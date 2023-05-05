The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Cheyenne Lynn Drenning from David E. Haberkorn, property in Westmont Borough, $117,500.
Alexis M. Short from Robert E. Boast, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,450.
Nakia Marie Zungali from Lucas J. Bartley, property in Gallitzin Borough, $70,000.
John A. Gregorchik from Alana R. Somerville, property in Johnstown City, $41,000.
Christian Spotswood from Shirley Dirosa, property in Lorain Borough, $49,000.
Tyler Glenn Roxby from William M. Wilson II, property in Geistown Borough, $130,000.
Heather E. Schech from Stephen J. Turchak III, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $56,000.
Deanna Bassett from Larry Pounds, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $74,200.
Gary Muller from Ruth Ann Kinsey, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,888.
Barnes & Tucker Trust from Kenneth D. Morchesky, property in East Carroll Township, $170,960.80.
Cambria Residential Services Inc. from John M. Calandra, property in Cresson Township, $64,900.
Sophia Properties 012 LLC from South Fork Premier Properties LLC, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.
Peter A. Baran from Chapin Street Trust 139141, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.
Tedros A. Abay from JGVJ Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $21,500.
Henry A. Clarke from Nicky J. Cooper, property in Johnstown City, $24,000.
LVF Property Development LLC from LGR Realty Enterprises LLC, property in Richland Township, $1,340,000.
Matthew A. Gresko from Zoltan M. Connor, property in Vintondale Borough, $50,000.
Michael A. Pasquerilla from Glenn M. Katrancha Jr., property in Adams Township, $95,000.
Nicholas Hanley from Kelli Sue Gardner, property in Wilmore Borough, $119,000.
Jeremy R. Strittmatter from Glatha C. Eckenrode, property in Gallitzin Township, $47,500.
Edward L. Williams from Kyle M. Lorditch, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
Luke Byrne from Anna Delattre, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.
Lateisha M. Benshoff from Julie A. Korenoski, property in Lorain Borough, $60,000.
Jeffrey Lynn Slatcoff Jr. from Timothy J. Havener, property in Westmont Borough, $425,000.
Sandra L. Coval from William S. Dunkleberger, property in Richland Township, $179,250.
Sharon Lefleur from Connie L. Torr, property in Ferndale Borough, $69,900.
Double Up Rentals LLC from Chester Harris, property in Johnstown City, $12,500.
Kimberly Hankins from Sophia Properties 013 LLC, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.
Marcus Andrew Lantzy from Donald E. Nagy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $331,000.
Gabrial Bowman Kyttle from Michael C. Blososky, property in Cambria Township, $79,500.
Esthefany Diaz Rodriguez from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.
Monte Shane Shirt from Frank Orlando Barber, property in Johnstown City, $17,000.
Elwign Fraser from Johns-town Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown City, $16,500.
James Richard Mayberry IV from Daniel E. Burket, property in Portage Borough, $128,000.
GG&W Associates LLC from John J. Bernot, property in Ebensburg Borough, $86,000.
Anthony Ernst from David Hollen, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $17,000.
Rikkilee Olson from Joseph J. Orosz, property in Johnstown City, $42,500.
Carl Dud from Alexander Robert Fischer, property in Stonycreek Township, $185,000.
Victor Lourenco from Elizabeth Marie Barbosa, property in Johnstown City, $17,500.
Francis L. Himmel from Patrick T. Weakland, property in Carrolltown Borough, $115,000.
Andrew J. Shastay from Ilene F. Werkmeister, property in Lower Yoder Township, $115,000.
Melissa Shaffer from Brad J. Long, property in White Township, $11,500.
Pamela Bargeman from Andrew Penton, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Michael N. Molchan from Howard D. Whatmore, property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.
Ebensburg PA Properties LLC from James A. Finn, property in Cambria Township, $400,000.
Ebensburg PA Properties LLC from James A. Finn, property in Cambria Township, $450,000.
Carmen Garza from Daryl Popig, property in Johnstown City, $24,900.
Carl R. Laughard from Timothy J. Gonzalex, property in Jackson Township, $10,000.
Jessica M. Kowalski from Karen E. Jenkins Family Trust, by trustee, property in Hastings Borough, $156,880.
Brody P. Shuty from Marcus A. Lantzy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $187,000.
Rebecca A. Cox from Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB1, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $71,000.
BMW Rentals LLC from U.S. Bank, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $38,000.
C&R Adams Enterprises LLC from Dino S. Persio, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.
Zedic G. Brothers from Luarent J. Roussin, property in Jackson Township, $75,000.
David Calovi from Marla E. Aurandt, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,000.
Michael P. Richardson from Angelica Fedorko Spaid, property in Portage Township, $259,900.
Samantha Mostardi from Keith Joseph Krisay, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.
Robert Fabina from Shirley J. Fabina Clerk of Orphans Court, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.
Todd E. Mahalko from Marjorie A. Skupien, property in Gallitzin Township, $21,000.
Benjamin R. Lusk from Elaine Holsberger, property in Lilly Borough, $90,000.
AM Nielsen Properties I LLC from James Seback, property in Stonycreek Township, $102,500.
Craig R. Dimitroff from Keyla Cramer, property in White Township, $10,000.
Dane Myers from Benjamin R. Lusk, property in Washington Township, $109,900.
Women’s Help Center Inc. from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown City, $24,867.75.
Brittany Wadsworth from Eric L. Eritano, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $70,000.
Cara Lynn Lovenduski from Francis J. Henry, property in Jackson Township, $176,900.
Donald E. Nagy from Patricia A. Cooney, property in Cresson Township, $31,700.
Cameron M. Vogel from Joshua A. White, property in Barr Township, $244,000.
Melissa M. Miller from Ashley Orlosky, property in Adams Township, $80,000.
Tarar LLC from William M. Ray, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $140,000.
John Klinchock from Millcreek Hollow Estate Inc., property in Upper Yoder Township, $225,000.
Manuel Vasquez from Vicky Constantino, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.
Joni M. Baker from Todd R. Kamzik, property in Jackson Township, $45,000.
Charles Ehredt from Ann Gavaler, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $35,000.
Somerset County
Deborah K. Wolf Trust from Joseph Frank Liparulo Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $151,700.
Adam Diecks from Jeanne L. Godbout, property in Middlecreek Township, $325,000.
Brian Thomas Schreyer from Scott F. Neill, property in Jefferson Township, $234,900.
Tyler Steven Zabrucky from Robert R. Zabrucky, property in Paint Township, $20,000.
Daniel S. Horvath from Michael Reese, property in Southampton Township, $728,000.
Bradley P. Dewitt from Donald V. Zeek, property in Boswell Borough, $105,000.
Joseph J. Poset from John R. Matisko, property in Middlecreek Township, $570,200.
Lester C. Roberts Jr. from Jonathan W. Parks, property in Stoystown Borough, $134,900.
Steven R. Turley from Wesley J. Pritts, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,000.
Derek E. Leister from Ivan N. Beachy, property in Quemahoning Township, $340,000.
Josephine Kabler from Michael Phillips, property in Conemaugh Township, $13,500.
James L. Bent from John J. Fleegle, property in Shanksville Borough, $28,000.
Six Scoops LLC from Mosholder Holdings LLC, property in Jenner Township, $123,473.
John F. Hintosh from Michael Cominsky, property in Paint Borough, $97,850.
William R. Petras from A. Duane Lohr Estate, property in Somerset Township, $440,000.
Steven Woodruff from Sandra L. Weiss, property in Shade Township, $115,000.
Heckler Properties LLC from Donald E. Heckler, property in Paint Township, $114,522.40.
Heckler Properties LLC from Donald E. Heckler, property in Paint Township, $75,302.40.
Keaton L.C. Furry from Queenstown Hunt Club Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $275,000.
Mark S. Polin from Lorraine G. Lapp Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
Mark S. Polin from Berkey Land LLC, property in Indian Lake Borough, $65,000.
Chad Duplechin from Sharon Louise Griffith, property in Fairhope Township, $100,000.
Francis Rose Co. LLC from Aaron Cieply, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $135,000.
Simone Flesik from Edward C. Stopko, property in Paint Township, $167,900.
Greenwood Development LLC from Christ Eric Christensen, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Zland LLC from Interaid Inc., property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Richard J. O’Brien from Curtis A. O’Brien, by POA, property in Brothersvalley Township, $10,000.
Ian Pruszkowski from Vacant Land Now LLC, property in Paint Township, $12,500.
Zachary Crandall from Mary P. Oldham Estate, property in Windber Borough, $30,000.
Shianne Lynn Zunner from Richard J. Hudak, property in Windber Borough, $25,694.40.
Slush Puppies LLC from Emily A. Bongiovanni, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.
Timberwood Holdings LLC from Oscar B. Perez, property in Somerset Borough, $350,000.
Triple J. Group LLC from Steven L. Barron, property in Lincoln Township, $46,500.
Mark A. Bumbarger from Carl E. Bumbarger Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $49,000.
Eli D. Gearhart from Robert Dean Kalina Sr. Estate, property in Jenner Township, $140,000.
