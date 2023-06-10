The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Justin Wirick from Michael Specht, property in Upper Yoder Township, $180,000.
Heath Hershberger from Paul T. Seymour, property in Lilly Borough, $70,000.
Alexandra D. Rovavo from Richard P. Bumbernick, property in Westmont Borough, $215,000.
Seidel & Morrell LLC from Pamela M. Seidel, property in Johnstown City, $200,000.
Kenneth J. Roberts from Mary Ann Kilpatrick, property in Adams Township, $87,000.
Marwat Asghar Dil Jan Khan from Hayes Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $289,900.
Jocelyn Polk from Richard J. Bukoski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $45,600.
John A. Wilson from Edward F. Dumm, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
Nolan John Paronish from Mark J. Muir, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
Alexander Nicoletti III from Sally A. Trindle, property in Lorain Borough, $60,000.
Somerset County
Allegheny Christian Ministries from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $105,000.
Mitchell Aaron Stowers from Edward L. Madden, property in Indian Lake Borough, $181,000.
Patrick P. Svonavec from Cavin R. Fogie, property in Milford Township, $130,000.
Brian Michael Pelesky from Craig S. Pelesky, property in Jenner Township, $38,287.20.
Jeffrey A. Pcola from Stephen M. Murphey, property in Allegheny Township, $21,000.
Kyle Z. Scheffel from Lori L. Scheffel, property in Somerset Township, $175,000.
Eichelbergers Inc. from Triple J. Group LLC, property in Lincoln Township, $46,500.
Marcy D. Miller from Donald E. Kruse, property in Confluence Borough, $10,000.
Jesse L. Cook from Dorothy Marie Weyand Estate, property in Somerset Township, $198,000.
