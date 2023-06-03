The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Sophia Hickman from Antonia Kirk, property in Johnstown City, $58,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Blanche Varmecky, property in Lower Yoder Township, $25,000.
Jessica Toth from Barbara Riley, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.
Ralph D. Stevens from Ricci Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $226,000.
Brennan J. Illig from James Grove, property in Ebensburg Borough, $50,000.
Michael Doherty from Ronald L. Emery, property in Westmont Borough, $246,000.
Jessica Brosch from Roberta J. Clark, property in Stonycreek Township, $114,900.
Michael S. McDevitt from Jessica M. Bloom, property in Adams Township, $84,700.
Frederick Brenton Orcutt from Phillip A. Yahnert, property in Ebensburg Borough, $145,800.
Janie Monique Passarell from Northwest Bank, property in Johnstown City, $19,000.
Creed N. Smith from Lena D. Omodio, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
Daniel L. Himmel from Bernadette Himmel, property in East Carroll Township, $12,000.
Emily Rose Campbell from John M. McKivigan, property in White Township, $12,000.
Sara Butler from Matthew J. Corran, property in Ebensburg Borough, $185,000.
Violet Houston from Helin I. Gray, property in Ferndale Borough, $92,000.
Bruce Dundon Jr. from Robert Francis Zack, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $21,000.
ACM Rentals LLC from Heather L. Geiser, property in Johnstown City, $74,900.
Jennifer Berumen from Amber M. Marsh, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
James D. Fordham from Maygan C. Sechrenost, property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.
Thomas B. Walters from Debbie Joy Amigh, property in Richland Township, $200,000.
Somerset County
Philip J. Petrunak from William A. Burnworth, property in Paint Township, $350,000.
David S. Sherer from Rodney C. Lipman, property in Jefferson Township, $685,000.
Meyers Avenue Real Estate LLC from Reda M. Musser, property in Summit Township, $130,000.
Andrew J. Beal from Curtis Morgese, property in Indian Lake Borough, $349,000.
Jennifer M. Kauffman from Martha Sommers, property in Elk Lick Township, $38,000.
Gotrek’s Holdings LLC from Shawn W. Kyle, property in Meyersdale Borough, $130,000.
Kaylyn Joelle Arnold from Stephanie L. Bowers, property in Summit Township, $30,000.
Becky McKinley from Peter Cook, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.
Mountain Laurel Luxury LLC from Brad Klueber, property in Jefferson Township, $32,900.
Jerry Salley from Brian Berkey, property in Windber Borough, $25,400.
Jonette Kuharcik from Jennifer L. Lubinsky, property in Conemaugh Township, $135,000.
Edward Britton Baubie from Jolene V. Glotfelty, property in Addison Township, $180,000.
James Leo Rush from Jed A. Karalfa, property in Paint Borough, $73,000.
Charles F. Maust from Charles Edward Maust Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $130,000.
Michael J. Bailey from Karl D. Young, property in Paint Township, $259,000.
Joshua J. Sprowls from Jeanette M. Elliott, property in Middlecreek Township, $515,000.
Brian T. Fromme from David J. Ganter, property in Jenner Township, $112,000.
Situationship LLC from Julie Marie Barth, property in Somerset Borough, $60,000.
