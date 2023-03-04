The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Carolee Miloser from Evelyn M. Varner, property in Cambria Township, $240,000.
Elbie J. Shearer from Joseph J. Debevc, property in Lorain Borough, $10,000.
Cody Stultz from Sarah L. Stigers, property in Adams Township, $140,000.
Adams M. Tack from Erin P. Knapic, property in Croyle Township, $500,000.
Clear Creek Park & RV LLC from Christopher J. Scott, property in Reade Township, $200,000.
Terry Stevens from Catherine F. Wilt, property in Chest Springs, $190,000.
Ronald Douglas Schultz from Robert Lee Jacobs Jr., property in Richland Township, $126,000.
Adam Michael Walker from Todd J. Barrett, property in Johnstown City, $28,500.
Adam Michael Walker from Thomas Decaro, property in Johnstown City, $37,000.
Kyle Colby from Walter V. Kowtoniuk, property in Westmont Borough, $76,000.
Hood Enterprises LLC from Sure Path Investments LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $90,000.
Dorka Gomez from CWS Investments Inc., property in Johnstown City, $17,500.
Kaitlyn A. Czrnik from David A. Sotosky, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Leonard J. Stevens from Sylvia L. Brown, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $32,000.
Richard E. Rickard from Michael L. McCartney, property in Reade Township, $18,000.
Nour Joseph Saade from JGVJ Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Molly Mae Unger from Donald C. Shank, property in Richland Township, $142,500.
Lee J. Rummel from Geraldine Cafeo, property in Jackson Township, $22,000.
Jeremiah Johnson from Michael A. Noll, property in Southmont Borough, $136,000.
Ivy Apartments LLC from Wanda Pawlowski, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $120,000.
Fred J. Grove from Frank R. Kusher, property in East Taylor Township, $15,000.
Richard Rosko from Alan L. States Clerk Orphans Court, property in Stonycreek Township, $12,500.
Anastasia 1031 Capital LLC from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Diana M. Kos from John J. Bernot, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
CS Welding LLC from Richard S. Kornprobst, property in East Conemaugh Township, $500,000.
Starmount Investment Group LLC from Pauline Nash Mann, property in Johnstown City, $37,500.
Jeffrey Licastro from Verna C. Licastro, property in Stonycreek Township, $83,000.
Aaron Labarko from Ronald McGuire, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Jane Shawley from Linda Florence Dively, property in Summerhill Township, $60,000.
Prevido Properties LLC from Michael Paul Brown, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,000.
James Christopher Werner III from John C. Mikolich, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,900.
Rhonda Bowles from Khaled Eissa, property in Patton Borough, $134,900.
Tammy A. Irwin from Nathan A. Napotnik, property in West Taylor Township, $60,000.
Ferline Development LLC from Dennis L. Bowers, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
Ecommerce Now LLC from Barbara W. Smigel Living Trust, by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $12,600.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Melech Berman, property in Johnstown City, $43,000.
Amara Fayette from Tyler J. Potter, property in Richland Township, $230,000.
Jenna Davis from Timothy Roberts, property in South Fork Borough, $90,000.
Chrissa Nicol Kunrod from Joann M. Lescznske, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $65,900.
James Hollis from Shawn E. Hollis, property in Stonycreek Township, $19,879.39.
Lois Bridgman from George H. Leslie, property in West Carroll Township, $38,000.
Yuan Yuan W. Mendes from Surge Contracting LLC, property in Johnstown City, $24,000.
Somerset County
Peggy Miltenberger from Karlyne K. Sage, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Confluence Borough, $105,406.
Edward J. Boncoksi from Gene Rigo Sr., by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Quemahoning Township, $15,306.
Tap The Keg LLC from Denis M. Bohach, property in Central City Borough, $60,000.
Kenneth W. Smith from Donald Lee Haines, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Harry V. Carnell Sr. from Jon Charles Witt, property in Southampton Township, $150,000.
Mark Shumaker from Tammy Zellam, property in Hooversville Borough, $139,000.
Thunderbird Holdings LLC from Matthew J. Szejk, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.
Alvin M. Sain from Ralph E. Galloway, property in Middlecreek Township, $286,000.
Daniel A. Ream from Donna D. Smiley, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $110,000.
Mark A. Ohler from David Allen Ritter, property in Milford Township, $94,636.80.
Clyde E. Stein from Lionel M. Bird, property in Meyersdale Borough, $12,000.
Adam Romesberg from Marie Nedrow, by POA, property in Milford Township, $35,000.
Nicholas Hange from Ray Woolley/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $18,104.80.
Kevin Ankney from Robert W. Roy/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $27,713.60.
Gerald L. Peterson from Edna L. Gibbons, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.
Robert Weimer from Brenda Krause, property in Meyersdale Borough, $34,000.
William R. Latshaw from Nastassia Noble, property in Boswell Borough, $32,500.
Alexandra A. Canonico from Brandon S. Emeigh, property in Jenner Township, $40,000.
