The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Justin Andrew Corbett from Pura Vida Pursuit LLC, property in Croyle Township, $101,900.
Brian S. Carothers from Joel R. Bowser, property in Upper Yoder Township, $19,900.
Robert Ace from West Penn Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $110,000.
Brooke Kanarek from Mark Mitchell Solomon, property in Geistown Borough, $325,000.
Daniel J. Golias from Michael S. Mammay, property in Southmont Borough, $361,000.
Jerome M. Baker from Bryanna M. Hart, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $75,000.
Jacoby Bolby from Kevin J. Rozich, property in Westmont Borough, $193,750.
Aaron M. Gill from Michael J. Gill, property in West Carroll Township, $72,200.
Dr. Alana Williams LLC from Michael M. Stibich, property in Ferndale Borough, $96,500.
Edward A. Shilling from Thomas M. Meszaros, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $52,000.
Matthew James Walker Sr. from Joseph A. Ference, property in Richland Township, $26,000.
Brady J. Leyo from Letitia L. Keefe, property in Hastings Borough, $135,000.
Christopher Alan Meyers from Ludwig R. Hruska, property in Richland Township, $215,000.
Jude David Schrift from Floyd P. Eckenrode, property in Munster Township, $338,500.
Jayde Whaley from Stephan B. Caputa, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $23,000.
Jesse Lester from Dennis J. Fitzpatrick, property in Johns-town’s 19th Ward, $15,000.
Chandra Weymer from Loretta A. Zonin, property in Lower Yoder Township, $59,900.
Mehran V. Naljayan from Kristen Snider, property in Upper Yoder Township, $400,000.
Erin M. Dominick from Margaret Dominick, property in Cambria Township, $60,000.
Danitza L. Elliott from Karen E. Chopick, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $52,000.
James J. Collins from William Carnell, property in Richland Township, $220,000.
Carol L. Myers from Kaitlin M. Cence, property in Ebensburg Borough, $85,000.
Nora Wood from Frank Krawcion Jr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,000.
Robert W. Siemon from Mary Jane Kleinosky, property in Upper Yoder Township, $98,000.
Somerset County
Zora Naron from Thomas P. Meek, property in Middlecreek Township, $80,000.
Carla A. Harrold from Jesse M. Moore, property in Middlecreek Township, $25,000.
Jason Kadillac from Mark Kevin Schlosser, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Michael Tine from Arthur C. Kush, property in Shade Township, $55,000.
Andrew J. Narr from John Yokim, property in Jefferson Township, $226,000.
Mark R. Albright from Theodora Marie O’Connell, property in Salisbury Borough, $30,000.
James R. Anderson from Clarence W. Mowry, property in Somerset Township, $149,900.
Patrick E. Ocker from R. Scott Boyer, property in Brothersvalley Township, $440,000.
Ryan P. Landis from Earl Jeffrey Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $120,000.
Mark Shumski from Brian Donald Howard, property in Jefferson Township, $270,950.
Nicholas Sleasman from Laura B. Naugle, property in Conemaugh Township, $65,100.
John Carlin Campbell III from Paul A. Carlson Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $455,000.
Mowery Realty LLC from Dwaine E. Mowery, property in Paint Township, $1,971,744.
GHED LLC from David D. Svonavec, property in Milford Township, $66,019.20.
Rachel K. Morrison from Samantha C. Hudson/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Confluence Borough, $42,872.
