The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John Kuzmiak from Tricia Rygel, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $21,000.
Nathaniel L. Wilson from Kevin Jeffrey, property in Chest Township, $14,000.
Eric A. Allen Jr. from Zane E. Harris, property in Cresson Borough, $139,900.
Nathaniel L. Smith from Manges Family Limited Partnership, property in Croyle Township, $69,900.
TNT Alexander Trust from Paul A. Cooney, property in Croyle Township, $41,202.
Brian T. Besong from Wesley C. Fannin, property in Clearfield Township, $351,900.
Mark Bober from Richard W. Sebulsky, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.
Aaron E. Hogue from James F. Rice, property in Munster Township, $339,000.
Jeffrey A. Grimes from Aaron E. Hogue, property in Loretto Borough, $189,500.
Tyler M. Lazer from Jack R. Lazer, property in Richland Township, $350,000.
John Gabriel Nguyen from Brenna G. Kolesar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $135,000.
Kyle Flick from William W. Smith, property in Richland Township, $396,750.
Aimerance Pariente from James Volocko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $16,000.
Edward J. Friedel from George E. Higgins Jr., property in Brownstown Borough, $93,000.
Geraldine White from Brett A. Merberger, property in Ferndale Borough, $140,000.
Brian Morganstern from Brook Brocious, property in Cambria Township, $175,000.
Shane Mallin from Carol Ann Hemminger, property in Croyle Township, $155,200.
Tyler J. Potter from Manges Family Limited Partnership, property in Croyle Township, $69,900.
John V. Vitalie from Matthew L. Martinek, property in Lower Yoder Township, $15,500.
Martin Leap from Tracy Gawel, property in Richland Township, $159,500.
Paige Linae Heider from Kyle R. Flick, property in Richland Township, $210,000.
Michelle D. Smith from Leona B. Smith, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $60,000.
Matthew R. Lasure from David K. Janshego, property in Upper Yoder Township, $70,000.
Ben Krisay from Leroy Gunby Jr., property in Southmont Borough, $24,900.
Mary Vivona from David A. Rosendale, property in Upper Yoder Township, $60,000.
Jody D. O’Donnell from Minnita P. Lamborn, property in Washington Township, $42,500.
Sarah R. Leventry from Matthew Berkheimer, property in Portage Borough, $68,000.
Eric J. Thomas from Edward J. Wingard III, property in Richland Township, $151,250.
Gymone Murphy from WSA Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $24,000.
Eric J. Thomas from David L. Robertson, property in Richland Township, $176,000.
Nicolle M. Boast from Roland E. Camille, property in Upper Yoder Township, $64,000.
David L. Robertson from Eugene Stepp, property in Richland Township, $305,000.
Christina Williamson from Shocking Homes LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $24,500.
Wyatt Jackson from Mildred E. Hilbrecht, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $49,000.
Brandon Nelson Franklin from Christopher R. Kabo, property in Jackson Township, $201,000.
Matthew T. Bender from Eric J. Myers, property in Ebensburg Borough, $240,000.
Haley Rygel from Diana Ruth Rzeszut, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $190,000.
Darrell P. Ruzzi from Sisters of Mercy Dallas PA Inc., property in Cresson Township, $215,000.
Ralph Wagner from John L. Baird, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,000.
Mark Fredrick Pelstring from Nicholas J. Masciotra, property in Westmont Borough, $280,000.
Antonio J. Tornatore from Ronald P. Bradley, property in Hastings Borough, $74,900.
Dorothy Smedberg from Robert A. Shahade, property in Upper Yoder Township, $130,000.
Homer William Knipple III from John V. Vitalie, property in West Taylor Township, $34,900.
A Team Association Trust from JKA Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $24,990.
Parker Lewis Association Trust from JKA Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Richland Township, $51,212.57.
Somerset County
Brian D. Mack from Theodore Legarski, property in Jenner Township, $27,084.
Stanley Cheyne from Susan M. Siwula, property in Addison Township, $71,000.
Courtney Scanlon from Shawn D. Allen, property in Middlecreek Township, $216,000.
Jessica M. Schulte from James M. Vizzini, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Gregory E. Billings from Daniel J. Parisi, property in Meyersdale Borough, $180,000.
Gregory E. Griffith from Berkey Land Co., property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Stanislav N. Ushev from Joel E. Kaiser, property in Middlecreek Township, $330,000.
Allison Lepley from William R. Latshaw, property in Benson Borough, $69,400.
Steven R. Gonzalez from John E. Huber, property in Jefferson Township, $172,500.
Sean Blackburn from Cody J. McDonald, property in Somerset Township, $260,000.
Jeremy S. Stankan from Thomas E. Kapcsos Sr., property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Antonio P. Spano from Gary J. Pirschal, property in Somerset Township, $11,000.
Stephen Wiencek from Dorothy Niehenke Wiencek Estate, property in Jenner Township, $30,000.
Chandler Marteeny from Heather M. Shoffstall, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Mountain Ridge Trails Resort from William J. McIntire Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $881,920.
Mountain Ridge Trails Resort from Coal Junction Coal Co. Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $684,760.
Jennifer J. Smith from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Somerset Township, $143,000.
Bayside Specialties LLC from Donald E. Shaffer Estate, property in Somerset Township, $36,300.
George Paul Sternick from Lisa C. Deporzio, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.
GFL Venture Capital LLC from Nathan T. Jones, property in Middlecreek Township, $449,000.
Eric D. Morgan from Willis D. Kellog, property in Rockwood Borough, $60,000.
Carol Williams from Casey J. Devlin, property in Middlecreek Township, $899,000.
Allan W. Blubaugh from Margaret E. Pugh Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $42,000.
Renae C. Miller from Dale R. Bowman, property in Garrett Borough, $64,000.
Randall L. Tressler from Gregory S. Buterbaugh, property in Meyersdale Borough, $70,000.
Peggy B. Miltenberger from Lytle Construction Corp., property in Confluence Borough, $70,000.
Douglas R. Tallyen from Gary D. Carney Estate, property in Paint Township, $18,000.
Craig McClain from Lorrie L. Hinson, property in Somerset Borough, $142,000.
Cameron J. Thompson from Nathan R. Kiss, property in Windber Borough, $87,000.
Gary J. Koehler from Jeffrey Andrew Reken, property in Middlecreek Township, $312,500.
