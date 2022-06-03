The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Laura M. Strelnik from Danielle Hardison, property in Southmont Borough, $216,000.
Kaitlyn P. Donoughe from Mario L. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $167,000.
April M. Diveglia from Tina M. Simmons, property in Reade Township, $95,000.
Linda Blair from Theresa B. Holland, property in Cresson Borough, $65,000.
Sinclair Rentals LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Ebensburg Borough, $275,000.
Somerset County
Emily C. Feth from John A. Hixson, property in Jefferson Township, $212,000.
Jonathan R. Waigand from Matthew G. Brinkmann, property in Indian Lake Borough, $199,000.
Ethan Dale Sprigg from Michael P. Trachok, property in Windber Borough, $72,900.
