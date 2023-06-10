The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Justin Wirick from Michael Specht, property in Upper Yoder Township, $180,000.

Heath Hershberger from Paul T. Seymour, property in Lilly Borough, $70,000.

Alexandra D. Rovavo from Richard P. Bumbernick, property in Westmont Borough, $215,000.

Seidel & Morrell LLC from Pamela M. Seidel, property in Johnstown City, $200,000.

Kenneth J. Roberts from Mary Ann Kilpatrick, property in Adams Township, $87,000.

Marwat Asghar Dil Jan Khan from Hayes Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $289,900.

Jocelyn Polk from Richard J. Bukoski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $45,600.

John A. Wilson from Edward F. Dumm, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.

Nolan John Paronish from Mark J. Muir, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.

Alexander Nicoletti III from Sally A. Trindle, property in Lorain Borough, $60,000.

Somerset County

Allegheny Christian Ministries from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $105,000.

Mitchell Aaron Stowers from Edward L. Madden, property in Indian Lake Borough, $181,000.

Patrick P. Svonavec from Cavin R. Fogie, property in Milford Township, $130,000.

Brian Michael Pelesky from Craig S. Pelesky, property in Jenner Township, $38,287.20.

Jeffrey A. Pcola from Stephen M. Murphey, property in Allegheny Township, $21,000.

Kyle Z. Scheffel from Lori L. Scheffel, property in Somerset Township, $175,000.

Eichelbergers Inc. from Triple J. Group LLC, property in Lincoln Township, $46,500.

Marcy D. Miller from Donald E. Kruse, property in Confluence Borough, $10,000.

Jesse L. Cook from Dorothy Marie Weyand Estate, property in Somerset Township, $198,000.

