The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Trejo Family Living Trust from Richard L. McFeateres, property in Geistown Borough, $40,000.

Jared P. McCready from Todd L. Dixon, property in Gallitzin Township, $65,000.

Gary L. Piper from Kevin M. Smith, property in White Township, $120,000.

Allen Miller from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Lower Yoder Township, $80,000.

Inco Systems Consultants from Robert H. Blough, property in Richland Township, $775,000.

William N. Steele from Craig A. Ashbrook, property in Scalp Level Borough, $140,000.

Todd L. Bair from Kimberly Fabery, property in Conemaugh Township, $64,000.

Eduardo Burtes from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 WFHE1 Series 2007 WFHE1, by trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.

Russell B. White III from Charles R. Benson, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.

Elizabeth L. Watson from Paul G. Sheesley, property in Southmont Borough, $280,000.

John R. Hazlett from William K. Hazlett, property in Gallitzin Township, $80,000.

Troy J. McConnell from Herbert J. Marange, property in Allegheny Township, $342,000.

Katie L. Czapp from Thomas R. Cordwell, property in Portage Borough, $15,000.

Andrew James Guttilla from Doris J. Shomo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lorain Borough, $89,900.

Loretta Stein from Edmund L. Rowland, property in Richland Township, $287,500.

Wendy Prigge from Paul T. Fockler Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $70,000.

Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Erin Marie Mishler, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Andersen Units LLC from ARC LLC, property in Sankertown Borough, $150,000.

James T. Platania Jr. from Jeffrey A. Arkwright, property in Conemaugh Township, $250,000.

Thomas D. Dolan Sr. from Penncrest Bank, property in Jackson Township, $54,000.

Trac Nguyen from Phuong V. Nguyen, property in Geistown Borough, $220,000.

Lori Trimmer from Joseph A. Moran, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,000.

William M. Golden from Elizabeth L. Geisbrecht, property in Gallitzin Township, $21,000.

Somerset County

Nathan Michael Doyno from Stephen W. Smith, property in Paint Township, $165,000.

Quinn Cole from William C. Kennell Sr., property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

MIchael Weinzierl from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Paint Township, $185,000.

Ian T. Stiffler from Kermit L. Gribble, property in Milford Township, $105,000.

Sandra L. Weiss from Elizabeth P. Blackburn Revocable Trust, property in Shade Township, $91,200.

James L. Vencill from Gregor C. Schurko, property in Milford Township, $625,000.

Frank R. Adomnik Jr. from Mary Lou Pribish, property in Shade Township, $35,000.

Heather R. Fazenbaker from Ben A. Cramer Sr., property in Lincoln Township, $65,000.

Trejo Family Living Trust from Jessica Ann Fuller, property in Paint Borough, $27,000.

Colleen E. Wilson from Stephen August Perichak, property in Jefferson Township, $85,000.

Kim E. Romesberg from Penny D. Deem, property in Berlin Borough, $128,000.

Fairways Hightop Drive LLC from William H. Coleman, property in Jefferson Township, $60,000.

John F. Walsh from Colleen M. Harmon, property in Lincoln Township, $23,000.

Brittany J. Lytle from Kim E. Romesberg, property in Berlin Borough, $146,775.

Katherine Barchey Ogline from Mock Family Trust, property in Somerset Township, $22,000.

Mark C. Brooks from Andrew L. Levy, property in Jefferson Township, $485,000.

Cody James McDonald from Janet Varner, property in Stonycreek Township, $163,000.

Adam Gibson from Gerard D. Timcik, property in Jefferson Township, $309,279.

Delia A. Vasquez Navarro from George M. Kogut Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.

Joel A. Denton from Gary W. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $150,000.

PBC Coals Inc. from Duppstadt 3 LLC, property in Somerset Township, $151,920.

KF Hman Real Estate Co. LLC from Michaela Alice Mason Special, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.

Gary F. Will from David Christner, property in Berlin Borough, $16,748.

