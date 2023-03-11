The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Trejo Family Living Trust from Richard L. McFeateres, property in Geistown Borough, $40,000.
Jared P. McCready from Todd L. Dixon, property in Gallitzin Township, $65,000.
Gary L. Piper from Kevin M. Smith, property in White Township, $120,000.
Allen Miller from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Lower Yoder Township, $80,000.
Inco Systems Consultants from Robert H. Blough, property in Richland Township, $775,000.
William N. Steele from Craig A. Ashbrook, property in Scalp Level Borough, $140,000.
Todd L. Bair from Kimberly Fabery, property in Conemaugh Township, $64,000.
Eduardo Burtes from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 WFHE1 Series 2007 WFHE1, by trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.
Russell B. White III from Charles R. Benson, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.
Elizabeth L. Watson from Paul G. Sheesley, property in Southmont Borough, $280,000.
John R. Hazlett from William K. Hazlett, property in Gallitzin Township, $80,000.
Troy J. McConnell from Herbert J. Marange, property in Allegheny Township, $342,000.
Katie L. Czapp from Thomas R. Cordwell, property in Portage Borough, $15,000.
Andrew James Guttilla from Doris J. Shomo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lorain Borough, $89,900.
Loretta Stein from Edmund L. Rowland, property in Richland Township, $287,500.
Wendy Prigge from Paul T. Fockler Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $70,000.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Erin Marie Mishler, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Andersen Units LLC from ARC LLC, property in Sankertown Borough, $150,000.
James T. Platania Jr. from Jeffrey A. Arkwright, property in Conemaugh Township, $250,000.
Thomas D. Dolan Sr. from Penncrest Bank, property in Jackson Township, $54,000.
Trac Nguyen from Phuong V. Nguyen, property in Geistown Borough, $220,000.
Lori Trimmer from Joseph A. Moran, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,000.
William M. Golden from Elizabeth L. Geisbrecht, property in Gallitzin Township, $21,000.
Somerset County
Nathan Michael Doyno from Stephen W. Smith, property in Paint Township, $165,000.
Quinn Cole from William C. Kennell Sr., property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
MIchael Weinzierl from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Paint Township, $185,000.
Ian T. Stiffler from Kermit L. Gribble, property in Milford Township, $105,000.
Sandra L. Weiss from Elizabeth P. Blackburn Revocable Trust, property in Shade Township, $91,200.
James L. Vencill from Gregor C. Schurko, property in Milford Township, $625,000.
Frank R. Adomnik Jr. from Mary Lou Pribish, property in Shade Township, $35,000.
Heather R. Fazenbaker from Ben A. Cramer Sr., property in Lincoln Township, $65,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Jessica Ann Fuller, property in Paint Borough, $27,000.
Colleen E. Wilson from Stephen August Perichak, property in Jefferson Township, $85,000.
Kim E. Romesberg from Penny D. Deem, property in Berlin Borough, $128,000.
Fairways Hightop Drive LLC from William H. Coleman, property in Jefferson Township, $60,000.
John F. Walsh from Colleen M. Harmon, property in Lincoln Township, $23,000.
Brittany J. Lytle from Kim E. Romesberg, property in Berlin Borough, $146,775.
Katherine Barchey Ogline from Mock Family Trust, property in Somerset Township, $22,000.
Mark C. Brooks from Andrew L. Levy, property in Jefferson Township, $485,000.
Cody James McDonald from Janet Varner, property in Stonycreek Township, $163,000.
Adam Gibson from Gerard D. Timcik, property in Jefferson Township, $309,279.
Delia A. Vasquez Navarro from George M. Kogut Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Joel A. Denton from Gary W. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $150,000.
PBC Coals Inc. from Duppstadt 3 LLC, property in Somerset Township, $151,920.
KF Hman Real Estate Co. LLC from Michaela Alice Mason Special, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
Gary F. Will from David Christner, property in Berlin Borough, $16,748.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.