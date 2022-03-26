The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Kristopher M. Mulvehill from Jeffrey A. Cox, property in Lower Yoder Township, $46,000.
John J. Babl from Theresa M. Walylko, property in Richland Township, $172,500.
Lucas H. Yoder from Marilyn J. Goff, property in Ferndale Borough, $55,000.
AM Nielsen Properties I LLC from Daniel V. Radack, property in Richland Township, $200,000.
Michael Mock from Charles E. Hoffman Jr., property in White Township, $26,000.
Nicholas A. Filak from Sandra Delozier, property in Sankertown Borough, $100,000.
Karingtin Rodgeres Sklodowski from Joseph A. Adams, property in Cresson Borough, $35,000.
Tiera M. Myers from Brenda Segada, property in Gallitzin Township, $147,000.
Boston Hedge SFR LLC from U.S. of America Rural Housing Service, property in Cresson Township, $40,000.
Cory Dagostino from Dorothy M. Stropko, property in South Fork Borough, $55,000.
Somerset County
Jami J. Senchesen from Eichner Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $516,717.
Gary L. Rice from Verle Garland, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.
Sisler Lumber Co. from Harvey Peter Meyers Estate, property in Summit Township, $416,000.
Joseph Marsh from David P. Petrunak, property in Windber Borough, $20,000.
Robert Wiedenhoft from Somerset Management/Holding, property in Somerset Township, $98,600.
James N. Yoder from William M. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $280,000.
Eli N. Yoder from James N. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $320,000.
Matthew R. Truszka from Thousand Keys Acquisitions 1A, property in Garrett Borough, $59,469.80.
Somerset Development Partners from Peter Carlton Jacobson, property in Somerset Borough, $149,000.
James S. Morrow from RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust, property in Boswell Borough, $28,500.
Bryco Property Management LLC from Gontowon Wehye, property in Dale Borough, $42,000.
