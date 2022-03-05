The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Mark S. Tomak from Alice Jeanne Schech, property in Dale Borough, $20,000.

Kalynn A. Kerekes from Kenneth W. Oppy, property in West Taylor Township, $63,000.

Neil A. Sharbaugh from John E. Eckenrode, property in Carrolltown Borough, $16,000.

Monica R. Lutz from Corey A. Ross, property in Portage Township, $75,000.

Midfirst Bank from James D. Arnold, by sheriff, property in Washington Township, $16,000.

Park Avenue Investment Properties LLC from Deborah A. Thurbon, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,000.

Lisa Paolillo from Dorothy M. Dupin, property in Brownstown Borough, $63,000.

Chirman Beatty from Violet V. Sewak, property in Westmont Borough, $249,900.

Yuanyuan W. Mendes from Nancy P. Edwards, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.

Terry L. McCully Sr. from Joseph D. Cicero Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $100,000.

James Rievel from William Michael Huss, property in Richland Township, $20,500.

Family Lease LLC from Christopher A. Leventry, property in Lorain Borough, $21,750.

Pura Vida Pursuit LLC from JK Rentals LLC, property in Summerhill Borough, $125,000.

Emmalee M. Neff from Robert K. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $84,900.

Coco Enterprises LLC from Genevieve A. McGough, property in Wilmore Borough, $300,000.

Starmount Investment Group LLC from Stuart Albright, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $30,000.

William D. Bonin from Luther J. Smith II, property in White Township, $20,000.

Christopher S. Vann from Edward J. Timmons, property in Richland Township, $120,000.

Jennifer S. Baker from Jo Ann Mackel, property in South Fork Borough, $63,829.

Zimmerman Primary Residence Trust from Sarah H. Snyder, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.

Jamel Harris from Carol Raynish, property in West Carroll Township, $17,500.

David Nagle from Peter D. Hensal, property in Carrolltown Borough, $240,000.

Samuel J. Hampton from Arnold Bruce Hazlett, property in Summerhill Township, $33,150.

Esteban Saucedo from Joseph S. Kause, property in Richland Township, $19,000.

William J. Sheaman from Steven D. Panick, property in Portage Township, $60,000.

Kristy M. Sprague from Mary Lou Oyler, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $119,000.

Joseph P. Weakland from Barbara S. Holtz, property in Hastings Borough, $15,000.

Joshua Harris from Gerald J. Moyer, property in Clearfield Township, $124,900.

Joseph Francis Frontino from Ann E. Coleman, property in Ebensburg Borough, $130,000.

Somerset County

Invincible Enterprises LLC from Zerfoss Property LLC, property in Windber Borough, $12,000.

Amber Castle from Edward Lee Oaks Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $185,000.

Amos J. Yoder from Bryan A. Harris, property in Elk Lick Township, $135,000.

Shelby Hoopengardner from Kayla L. Cleveland, property in Rockwood Borough, $103,500.

Theodore Hile from Earl J. Jefferson, property in Shade Township, $44,000.

Dwain A. Overholt from Jeremy Green, property in Salisbury Borough, $105,000.

Jeremy Sodano from Joseph J. Zanghi, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.

Edward Lee Oaks II from Patricia A. Yonish, property in Shade Township, $288,000.

Shanda Zuniga from Kimberly A. Christ, property in Paint Borough, $70,000.

Shawn P. Hrinda from Ruthann L. Omer, property in Middlecreek Township, $385,000.

Pennwest Property Group LLC from Michael Warchola, property in Jefferson Township, $76,250.

5M Group 17 LLC from Glen L. Barnes Estate, property in Central City Borough, $35,500.

Anthony Corbino from David R. Hawbecker, property in Allegheny Township, $240,000.

Joseph Singer from Cheryl Hohman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $270,000.

Mark S. Fedor Revocable Trust from Deano M. Memmo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $265,000.

TRL Properties LLC from Raymond M. Souza, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.

John F. Deardorff from Frederick J. Haines, property in Addison Township, $175,000.

Ryan Daniel Ford from Mary Louise Lucas, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.

Robert C. Bergstrom from Richard M. Gaia, property in Jenner Township, $140,000.

Ernest Mark Mahken from Meridian Financial Corp., property in Brothersvalley Township, $15,000.

Rachel A. Kimmel from David A. Woullard, property in Meyersdale Borough, $55,000.

Robert A. Dellone from Cedric N. Dellone, property in Larimer Township, $150,000.

Stephen J. Limani from Amanda Christine Selden, property in Jefferson Township, $235,000.

Darin R. Gipe from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $29,000.

Alex A. Beveridge from Sylvia D. Armstrong, property in Conemaugh Township, $182,000.

Robert L. Garlitz from James F. Maust, property in Somerset Township, $15,000.

Bryan Shepherd from Iheartacres LLC, property in Addison Township, $36,000.

Holy Ganesh LLC from Dell M. Cromie, property in Stonycreek Township, $600,000.

