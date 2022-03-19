The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Dylan A. Ritko from Ryan D. Gilpatrick, property in Summerhill Borough, $25,000.
Ebensburg Commerce LLC from New NBNC Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $1,016,213.05.
James F. Milko Jr. from David Milko, property in Susquehanna Township, $20,000.
Kevin Motchenbaugh from Lee Adam Irrevocable Trust, by trustee, property in Allegheny Township, $383,500.
Brianna Boxler from Jonathan W. Szczur, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Christe Armendariz from Ruth Kocha Jensen, property in Stonycreek Township, $135,000.
Tessa Marie Washko Sendek from Frank Edward Lombardo, property in Portage Borough, $55,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. from Nathan P. Harris, property in Ebensburg Borough, $113,000.
Madison M. Long from Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., property in Ebensburg Borough, $113,000.
Joshua D. Beltowski from Paul D. Beltowski, property in Susquehanna Township, $120,000.
Karcher Property Management LLC from Jared T. Campagna, property in Upper Yoder Township, $51,000.
David Howard from Joseph M. Boring, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $51,000.
Matthew Joseph Bier from James J. Smajda, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
Giuseppe A. Gallina from Fetzer Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
Edward L. Sease Jr. from Richard D. Jones, property in Richland Township, $172,000.
Mark K. Bender from Deron J. Gormish, property in East Carroll Township, $15,400.
Christopher J. Briggs from Donovan G. Pendell, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $73,500.
Thomas Brylanski from Eileen H. Rayha, property in Upper Yoder Township, $150,000.
Clifton G. Covalt II from Richard S. Kornprobst, property in Middle Taylor Township, $85,000.
Olivia Bridges from William M. Calcutt, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,180.
Shannon Gray Jr. from John A. Penksa III, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $59,000.
Carl J. Reed from Lake A. Ingle, property in Lilly Borough, $12,500.
Carley Clark Lavelle from David Janes, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $247,000.
Gregory A. Franko from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $23,000.
Megan S. Johns from Janis M. McMullen, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $275,000.
Kelly Marie Laroque from Stephen W. Rager, property in Jackson Township, $59,000.
Hannah Rottman from Erin Bluedorn, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $49,900.
Eric Vargas from Jeremy Freoni, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $27,400.
William R. Conklin from Andrew Latoche, property in Croyle Township, $90,900.
Premium Dwellings LLC from Gerald M. Basko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $27,000.
Joy E. McCabe from Albert A. Koza, property in Portage Township, $75,000.
Megan Stair from Joy E. McCabe, property in Portage Township, $138,000.
Perry 2007 Community Property Trust from M&M Development LP, property in Gallitzin Township, $1,757,500.
Kevin J. & Tracy M. Fitzpatrick Living Trust 2009 from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $60,000.
Frances Ehredt Melotti from Sally A. Holtz, property in East Carroll Township, $20,000.
McMullen Properties LLC from Margaret Ann Vlasaty, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $76,291.
Justin Pecze from LT Real Estate LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $175,000.
Robert Ramos from Donald S. Simpson, property in Southmont Borough, $280,000.
David A. Rosendale from Anthony L. Hinton, property in Upper Yoder Township, $197,000.
Evan Crist from Jewell A. Sargent, property in Richland Township, $81,500.
Somerset County
Jude C. Clapper from Kim Marie Clapper, property in Summit Township, $164,000.
Manufactured Housing Contract from James G. Gardner, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $20,402.09.
Sam Poorbaugh Homestead from Elise J. Poorbaugh Estate, property in Northampton Township, $14,585.39.
Timothy J. Donnelly from Shelby Hager, property in Somerset Borough, $130,585.
Nicole S. Kondas from Jeffery W. Smith, property in Paint Township, $85,000.
Travis A. Wray from George I. Poorbaugh Revocable Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $250,000.
Scott Edward Anderson from Stephen J. Dinning, property in Stonycreek Township, $98,500.
Robert W. Horwatt Jr. from James Horwatt, property in Jenner Township, $88,320.
Michael R. Lindeman from Kathleen M. Hill, property in Meyersdale Borough, $65,000.
Douglas R. Ream from Ream-Coyle Real Estate Trust, property in Somerset Township, $40,004.90.
Frank Passant from Michael A. Shay, property in Jefferson Township, $480,000.
Richard A. Russell from Canid M. Gassaway, property in Central City Borough, $57,000.
Corey A. Rugg from Robert Paul Ging Jr. Estate, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $15,000.
Heifer Enterprises LLC from Donald W. Bailey, property in Brothersvalley Township, $15,000.
Kenneth Andrew Lobaugh from Alignment Investments LLC, property in Jefferson Township, $13,000.
Richard H. Hay from Earl H. Peters, property in Jefferson Township, $21,500.
Aaron James Hatok from David S. Napora, property in Middlecreek Township, $489,900.
Patricia Vitullo from Maranatha Group LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $45,000.
Greg Blake from Timothy McElhinny, property in Middlecreek Township, $775,000.
Carmen Saucedo from Joseph Cominsky, property in Windber Borough, $41,000.
