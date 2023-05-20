The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Phoenix Stratemeier from Mallory V. Wenderoth, property in Richland Township, $130,000.
Janak Patel from Oakridge Springs LLC, property in Richland Township, $42,000.
Sharon Marie Esposito Mayer from Ernest J. Esposito, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,922.40.
Luis Miguel Maquilon from Cynthia M. Intihar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,900.
Ellory Ruth Dabbs from Timothy C. Dabbs, property in Westmont Borough, $250,000.
Daniel L. Rieg from Leonard D. Rieg, property in Allegheny Township, $80,000.
William M. Kulback from Anthony A. Profaizer, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $146,000.
Citizens Bank from Sheila M. Sabo, by sheriff, property in Lower Yoder Township, $20,000.
Patric King from Teresa Lynn Shestak, property in Vintondale Borough, $72,000.
Jennifer Corum from Michael Pritt, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.
Joseph Lombardo from John M. Wegrzyniak, property in Adams Township, $12,000.
Anyuan Fnu from PNC Reo Acquisitions LLC, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.
Mark P. Kline from Joseph Laurence Felix, property in Ebensburg Borough, $93,000.
Tyler Ryman from John T. Whistler III, property in Westmont Borough, $200,000.
Christopher Paul Cartwright from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $51,120.
Janie Lynn Leck Grela from Mikron Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $146,500.
Jared Robert Vincenti from Toby Gabriel Verrette, property in Westmont Borough, $180,310.
Catherine D. Egan from Lucille A. Brown, property in White Township, $78,000.
Brendan P. Bennett from Lindsay E. Kinkopf, property in Upper Yoder Township, $53,500.
Fatimah Elbdeiri from Shenikqwa Tawiah, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $23,500.
Somerset County
Amber Beeman from Sid Laughman, property in Conemaugh Township, $82,500.
Eliazer F. Manuel from Mildred M. Folk Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $149,900.
Tammy R. Newell from Avis B. Hoover, property in Black Township, $175,000.
Aaron M. Rosenbaum from Darlene Lois Valentine Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $115,200.
Lauren G. Cass from Katie M. Stillwell, property in Casselman Borough, $74,900.
Jill Stumbaugh Sampson from Jeffrey P. Orient, property in Jefferson Township, $189,000.
Derek Civis from Carson L. Bruening, property in Ogle Township, $135,000.
Brett H. Andrews from Adam M. Henderson, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.
Widuch Holdings LLC from Somerset Trust Co., property in Windber Borough, $80,300.
David H. Gnagey from Judith J. Engle, property in Wellersburg Borough, $26,796.80.
Cody R. Stoliker from James R. Gooden Jr. Estate, property in Allegheny Township, $95,500.
Jeffrey S. Raboci from Donna L. Larrimore Estate, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.
Stephen D. Morgan from Kathryn A. Paladino Revocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,700,000.
Robert Scott Dunlap from Daniel J. Robbins, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.
Christine T.E. Spila from Sherry E. Dearmitt, property in Middlecreek Township, $140,000.
Justin Trimpey from Peyton S. Deskevich, property in Black Township, $205,000.
Andrew John Pahutski from Mark Z. Brown, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.
