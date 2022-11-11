The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
George Kline from Linda C. Duclo, property in Hastings Borough, $32,000.
Jessie J. Juhas from Joshua D. Maddy, property in Richland Township, $81,500.
William O. Byler from John J. Hershberger, property in Blacklick Township, $316,041.65.
Frank Wilcox from Michele D. Rose, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $7,777.77.
Laura L. Lux from Jayme L. Brooks, property in Johnstown City, $28,900.
Daniel Daily from Shannon M. Morris, property in Johnstown City, $49,000.
Tyler Joseph Friedline from Dylan S. Lefjowitz, property in Upper Yoder Township, $151,000.
Sosasi Henry from Maria Csiky, property in Johnstown City, $47,000.
Clair R. Mulvehill from Dustin Stenger, property in Johnstown City, $38,900.
Gloria R. Homway from Melissa A. Hunt, property in Cambria Township, $14,000.
Holtz Revocable Trust from Diana C. Maelzer, property in Hastings Borough, $10,000.
Neil Christopher Preston from Nicole Sprangle, property in Johnstown City, $29,900.
Joshua Emeigh from Jessica Gorba, property in Gallitzin Borough, $105,000.
Justin Paul Ramsey from Theresa M. Shaffer, property in Southmont Borough, $89,000.
David M. Gontis from Paul D. Newman, property in Southmont Borough, $168,000.
Matthew Cummings Miller from Sandra Helen James, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.
Myrtle R. Haines from Thomas J. Leap, property in Washington Township, $87,000.
Michelle Simmons from Jason Koper, property in White Township, $10,000.
Robert F. Veneskey from Germaine Lanzensorfer, property in West Carroll Township, $18,000.
Jeffrey Russell Sekerak from Lisa L. Cullen, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $15,000.
Douglas Lockard from Michael M. Johnston, property in White Township, $20,000.
Robert N. Colyer from Douglas F. MacMillan, property in Westmont Borough, $332,500.
Sean O. Rager from Joshua A. Fabina, property in Johnstown City, $28,000.
Janette Ann Thompson from Sherry Appliance, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
Paula Reilly from Jordan Griffith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $189,900.
Ronald R. Rice from Judith D. Frombach, property in Lorain Borough, $125,000.
Scott Ickes from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Johnstown City, $25,500.
Adam P. Puglia from Brian R. Oberneder, property in Richland Township, $249,900.
Kara Pisczek from Richard J. Manrique, property in Westmont Borough, $139,000.
Eric R. Ingles from Karen M. Weber, property in Blacklick Township, $150,000.
Barmin Properties LLC from Korbi L. Slocum, property in Southmont Borough, $60,250.
Michelle Marie Yackanech from Vincent McGilvery, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
Diane Marie Baker from George S. Ashman, property in Southmont Borough, $41,000.
Paros Property LLC from Elton Creekside LLC, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
Lakin Dakota Stiffler from Peter R. Bickford, property in Cambria Township, $91,000.
Clark Hammaker from John F. Stroz, property in Reade Township, $65,000.
Luke David Gonzalez from Rodney F. Kendig, property in Southmont Borough, $65,000.
Michael Thomas Smith from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $10,000.
Michael Thomas Smith from Glendale Corp., property in White Township, $15,000.
Masha Vainstain from Cheryl Erdley, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,900.
Broad Street LLC from Mary Catherine Bennett, property in Dale Borough, $46,500.
Taylor Cameron Wright from Renato Lacerda, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.
Brian Hadix from Edward S. Opdenhoff Jr., property in Johnstown City, $50,000.
Kara A. Cordell from Colleen M. Murphy Motchenbaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $62,000.
Timothy D. Lamberson from Edward Stephen Pozun & Frances Sabot Pozun Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $225,000.
Randell L. Weaver from Joseph D. Cherry, property in Ashville Borough, $70,000.
Stephen Deckard from George J. Smego, property in Carrolltown Borough, $90,000.
Kenneth Martin Haas from Ann George, property in Allegheny Township, $130,000.
Scott B. Lohr from Betsy Ann Goenner, property in Stonycreek Township, $221,000.
Somerset County
Land for Freedom USA LLC from Matthew B. Arnold, property in Jefferson Township, $15,000.
Derek Jon Berkebile from Jeffrey F. Mock, property in Windber Borough, $119,000.
Randy L. Schrock from Dorothy J. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $42,500.
Walter P. Guessford from Ronald E. Armstrong, property in Jefferson Township, $274,853.
Michael J. Kennedy from William Leja, property in Jefferson Township, $585,000.
Alec John Bittner from Ronald D. Kaufman, property in Somerset Borough, $130,000.
See R Real Estate LLC from Darrell J. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Craig W. Simpson from Robert John Black, property in Rockwood Borough, $230,000.
Daniel L. Hutchko from Robert P. Horne, property in Jefferson Township, $40,000.
Craig L. Duppstadt from Benjamin Guzek, property in Middlecreek Township, $183,500.
Jason W. Porter from Rand Devon Charlton Sr. Est., property in Quemahoning Township, $67,979.
Daniel James Parisi from Craig A. Yutzy, property in Summit Township, $50,000.
Nathan Wingard from David W. Maust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $205,000.
John Mitchell from Old Petersburg, property in Addison Borough, $67,000.
Daniel L. Hiteshew from Blair Murphy, property in Windber Borough, $23,000.
Charles Baker from Glenn E. Rhoads, property in Somerset Borough, $199,000.
Abram Ledbetter from Michael E. Ogline, property in Somerset Borough, $65,500.
Lenora R. Yoder from David Emerson Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $170,000.
Ernest Blough from Jeanne L. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $223,000.
Chad L. Bradley from Jamie L. Frampton, property in Somerset Township, $300,000.
Michael Lucas from Wayne Wiley, property in Boswell Borough, $48,000.
John Gdula from Thomas P. Sedlak, property in Addison Township, $142,500.
John David Bamman from Carole J. Holland Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $110,020.
Wayne B. Pugh from Antoinette M. Salyer, property in Somerset Township, $129,000.
Kenneth D. Penrod from J. Yvonne Ankeny, property in Jefferson Township, $75,000.
Jennilyn Wambach from Dale A. Holler, property in Salisbury Borough, $150,000.
City Living Properties LLC from George M. Ketler, property in Middlecreek Township, $232,500.
Colony Cleaning Co. LLC from Gene D. Ohler, property in Windber Borough, $109,000.
Nicholas Furda from Dennis M. Naugle, property in Benson Borough, $20,000.
Silver Valley Farms LLC from Mary Jane Petenbrink Fogle, property in Summit Township, $600,000.
Daniel P. Ferko from Frank J. Shenigo Revocable Living Trust, property in Shade Township, $225,000.
Paul E. Beachy from Rose Haven Associates, property in Summit Township, $394,000.
Duane D. Moffat from Michael J. Iwinski, property in Somerset Borough, $212,000.
