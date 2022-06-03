The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Laura M. Strelnik from Danielle Hardison, property in Southmont Borough, $216,000.

Kaitlyn P. Donoughe from Mario L. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $167,000.

April M. Diveglia from Tina M. Simmons, property in Reade Township, $95,000.

Linda Blair from Theresa B. Holland, property in Cresson Borough, $65,000.

Sinclair Rentals LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Ebensburg Borough, $275,000.

Somerset County

Emily C. Feth from John A. Hixson, property in Jefferson Township, $212,000.

Jonathan R. Waigand from Matthew G. Brinkmann, property in Indian Lake Borough, $199,000.

Ethan Dale Sprigg from Michael P. Trachok, property in Windber Borough, $72,900.

