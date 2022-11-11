The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

George Kline from Linda C. Duclo, property in Hastings Borough, $32,000.

Jessie J. Juhas from Joshua D. Maddy, property in Richland Township, $81,500.

William O. Byler from John J. Hershberger, property in Blacklick Township, $316,041.65.

Frank Wilcox from Michele D. Rose, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $7,777.77.

Laura L. Lux from Jayme L. Brooks, property in Johnstown City, $28,900.

Daniel Daily from Shannon M. Morris, property in Johnstown City, $49,000.

Tyler Joseph Friedline from Dylan S. Lefjowitz, property in Upper Yoder Township, $151,000.

Sosasi Henry from Maria Csiky, property in Johnstown City, $47,000.

Clair R. Mulvehill from Dustin Stenger, property in Johnstown City, $38,900.

Gloria R. Homway from Melissa A. Hunt, property in Cambria Township, $14,000.

Holtz Revocable Trust from Diana C. Maelzer, property in Hastings Borough, $10,000.

Neil Christopher Preston from Nicole Sprangle, property in Johnstown City, $29,900.

Joshua Emeigh from Jessica Gorba, property in Gallitzin Borough, $105,000.

Justin Paul Ramsey from Theresa M. Shaffer, property in Southmont Borough, $89,000.

David M. Gontis from Paul D. Newman, property in Southmont Borough, $168,000.

Matthew Cummings Miller from Sandra Helen James, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.

Myrtle R. Haines from Thomas J. Leap, property in Washington Township, $87,000.

Michelle Simmons from Jason Koper, property in White Township, $10,000.

Robert F. Veneskey from Germaine Lanzensorfer, property in West Carroll Township, $18,000.

Jeffrey Russell Sekerak from Lisa L. Cullen, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $15,000.

Douglas Lockard from Michael M. Johnston, property in White Township, $20,000.

Robert N. Colyer from Douglas F. MacMillan, property in Westmont Borough, $332,500.

Sean O. Rager from Joshua A. Fabina, property in Johnstown City, $28,000.

Janette Ann Thompson from Sherry Appliance, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.

Paula Reilly from Jordan Griffith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $189,900.

Ronald R. Rice from Judith D. Frombach, property in Lorain Borough, $125,000.

Scott Ickes from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Johnstown City, $25,500.

Adam P. Puglia from Brian R. Oberneder, property in Richland Township, $249,900.

Kara Pisczek from Richard J. Manrique, property in Westmont Borough, $139,000.

Eric R. Ingles from Karen M. Weber, property in Blacklick Township, $150,000.

Barmin Properties LLC from Korbi L. Slocum, property in Southmont Borough, $60,250.

Michelle Marie Yackanech from Vincent McGilvery, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.

Diane Marie Baker from George S. Ashman, property in Southmont Borough, $41,000.

Paros Property LLC from Elton Creekside LLC, property in Adams Township, $150,000.

Lakin Dakota Stiffler from Peter R. Bickford, property in Cambria Township, $91,000.

Clark Hammaker from John F. Stroz, property in Reade Township, $65,000.

Luke David Gonzalez from Rodney F. Kendig, property in Southmont Borough, $65,000.

Michael Thomas Smith from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $10,000.

Michael Thomas Smith from Glendale Corp., property in White Township, $15,000.

Masha Vainstain from Cheryl Erdley, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,900.

Broad Street LLC from Mary Catherine Bennett, property in Dale Borough, $46,500.

Taylor Cameron Wright from Renato Lacerda, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.

Brian Hadix from Edward S. Opdenhoff Jr., property in Johnstown City, $50,000.

Kara A. Cordell from Colleen M. Murphy Motchenbaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $62,000.

Timothy D. Lamberson from Edward Stephen Pozun & Frances Sabot Pozun Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $225,000.

Randell L. Weaver from Joseph D. Cherry, property in Ashville Borough, $70,000.

Stephen Deckard from George J. Smego, property in Carrolltown Borough, $90,000.

Kenneth Martin Haas from Ann George, property in Allegheny Township, $130,000.

Scott B. Lohr from Betsy Ann Goenner, property in Stonycreek Township, $221,000.

Somerset County

Land for Freedom USA LLC from Matthew B. Arnold, property in Jefferson Township, $15,000.

Derek Jon Berkebile from Jeffrey F. Mock, property in Windber Borough, $119,000.

Randy L. Schrock from Dorothy J. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $42,500.

Walter P. Guessford from Ronald E. Armstrong, property in Jefferson Township, $274,853.

Michael J. Kennedy from William Leja, property in Jefferson Township, $585,000.

Alec John Bittner from Ronald D. Kaufman, property in Somerset Borough, $130,000.

See R Real Estate LLC from Darrell J. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.

Craig W. Simpson from Robert John Black, property in Rockwood Borough, $230,000.

Daniel L. Hutchko from Robert P. Horne, property in Jefferson Township, $40,000.

Craig L. Duppstadt from Benjamin Guzek, property in Middlecreek Township, $183,500.

Jason W. Porter from Rand Devon Charlton Sr. Est., property in Quemahoning Township, $67,979.

Daniel James Parisi from Craig A. Yutzy, property in Summit Township, $50,000.

Nathan Wingard from David W. Maust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $205,000.

John Mitchell from Old Petersburg, property in Addison Borough, $67,000.

Daniel L. Hiteshew from Blair Murphy, property in Windber Borough, $23,000.

Charles Baker from Glenn E. Rhoads, property in Somerset Borough, $199,000.

Abram Ledbetter from Michael E. Ogline, property in Somerset Borough, $65,500.

Lenora R. Yoder from David Emerson Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $170,000.

Ernest Blough from Jeanne L. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $223,000.

Chad L. Bradley from Jamie L. Frampton, property in Somerset Township, $300,000.

Michael Lucas from Wayne Wiley, property in Boswell Borough, $48,000.

John Gdula from Thomas P. Sedlak, property in Addison Township, $142,500.

John David Bamman from Carole J. Holland Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $110,020.

Wayne B. Pugh from Antoinette M. Salyer, property in Somerset Township, $129,000.

Kenneth D. Penrod from J. Yvonne Ankeny, property in Jefferson Township, $75,000.

Jennilyn Wambach from Dale A. Holler, property in Salisbury Borough, $150,000.

City Living Properties LLC from George M. Ketler, property in Middlecreek Township, $232,500.

Colony Cleaning Co. LLC from Gene D. Ohler, property in Windber Borough, $109,000.

Nicholas Furda from Dennis M. Naugle, property in Benson Borough, $20,000.

Silver Valley Farms LLC from Mary Jane Petenbrink Fogle, property in Summit Township, $600,000.

Daniel P. Ferko from Frank J. Shenigo Revocable Living Trust, property in Shade Township, $225,000.

Paul E. Beachy from Rose Haven Associates, property in Summit Township, $394,000.

Duane D. Moffat from Michael J. Iwinski, property in Somerset Borough, $212,000.

