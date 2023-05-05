The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Cheyenne Lynn Drenning from David E. Haberkorn, property in Westmont Borough, $117,500.

Alexis M. Short from Robert E. Boast, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,450.

Nakia Marie Zungali from Lucas J. Bartley, property in Gallitzin Borough, $70,000.

John A. Gregorchik from Alana R. Somerville, property in Johnstown City, $41,000.

Christian Spotswood from Shirley Dirosa, property in Lorain Borough, $49,000.

Tyler Glenn Roxby from William M. Wilson II, property in Geistown Borough, $130,000.

Heather E. Schech from Stephen J. Turchak III, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $56,000.

Deanna Bassett from Larry Pounds, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $74,200.

Gary Muller from Ruth Ann Kinsey, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,888.

Barnes & Tucker Trust from Kenneth D. Morchesky, property in East Carroll Township, $170,960.80.

Cambria Residential Services Inc. from John M. Calandra, property in Cresson Township, $64,900.

Sophia Properties 012 LLC from South Fork Premier Properties LLC, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.

Peter A. Baran from Chapin Street Trust 139141, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.

Tedros A. Abay from JGVJ Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $21,500.

Henry A. Clarke from Nicky J. Cooper, property in Johnstown City, $24,000.

LVF Property Development LLC from LGR Realty Enterprises LLC, property in Richland Township, $1,340,000.

Matthew A. Gresko from Zoltan M. Connor, property in Vintondale Borough, $50,000.

Michael A. Pasquerilla from Glenn M. Katrancha Jr., property in Adams Township, $95,000.

Nicholas Hanley from Kelli Sue Gardner, property in Wilmore Borough, $119,000.

Jeremy R. Strittmatter from Glatha C. Eckenrode, property in Gallitzin Township, $47,500.

Edward L. Williams from Kyle M. Lorditch, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.

Luke Byrne from Anna Delattre, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.

Lateisha M. Benshoff from Julie A. Korenoski, property in Lorain Borough, $60,000.

Jeffrey Lynn Slatcoff Jr. from Timothy J. Havener, property in Westmont Borough, $425,000.

Sandra L. Coval from William S. Dunkleberger, property in Richland Township, $179,250.

Sharon Lefleur from Connie L. Torr, property in Ferndale Borough, $69,900.

Double Up Rentals LLC from Chester Harris, property in Johnstown City, $12,500.

Kimberly Hankins from Sophia Properties 013 LLC, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.

Marcus Andrew Lantzy from Donald E. Nagy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $331,000.

Gabrial Bowman Kyttle from Michael C. Blososky, property in Cambria Township, $79,500.

Esthefany Diaz Rodriguez from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.

Monte Shane Shirt from Frank Orlando Barber, property in Johnstown City, $17,000.

Elwign Fraser from Johns-town Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown City, $16,500.

James Richard Mayberry IV from Daniel E. Burket, property in Portage Borough, $128,000.

GG&W Associates LLC from John J. Bernot, property in Ebensburg Borough, $86,000.

Anthony Ernst from David Hollen, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $17,000.

Rikkilee Olson from Joseph J. Orosz, property in Johnstown City, $42,500.

Carl Dud from Alexander Robert Fischer, property in Stonycreek Township, $185,000.

Victor Lourenco from Elizabeth Marie Barbosa, property in Johnstown City, $17,500.

Francis L. Himmel from Patrick T. Weakland, property in Carrolltown Borough, $115,000.

Andrew J. Shastay from Ilene F. Werkmeister, property in Lower Yoder Township, $115,000.

Melissa Shaffer from Brad J. Long, property in White Township, $11,500.

Pamela Bargeman from Andrew Penton, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.

Michael N. Molchan from Howard D. Whatmore, property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.

Ebensburg PA Properties LLC from James A. Finn, property in Cambria Township, $400,000.

Ebensburg PA Properties LLC from James A. Finn, property in Cambria Township, $450,000.

Carmen Garza from Daryl Popig, property in Johnstown City, $24,900.

Carl R. Laughard from Timothy J. Gonzalex, property in Jackson Township, $10,000.

Jessica M. Kowalski from Karen E. Jenkins Family Trust, by trustee, property in Hastings Borough, $156,880.

Brody P. Shuty from Marcus A. Lantzy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $187,000.

Rebecca A. Cox from Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB1, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $71,000.

BMW Rentals LLC from U.S. Bank, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $38,000.

C&R Adams Enterprises LLC from Dino S. Persio, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.

Zedic G. Brothers from Luarent J. Roussin, property in Jackson Township, $75,000.

David Calovi from Marla E. Aurandt, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,000.

Michael P. Richardson from Angelica Fedorko Spaid, property in Portage Township, $259,900.

Samantha Mostardi from Keith Joseph Krisay, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.

Robert Fabina from Shirley J. Fabina Clerk of Orphans Court, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.

Todd E. Mahalko from Marjorie A. Skupien, property in Gallitzin Township, $21,000.

Benjamin R. Lusk from Elaine Holsberger, property in Lilly Borough, $90,000.

AM Nielsen Properties I LLC from James Seback, property in Stonycreek Township, $102,500.

Craig R. Dimitroff from Keyla Cramer, property in White Township, $10,000.

Dane Myers from Benjamin R. Lusk, property in Washington Township, $109,900.

Women’s Help Center Inc. from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown City, $24,867.75.

Brittany Wadsworth from Eric L. Eritano, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $70,000.

Cara Lynn Lovenduski from Francis J. Henry, property in Jackson Township, $176,900.

Donald E. Nagy from Patricia A. Cooney, property in Cresson Township, $31,700.

Cameron M. Vogel from Joshua A. White, property in Barr Township, $244,000.

Melissa M. Miller from Ashley Orlosky, property in Adams Township, $80,000.

Tarar LLC from William M. Ray, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $140,000.

John Klinchock from Millcreek Hollow Estate Inc., property in Upper Yoder Township, $225,000.

Manuel Vasquez from Vicky Constantino, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.

Joni M. Baker from Todd R. Kamzik, property in Jackson Township, $45,000.

Charles Ehredt from Ann Gavaler, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $35,000.

Somerset County

Deborah K. Wolf Trust from Joseph Frank Liparulo Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $151,700.

Adam Diecks from Jeanne L. Godbout, property in Middlecreek Township, $325,000.

Brian Thomas Schreyer from Scott F. Neill, property in Jefferson Township, $234,900.

Tyler Steven Zabrucky from Robert R. Zabrucky, property in Paint Township, $20,000.

Daniel S. Horvath from Michael Reese, property in Southampton Township, $728,000.

Bradley P. Dewitt from Donald V. Zeek, property in Boswell Borough, $105,000.

Joseph J. Poset from John R. Matisko, property in Middlecreek Township, $570,200.

Lester C. Roberts Jr. from Jonathan W. Parks, property in Stoystown Borough, $134,900.

Steven R. Turley from Wesley J. Pritts, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,000.

Derek E. Leister from Ivan N. Beachy, property in Quemahoning Township, $340,000.

Josephine Kabler from Michael Phillips, property in Conemaugh Township, $13,500.

James L. Bent from John J. Fleegle, property in Shanksville Borough, $28,000.

Six Scoops LLC from Mosholder Holdings LLC, property in Jenner Township, $123,473.

John F. Hintosh from Michael Cominsky, property in Paint Borough, $97,850.

William R. Petras from A. Duane Lohr Estate, property in Somerset Township, $440,000.

Steven Woodruff from Sandra L. Weiss, property in Shade Township, $115,000.

Heckler Properties LLC from Donald E. Heckler, property in Paint Township, $114,522.40.

Heckler Properties LLC from Donald E. Heckler, property in Paint Township, $75,302.40.

Keaton L.C. Furry from Queenstown Hunt Club Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $275,000.

Mark S. Polin from Lorraine G. Lapp Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.

Mark S. Polin from Berkey Land LLC, property in Indian Lake Borough, $65,000.

Chad Duplechin from Sharon Louise Griffith, property in Fairhope Township, $100,000.

Francis Rose Co. LLC from Aaron Cieply, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $135,000.

Simone Flesik from Edward C. Stopko, property in Paint Township, $167,900.

Greenwood Development LLC from Christ Eric Christensen, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.

Zland LLC from Interaid Inc., property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.

Richard J. O’Brien from Curtis A. O’Brien, by POA, property in Brothersvalley Township, $10,000.

Ian Pruszkowski from Vacant Land Now LLC, property in Paint Township, $12,500.

Zachary Crandall from Mary P. Oldham Estate, property in Windber Borough, $30,000.

Shianne Lynn Zunner from Richard J. Hudak, property in Windber Borough, $25,694.40.

Slush Puppies LLC from Emily A. Bongiovanni, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.

Timberwood Holdings LLC from Oscar B. Perez, property in Somerset Borough, $350,000.

Triple J. Group LLC from Steven L. Barron, property in Lincoln Township, $46,500.

Mark A. Bumbarger from Carl E. Bumbarger Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $49,000.

Eli D. Gearhart from Robert Dean Kalina Sr. Estate, property in Jenner Township, $140,000.

