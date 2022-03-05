The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mark S. Tomak from Alice Jeanne Schech, property in Dale Borough, $20,000.
Kalynn A. Kerekes from Kenneth W. Oppy, property in West Taylor Township, $63,000.
Neil A. Sharbaugh from John E. Eckenrode, property in Carrolltown Borough, $16,000.
Monica R. Lutz from Corey A. Ross, property in Portage Township, $75,000.
Midfirst Bank from James D. Arnold, by sheriff, property in Washington Township, $16,000.
Park Avenue Investment Properties LLC from Deborah A. Thurbon, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,000.
Lisa Paolillo from Dorothy M. Dupin, property in Brownstown Borough, $63,000.
Chirman Beatty from Violet V. Sewak, property in Westmont Borough, $249,900.
Yuanyuan W. Mendes from Nancy P. Edwards, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.
Terry L. McCully Sr. from Joseph D. Cicero Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $100,000.
James Rievel from William Michael Huss, property in Richland Township, $20,500.
Family Lease LLC from Christopher A. Leventry, property in Lorain Borough, $21,750.
Pura Vida Pursuit LLC from JK Rentals LLC, property in Summerhill Borough, $125,000.
Emmalee M. Neff from Robert K. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $84,900.
Coco Enterprises LLC from Genevieve A. McGough, property in Wilmore Borough, $300,000.
Starmount Investment Group LLC from Stuart Albright, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $30,000.
William D. Bonin from Luther J. Smith II, property in White Township, $20,000.
Christopher S. Vann from Edward J. Timmons, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Jennifer S. Baker from Jo Ann Mackel, property in South Fork Borough, $63,829.
Zimmerman Primary Residence Trust from Sarah H. Snyder, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.
Jamel Harris from Carol Raynish, property in West Carroll Township, $17,500.
David Nagle from Peter D. Hensal, property in Carrolltown Borough, $240,000.
Samuel J. Hampton from Arnold Bruce Hazlett, property in Summerhill Township, $33,150.
Esteban Saucedo from Joseph S. Kause, property in Richland Township, $19,000.
William J. Sheaman from Steven D. Panick, property in Portage Township, $60,000.
Kristy M. Sprague from Mary Lou Oyler, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $119,000.
Joseph P. Weakland from Barbara S. Holtz, property in Hastings Borough, $15,000.
Joshua Harris from Gerald J. Moyer, property in Clearfield Township, $124,900.
Joseph Francis Frontino from Ann E. Coleman, property in Ebensburg Borough, $130,000.
Somerset County
Invincible Enterprises LLC from Zerfoss Property LLC, property in Windber Borough, $12,000.
Amber Castle from Edward Lee Oaks Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $185,000.
Amos J. Yoder from Bryan A. Harris, property in Elk Lick Township, $135,000.
Shelby Hoopengardner from Kayla L. Cleveland, property in Rockwood Borough, $103,500.
Theodore Hile from Earl J. Jefferson, property in Shade Township, $44,000.
Dwain A. Overholt from Jeremy Green, property in Salisbury Borough, $105,000.
Jeremy Sodano from Joseph J. Zanghi, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Edward Lee Oaks II from Patricia A. Yonish, property in Shade Township, $288,000.
Shanda Zuniga from Kimberly A. Christ, property in Paint Borough, $70,000.
Shawn P. Hrinda from Ruthann L. Omer, property in Middlecreek Township, $385,000.
Pennwest Property Group LLC from Michael Warchola, property in Jefferson Township, $76,250.
5M Group 17 LLC from Glen L. Barnes Estate, property in Central City Borough, $35,500.
Anthony Corbino from David R. Hawbecker, property in Allegheny Township, $240,000.
Joseph Singer from Cheryl Hohman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $270,000.
Mark S. Fedor Revocable Trust from Deano M. Memmo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $265,000.
TRL Properties LLC from Raymond M. Souza, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
John F. Deardorff from Frederick J. Haines, property in Addison Township, $175,000.
Ryan Daniel Ford from Mary Louise Lucas, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Robert C. Bergstrom from Richard M. Gaia, property in Jenner Township, $140,000.
Ernest Mark Mahken from Meridian Financial Corp., property in Brothersvalley Township, $15,000.
Rachel A. Kimmel from David A. Woullard, property in Meyersdale Borough, $55,000.
Robert A. Dellone from Cedric N. Dellone, property in Larimer Township, $150,000.
Stephen J. Limani from Amanda Christine Selden, property in Jefferson Township, $235,000.
Darin R. Gipe from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $29,000.
Alex A. Beveridge from Sylvia D. Armstrong, property in Conemaugh Township, $182,000.
Robert L. Garlitz from James F. Maust, property in Somerset Township, $15,000.
Bryan Shepherd from Iheartacres LLC, property in Addison Township, $36,000.
Holy Ganesh LLC from Dell M. Cromie, property in Stonycreek Township, $600,000.
