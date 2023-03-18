The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Justin T. Baker from Michael P. Ault, property in Chest Township, $10,000.
Adam E. Kegg from Russell H. Kegg, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.
Thomas D. Helsel from Linnie L. Joy, property in Richland Township, $210,000.
Timothy J. Carns from Galen Zane Aeschliman, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
Clarence McAdams from Eric S. Smith, property in Blacklick Township, $69,000.
Shazia Khan from MERHO Federal Credit Union, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.
Dylan J. Cannarsa from Travis J. Motel, property in Lilly Borough, $132,000.
Bradley S. Birch from Michael A. Fiffick, property in Adams Township, $35,000.
Omar Aibeche from Stephen P. Nibert, property in Adams Township, $84,500.
Kenneth J. Kulback from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC, property in Richland Township, $12,000.
Carlos J. Feal from Theresa C. Abrams, property in West Carroll Township, $49,500.
Fallentimber Properties LLC from Cathy L. Yeagle, property in White Township, $380,000.
Russell Asher from Debra Ann Walker, property in Richland Township, $158,500.
Julius Laboy Sr. from Elizabeth M. Rainey, property in Upper Yoder Township, $129,500.
Bethany J. Maderia from James P. Makin, property in Summerhill Township, $240,000.
Square Investments LLC from Investar Redevelopment West Pennsylvania LLC, property in Johnstown City, $135,000.
Stanley Carrier from Sam J. Carpenter II, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Joel C. Myers from Dennis A. Storm, property in Gallitzin Township, $33,000.
Daniel P. Little from Dennis A. Storm, property in Clearfield Township, $80,000.
Michael Vavrek from Francis D. Ketchum Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $132,500.
Joni Gavel from Michael S. Kelley, property in Lower Yoder Township, $63,000.
Phyllis Lorene Lombardo from Kathryn D. Cook, property in Adams Township, $24,500.
Trenton William Wholaver from Janet M. Wholaver, by attorney-in-fact, property in Hastings Borough, $75,000.
Somerset County
Timycha Jennerstown Holdings from 30 Development LLC, property in Jennerstown Borough, $1,800,000.
Stanton Zerfoss from Jeanie Folton, property in Boswell Borough, $90,000.
Rylan A. Schmidt from Lynn B. Yoder, property in Lincoln Township, $260,000.
Laurel Crest Holdings LLC from Terry L. McCoy, property in Somerset Township, $261,250.
A&G Holdings LLC from Gregory A. Peck, property in Rockwood Borough, $134,200.
Eric D. Frazier from Frazier Revocable Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Matthew R. Zatko from A. Duane Lohr Estate, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Lisa Dawn Lohr from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $175,000.
Matthew Ferguson from Corey Benton, property in Quemahoning Township, $105,894.
Molly S. Ferrante from Sandra Lee Sciotti, property in Windber Borough, $207,000.
Terri Marie Bailey from Michele Harris Cochrane, property in Conemaugh Township, $79,000.
Isaac E. Gipe from Kenneth Lavan Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $116,000.
Susan Nelson from Tina M. Sipko Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $750,000.
Rawl Family Ltd. Partnership from Donald E. Stotler, property in Brothersvalley Township, $250,000.
Rawl Family Ltd. Partnership from Daniel G. Hay, property in Brothersvalley Township, $400,000.
Rawl Family Ltd. Partnership from David R. Hay, property in Brothersvalley Township, $250,000.
Connie E. Beideman from Barry E. Werner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $80,000.
Daniel E. Miller from June L. Weakland, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
Flex Investments Inc. from Andrew G. Barnes, property in Central City Borough, $49,000.
George K. Howard from Timothy J. Abraham, property in Salisbury Borough, $123,000.
