The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Kristopher M. Mulvehill from Jeffrey A. Cox, property in Lower Yoder Township, $46,000.

John J. Babl from Theresa M. Walylko, property in Richland Township, $172,500.

Lucas H. Yoder from Marilyn J. Goff, property in Ferndale Borough, $55,000.

AM Nielsen Properties I LLC from Daniel V. Radack, property in Richland Township, $200,000.

Michael Mock from Charles E. Hoffman Jr., property in White Township, $26,000.

Nicholas A. Filak from Sandra Delozier, property in Sankertown Borough, $100,000.

Karingtin Rodgeres Sklodowski from Joseph A. Adams, property in Cresson Borough, $35,000.

Tiera M. Myers from Brenda Segada, property in Gallitzin Township, $147,000.

Boston Hedge SFR LLC from U.S. of America Rural Housing Service, property in Cresson Township, $40,000.

Cory Dagostino from Dorothy M. Stropko, property in South Fork Borough, $55,000.

Somerset County

Jami J. Senchesen from Eichner Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $516,717.

Gary L. Rice from Verle Garland, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.

Sisler Lumber Co. from Harvey Peter Meyers Estate, property in Summit Township, $416,000.

Joseph Marsh from David P. Petrunak, property in Windber Borough, $20,000.

Robert Wiedenhoft from Somerset Management/Holding, property in Somerset Township, $98,600.

James N. Yoder from William M. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $280,000.

Eli N. Yoder from James N. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $320,000.

Matthew R. Truszka from Thousand Keys Acquisitions 1A, property in Garrett Borough, $59,469.80.

Somerset Development Partners from Peter Carlton Jacobson, property in Somerset Borough, $149,000.

James S. Morrow from RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust, property in Boswell Borough, $28,500.

Bryco Property Management LLC from Gontowon Wehye, property in Dale Borough, $42,000.

