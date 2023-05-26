The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael Gwizdak from Gerald J. Kirsch Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Nancy Petrusic from Trent Aurand, property in Lower Yoder Township, $60,000.
Beverly Cooney from Kenneth J. Noll, property in Munster Township, $84,900.
Flagstar Bank from Morgan J. Deitle, by sheriff, property in South Fork Borough, $26,000.
Theresa McGrath Ross from Colleen D. Gindlesperger, property in Middle Taylor Township, $88,000.
Washington Street Oakridge LLC from Oakridge Center LLC, property in Richland Township, $5,790,000.
Christopher T. Gallaher from Robert E. Burnworth, property in Adams Township, $180,000.
David M. Sapolich from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Kenneth J. Byrne from S&G Tender Home Care LLC, property in Barr Township, $14,000.
Garfield Seaforth from El Manuel O. Dixon, property in Johnstown City, $11,000.
Nathan Paul Bennett from Michael John Smith, property in Vintondale Borough, $79,770.
David J. Mikitko from Richard J. Taranto, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,000.
Anna Shank from Eileen J. Domeno, property in Johnstown City, $35,880.
Henry Property Management LLC from Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC, property in Richland Township, $307,500.
Michael J. Flynn from Kevin William Ickes, property in Portage Township, $62,000.
Frank C. Sandoval Jr. from William Paul Kalinyak, property in East Taylor Township, $12,000.
Ronald G. Allison Jr. from Timothy D. Brown, property in Conemaugh Township, $13,500.
Patti Baker from Zelda R. Dugan, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $205,000.
E2 Property Investments LLC from D&T Rentals LLC, property in East Taylor Township, $599,000.
Jacob J. Yost from Patricia M. Labarko, property in Ferndale Borough, $79,000.
Heather Horner from Joseph Cominsky, property in Scalp Level Borough, $28,000.
Billie Simmons from Ealisha Hoover, property in Patton Borough, $13,000.
Rodnee J. Williams from Ronald Lee Wombacher Jr., property in White Township, $48,500.
Blackstone Capital LLC from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Southmont Borough, $30,000.
Ramon Comia from Alyssa Reeder, property in Stonycreek Township, $94,0000.
Jessica S. Turner from Keith J. Krisay, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.
Kenneth Goughnour from Tracy R. Melius, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.
320 Eisenhower LLC from Pet LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $400,000.
Gallitzin PA MHP LLC from Gallitzin MHC LLC, property in Gallitzin Township, $425,000.
Miranda Mim Padre from Thomas A. Delic, property in Jackson Township, $81,000.
Somerset County
Thomas A. Walker from Rhonda L. Dively, property in Stonycreek Township, $200,000.
William E. Douglas from Matthew A. Raetsch, property in Indian Lake Borough, $329,000.
Ryan D. Stairs from Jason A. Evans, property in Lincoln Township, $35,000.
Peyton S. Deskevich from Timothy P. Hostetler, property in Summit Township, $390,000.
Daniel G. Cramer from Terry M. Pletcher, property in Black Township, $125,000.
Amanda J. Safko from Harrit Lee Wagner Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,339.
LPR Energy LLC from Austin P. Mostoller, property in Somerset Township, $180,000.
Gregory Troutman from Linda Corley Denton, property in Southampton Township, $45,000.
Hyasota Hill LLC from David J. Miller, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Trey McKeown from Philip Denbleyker IV, property in Rockwood Borough, $85,000.
Grand Central Hotel Inc. from Robert S. Zeigler, property in Windber Borough, $24,739.20.
Ethan Leasure from Dorothy Louise McCune Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $45,700.
William J. Slifco Jr. from John M. Slifco, property in Brothersvalley Township, $32,310.77.
Jody Allen Galloway from Somerset Trust Co., property in Quemahoning Township, $27,000.
Richard L. Pritts Jr. from David E. Godin, property in Black Township, $31,600.
Jason A. Evans from Robert K. Hay Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $112,000.
Gina R. Liptak from Robert S. Rhoades, property in Addison Township, $157,500.
Justin R. Buland from Knights Castle LLC, property in Jefferson Township, $330,000.
Michael D. Snyder from Lynch Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,600,000.
Alicia Saylor from James D. King/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $24,168.
BS Properties LLC from Alvin M. Sain, property in Middlecreek Township, $260,500.
Ryan Macey from Frank Passant, property in Jefferson Township, $499,564.
Philip J. Petrunak from William A. Burnworth, property in Paint Township, $300,000.
