The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Nicholas P. Dlugonski from Ronald E. Droske, property in Cambria Township, $12,000.
Anchor Point Partners LLC from Timothy J. Davis, property in Richland Township, $209,000.
Robert Ivory from Violetta K. Smith, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $143,000.
Timothy P. Brown from Donald J. Hileman Sr., property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Riverside Valley Properties LLC from Huckleberry Acres LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $29,900.
Charles M. Harrity from Michael E. Drahos, property in Ferndale Borough, $86,500.
Anchor Point Partners LLC from David Sikora, property in Croyle Township, $10,000.
Jacob D. Foster from Orr Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,900.
Nelson Alonso from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Scalp Level Borough, $50,000.
Robert W. Reese from James McCabe, property in Lilly Borough, $79,900.
Howard Lee Degrange Jr. from Michael D. Picklo, property in Southmont Borough, $71,000.
Joette R. Ivory from Kala L. Norton, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $49,500.
Nicholas S. Cekada from Shari L. Gillin, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.
Harry James from Sarah Ann Hynes, property in Upper Yoder Township, $101,000.
Barbara J. Goughnour from Armando Flavio Dias Quivixi, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $38,000.
Bernard Gongloff from Paul Michael Krupa, property in Blacklick Township, $27,500.
James D. Smay from Jim D. Smay, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Eric J. Vescovi from Joseph M. Wendekier, property in West Carroll Township, $240,000.
Adam L. Campbell from Nelson Mieiro, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $122,306.59.
Danielle L. Lingenfelter from Michael W. McDermott, property in Cresson Borough, $225,000.
Dena J. Vore from Michael A. Muto, property in Upper Yoder Township, $145,180.80.
Thomas Ashcrom from Barbara Anne Penksa, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $49,900.
Carol L. Myers from Daniel G. Griffith, property in Ebensburg Borough, $50,000.
Daniel Henry from Matthew J. Hennick, property in West Carroll Township, $17,000.
Michelle A. Bassett from Gregory Allen Bassett, property in West Carroll Township, $25,000.
Brent W. Abrams from Matthew C. Kelly, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $109,900.
Mark E. Wheeler from Elijah Joseph Richard McIntosh, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $80,000.
Jordan Scanlan from Nationstar Reo Sub1B LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $45,000.
Brittany Crystal Johnson from Carns Rentals Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 12th Ward, $25,000.
Cameron Cooper from Pearl A. Pearson, property in Conemaugh Township, $87,500.
Tonya R. Barkley from Dempsey Allen Barkley, property in Summerhill Township, $90,000.
Noah Tomallo from Christopher R. Benamati, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $77,0000.
John M. Rein Deforge from Timothy S. Blough, property in Jackson Township, $149,900.
Jennifer Teresa Bair from Richard K. Sisco Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $10,000.
Archibald R. Morris from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Blacklick Township, $209,300.
Peachy Pelican Properties LLC from Thomas Pride Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $32,000.
Ryan Chiodo from Lee Ann Barkley, property in Upper Yoder Township, $60,000.
Joseph Divittorio from Eugene W. Dryzal, property in Lower Yoder Township, $39,000.
Lawrence P. Natcher from Martin J. Sherry, property in Cambria Township, $50,000.
Carl Seel from Park Avenue United Methodist Church, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $40,000.
Appalachian Valley Properties LLC from Luke Murdock Bodenschatz, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $45,000.
Morris Craigamire from Gerald E. Craker Sr., property in White Township, $55,000.
Jean Frantz Alphonce from Lamar Rozier, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $15,000.
Christina L. Abrams from Thomas B. Griffie, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $60,000.
Joshua D. Myers from Paul Kohler, property in Adams Township, $190,000.
Dyanna L. Maurer from David S. Ramirez, property in Daisytown Borough, $78,000.
James L. Ross from Marian T. Madison, property in Croyle Township, $12,000.
Peter A. Melotti from Dorothy H. Miller, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $90,000.
CB Lilly LLC from Lisa D. Wagner, property in Washington Township, $32,816.
Brandon T. O’Donnell from Vickie M. Long, property in East Carroll Township, $220,000.
Jonathan Kip Foskey from Thomas J. Hoffman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $78,000.
Taner Genc from Jessica Rose, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $38,000.
Dennis J. Link from Beverly Jo Cooney, property in Munster Township, $100,000.
Troy L. Gasparato from Joshua Alan Keyser, property in Conemaugh Township, $74,900.
Robert J. Oldrati Sr. from Chester E. Siembak, property in Stonycreek Township, $145,000.
Mark G. Marshall from William L. Stanton, property in Westmont Borough, $147,900.
Bruce Lawrence Roth from Charles O. Gilman Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,100.
Somerset County
Turnpike Creamery Partners LLC from GHP Somerset LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $774,800.
Zachariah S.M. Walters from Dorothy L. Miller Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $170,000.
Rachel Kristine Lohmeyer from Lindsey S. Poorbaugh, property in Somerset Township, $145,000.
Adventure Lodging LLC from Progress Fund, property in Meyersdale Borough, $19,000.
David P. McSwigan Jr. from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $395,000.
Robert Gonze from Robert B. Werner, property in Jefferson Township, $235,000.
Michele L. Speicher from Peter J. Innes, property in North Baltimore Borough, $80,000.
Steven M. Drucker from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $395,000.
Eichner Living Trust from Karen Homze, property in Jefferson Township, $570,000.
Kyle E. Tomlinson from Nathan A. Lowery, property in Salisbury Borough, $71,000.
Debbie Gontis from David P. Petrunak, property in Windber Borough, $22,000.
Kevin M. Faulkner from Dennis J. Maggi, property in Somerset Borough, $215,000.
Summer Springs Homes LLC from Timothy Selden, property in Jefferson Township, $137,632.
Joann Z. Critchfield from Marissa N. Mostoller, property in Somerset Borough, $91,000.
Sheena N. Endress from Cory J. Shaffer, property in Windber Borough, $94,700.
Trent A. Walters from Scott A. Mostoller, property in Somerset Borough, $200,000.
Lindsey Lohr from April Lynn Harrison, property in Meyersdale Borough, $123,500.
Stephen J. Miller from Judy D. Harvey, property in Somerset Township, $132,000.
Taeler E. Jano from 30 Development LLC, property in Jennerstown Borough, $75,000.
Velma E. Yoder from Rajal G. Patel, property in Jefferson Township, $253,750.
Robert Barmoy from Myralene M. Cooper Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,000.
MB Bittner LLC from Matthew R. Bittner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $79,193.60.
Thomas L. Baker from David Emert, property in Somerset Borough, $154,900.
Tyler McClintock from David S. Lynn, property in Ursina Borough, $80,000.
Donald W. Sharp Jr. from Erma V. Kauffman Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $185,000.
Jennifer Ritko from Donna Jean Wingard, property in Conemaugh Township, $119,000.
Scott Wright from Robert P. Szymanski Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $155,000.
DBAS Enterprises LLC from DJM Commercial Properties LLC, property in Somerset Township, $240,000.
Gregory L. McClellan from Fieg Bros. Coal Co., property in Shade Township, $100,000.
MES Rentals LLC from Wamco Inc., property in Summit Township, $20,000.
John W. Dice from S. William Riggs Estate, property in Somerset Township, $59,000.
Curtis Aaron Bovino from Nathan Shawley, property in Somerset Borough, $143,000.
Quality Life Homes LLC from Greg A. Reiber, property in Brothersvalley Township, $165,000.
Corey S. Seymour from John S. Koodrich, property in Middlecreek Township, $205,000.
Somerset Co. Conservancy from John D. Menser, property in Somerset Township, $375,000.
