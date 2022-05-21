The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Tyreese Jamal William Simms from Bank of New York Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $23,700.
Jacob Ross Hollingsworth Sr. from U.S. Bank Trust, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Taylor Township, $70,000.
Douglas J. Lundberg from Richard S. Bono, property in Lilly Borough, $38,000.
Ryan Cooper Edwards from Eldan R. Snyder, property in Southmont Borough, $155,000.
Smay Real Estate LLC from Dan & Mike Enterprises LLC, property in Dean Township, $230,000.
Hannah A. Holt from Matthew J. Bier, property in South Fork Borough, $57,000.
Alex Berarducci from Joseph C. Makosky, property in Upper Yoder Township, $231,000.
Shaine Timothy Scheetz from Jocelyn K. Hamryszak, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $53,000.
Matthew C. Drass from Jenele L. Campbell, property in Elder Township, $85,000.
Gage M. Hale from Joshua J. Swick, property in Stonycreek Township, $116,500.
David G. Burskey from Kevin V. Eckenrode, property in Carrolltown Borough, $18,450.
Gail Michelle Drus from William H. Snyder Jr., property in Clearfield Township, $185,000.
Megan L. Davis from Mary A. Morgart, property in Ferndale Borough, $40,000.
Ching Mei Jones from Leona Dowey, property in East Carroll Township, $14,000.
