough, $41,952.

Rajesh Krishnan from Donald C. Newman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,199,000.

Christopher L. Thomas from Donna J. Thomas, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,300.

Coalby Enterprises from Matthew D. Peters, property in Somerset Borough, $185,000.

Dianne Gardner from Campo Vaca Revocable Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $220,000.

M. Mitchell Fetterolf from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Somerset Township, $125,000.

Kenneth Truxal from Dennis M. Counahan, property in Jefferson Township, $30,000.

Rodney Charles Blough from William N. Hay Jr., property in Somerset Township, $140,000.

David O’Keefe from Christopher J. Lewis, property in Jefferson Township, $306,000.

Daniel Sallinger from LH Alpine Holdings, property in Middlecreek Township, $475,000.

New Life Worship Center from Presbytery of Redstone, property in Boswell Borough, $15,000.

Derek G. Walker from Sean M. Cook, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.

Kyle A. Niemiec from Richard L. Knupp, property in Lincoln Township, $140,000.

Edwin T. Newhouse Jr. from Sarah E. Branch, property in Jennerstown Borough, $116,000.

William L. Gregory from Carol Cammuso, property in Jefferson Township, $220,000.

Brandon Frampton from Robert Dellone, property in Southampton Township, $169,900.

Matthew D. Peters from Robert E. Carouse, by POA, property in Brothersvalley Township, $265,000.

Allegheny Christina Ministries from Terri Ann Dovey, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.

Patrick D. Scipioni from Ronald E. Sheeler, property in Conemaugh Township, $290,000.

Jared L. Shaffer from Gary S. Tudek Estate, property in Addison Township, $90,000.

Kathy A. Yutzy from Berkey Land, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.

Timothy D. McCord from John A. Castellano, property in Larimer Township, $695,000.

Kyle W. Drenner from Nathan Gironda, property in Conemaugh Township, $54,075.

Highlands Property Group from Anthony V. Rotolo, property in Somerset Township, $90,000.

John J. Trapasso from Janice Ott, property in Stonycreek Township, $40,000.

Michael T. Jones from James D. Merlino, property in Confluence Borough, $136,000.

Aaron R. Yoder from Lucas Yoder, property in Jenner Township, $310,000.

Robert Sulava from Kathleen Prediger, property in Jefferson Township, $332,500.

Precision Pallets & Lumber Inc. from Boyton Woodyard Inc., property in Addison Township, $90,000.

Thomas M. Tute from William S. Dundas, property in Stonycreek Township, $20,000.

Stacey N. Pearson from Old Towne Distilled Spirits, property in Stoystown Borough, $42,000.

Barry Saylor Jr. from Dale Lewis Werner, property in Berlin Borough, $60,000.

Logan Walker from Robin L. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $100,000.

Daniel J. Starry from George D. Martin, property in Lincoln Township, $185,000.

Timothy Gawenus from Constance A. Jelovich, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.

Leslie Kimmell from Dolores Baker Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,000.

