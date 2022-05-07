The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Raymond L. Shetler from John Bortnyik, property in Blacklick Township, $280,000.
Bruce Miller from Mildred M. Miller Trust, by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $110,000.
Robert Carlos Felix from Lu Ann Ringler, property in Geistown Borough, $128,000.
Maureen McClain from Esther Sutt, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $29,000.
Michael Laroche from Joseph Divittorio, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $29,900.
James Moss from Brittany N. Manges, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
Brittany Nicole Manges from Aaron Mallozzi, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,927.
Jody C. Yahner from Brian K. Yahner, property in Patton Borough, $35,000.
Nicholas Steven Sarver from Doris Bennett Haselrig, property in East Taylor Township, $112,000.
Pamela Michele Monahan from Pike Street LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $43,880.
Ronnie Weaver from Northern Cambria Community Development Corp., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.
Jamie M. Steel from Michael H. Stohon, property in Westmont Borough, $240,000.
Zachary Krug from Tiffany B. Hollingsworth, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $55,000.
L&D Academy Associates LLC from Rager Realty LLC, property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $215,000.
BMW Rentals LLC from David Greenwald, property in Gallitzin Borough, $52,000.
Rebecca A. Benton from Brian C. Adams, property in Portage Township, $95,000.
Joshua Michael Lampel from Ryan R. Matthews, property in Richland Township, $225,000.
Chad Raymond Farabaugh from Medir Properties Inc., property in Patton Borough, $181,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Thomas R. Anderson, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.
Rocket Mortgage from James R. Wagner Jr., by sheriff, property in Ebensburg Borough, $10,000.
Paul Edward McMullen from Jaeanne M. Mikitko, property in Barr Township, $130,000.
John H. Edwards from Cecelia Michura, by attorney-in-fact, property in Franklin Borough, $90,000.
Randolph J. Mullen from Ronald Vizza, property in Cambria Township, $24,000.
Elijah H. Weiland from Donald C. Lowmaster, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $155,000.
Saybean Connor from Charles Salyards Jr., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $12,500.
Matthew Rupert from Jennifer A. Rhinieral, property in Summerhill Township, $10,000.
Kathleen E. Sumak from Wayne Alexander, property in Richland Township, $65,000.
Donald R. Uzelac Jr. from Loricky Enterprises LLC, property in White Township, $200,000.
Michael Blair from Niel P. McConnell, property in Clearfield Township, $250,000.
133 Enterprise LLC from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Borough, $35,000.
Jodi Blough from Margaret C. Hoffman, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $113,000.
Grays Construction Group LLC from PA Housing Finance Agency, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $19,000.
Samantha E. Howells from InFirst Bank, property in Wilmore Borough, $75,000.
Matthew Williams from Barbara J. McGarvey, property in East Carroll Township, $114,000.
DC Properties One 2019 LLC from Bradwell J. Lemonovich, property in Cambria Township, $22,000.
Codi R. McClellan from John F. Matthew, property in Reade Township, $130,000.
Lynne R. Whitaker from Ronald A. Smith Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $46,500.
House Line LLC from Joseph Michael Kanuch, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,200.
Chip Properties LLC from James E. Jones, property in White Township, $58,000.
Walter Cruz from Edward C. Hrbal, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $48,000.
Somerset County
Jonathan Thiele from Jeanette K. Foreback, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,000.
Jason R. Svonavec from Ronald R. Dunmyer Jr., property in Black Township, $10,000.
Frank C. Piscatello from Lighthouse Baptist Church, property in Windber Borough, $17,000.
Donald T. Kemerer from Dawn Pauline Maust Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $35,900.
Brian Dipasquale from Douglas A. Whitfield, property in Meyersdale Borough, $20,000.
Les A. Sheaffer III from Daniel D. Ritchey, property in Shade Township, $93,000.
Amanda B. Frill from Arthur R. Thompson, property in Middlecreek Township, $195,000.
Tyler Mishler from Warren L. Rugg, property in Somerset Borough, $106,000.
Randall C. Roxby Jr. from Dorothy Y. Martin, property in Paint Borough, $28,000.
Highland Platinum One LLC from Terry L. Coughenour, property in Somerset Borough, $97,500.
JNL Realty LLC from Marantha Group LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $31,000.
