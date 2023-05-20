The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Phoenix Stratemeier from Mallory V. Wenderoth, property in Richland Township, $130,000.

Janak Patel from Oakridge Springs LLC, property in Richland Township, $42,000.

Sharon Marie Esposito Mayer from Ernest J. Esposito, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,922.40.

Luis Miguel Maquilon from Cynthia M. Intihar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,900.

Ellory Ruth Dabbs from Timothy C. Dabbs, property in Westmont Borough, $250,000.

Daniel L. Rieg from Leonard D. Rieg, property in Allegheny Township, $80,000.

William M. Kulback from Anthony A. Profaizer, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $146,000.

Citizens Bank from Sheila M. Sabo, by sheriff, property in Lower Yoder Township, $20,000.

Patric King from Teresa Lynn Shestak, property in Vintondale Borough, $72,000.

Jennifer Corum from Michael Pritt, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.

Joseph Lombardo from John M. Wegrzyniak, property in Adams Township, $12,000.

Anyuan Fnu from PNC Reo Acquisitions LLC, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.

Mark P. Kline from Joseph Laurence Felix, property in Ebensburg Borough, $93,000.

Tyler Ryman from John T. Whistler III, property in Westmont Borough, $200,000.

Christopher Paul Cartwright from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $51,120.

Janie Lynn Leck Grela from Mikron Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $146,500.

Jared Robert Vincenti from Toby Gabriel Verrette, property in Westmont Borough, $180,310.

Catherine D. Egan from Lucille A. Brown, property in White Township, $78,000.

Brendan P. Bennett from Lindsay E. Kinkopf, property in Upper Yoder Township, $53,500.

Fatimah Elbdeiri from Shenikqwa Tawiah, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $23,500.

Somerset County

Amber Beeman from Sid Laughman, property in Conemaugh Township, $82,500.

Eliazer F. Manuel from Mildred M. Folk Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $149,900.

Tammy R. Newell from Avis B. Hoover, property in Black Township, $175,000.

Aaron M. Rosenbaum from Darlene Lois Valentine Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $115,200.

Lauren G. Cass from Katie M. Stillwell, property in Casselman Borough, $74,900.

Jill Stumbaugh Sampson from Jeffrey P. Orient, property in Jefferson Township, $189,000.

Derek Civis from Carson L. Bruening, property in Ogle Township, $135,000.

Brett H. Andrews from Adam M. Henderson, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.

Widuch Holdings LLC from Somerset Trust Co., property in Windber Borough, $80,300.

David H. Gnagey from Judith J. Engle, property in Wellersburg Borough, $26,796.80.

Cody R. Stoliker from James R. Gooden Jr. Estate, property in Allegheny Township, $95,500.

Jeffrey S. Raboci from Donna L. Larrimore Estate, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.

Stephen D. Morgan from Kathryn A. Paladino Revocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,700,000.

Robert Scott Dunlap from Daniel J. Robbins, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.

Christine T.E. Spila from Sherry E. Dearmitt, property in Middlecreek Township, $140,000.

Justin Trimpey from Peyton S. Deskevich, property in Black Township, $205,000.

Andrew John Pahutski from Mark Z. Brown, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you