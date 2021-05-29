The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mark Collier from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Jackson Township, $18,500.
Miranda Heinrish from David M. Bicko, property in Stonycreek Township, $69,000.
Shari L. Mock from Paul A. Cooney, property in Adams Township, $40,937.50.
Sadie L. Nave from Donald Decker, property in White Township, $110,000.
James Digg from Dawn E. Strauss 2017 Family Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.
Christopher Alberter from Bradley W. Ladik, property in Lower Yoder Township, $151,000.
JGVJ Johnstown LLC from Stanley G. Carrier, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $50,000.
Kurt Hoffman from Richard R. Yeager, property in Richland Township, $359,900.
Jason A. Bertison from Tiracave Rentals Inc., property in Cresson Borough, $120,000.
Henry William Schlumpf from Beverly A. Schuster, property in Southmont Borough, $50,000.
Lauren Michele Camuso from Mary Louise Crisafulli, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Rashaad E. Dukes from JP Held Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $119,900.
Brian M. Clawson from Gerald A. Plummer Jr., property in Richland Township, $268,000.
Gerald A. Plummer Jr. from Barry F. Cigich, property in Geistown Borough, $125,000.
Zachary A. Carpinello from Lisa L. Pavlock, property in Susquehanna Township, $120,000.
Megan C. Koch from Linda G. Michael, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $48,000.
Meijun Graff from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in East Taylor Township, $12,100.
Somerset County
Jerry J. Bowman from Christina Bowman, property in Meyersdale Borough, $100,000.
Christopher James Bogdon from Stanley Leslie Willott, property in Middlecreek Township, $299,000.
Lance Benjamin Hoppert from Daniel J. Will, property in Berlin Borough, $125,000.
Lea E. Anderson from Robert A. Alarcon, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.
Levi A. Allison from Christopher Echols, property in Shade Township, $89,900.
Marco Fusaro from John Robert Babko, property in Middlecreek Township, $118,000.
Dillon S. Speelman from Kevin Shaffer, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Amy P. Dipasquale from Matthew J. Landers, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $125,000.
James Franklin Gregg from Benjamin Allis, property in Jefferson Township, $94,000.
Laurence Barkley from Rosetta M. Hostetler Estate, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $65,000.
