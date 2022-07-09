The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Waqas Khurshid from Tonya France Krisay, property in Ferndale Borough, $61,000.
Roy Michael Neville from Matthew J. Haslett, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $66,000.
Douglas T. Fertick from 21st Mortgage Corp., property in Jackson Township, $184,900.
Ronald M. Marshall from Becky M. McBreen, property in Cresson Township, $135,000.
Ryan L. Salkeld from Betty J. Hess, property in Adams Township, $120,000.
Brian J. Baran from Dale R. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $320,000.
BCM Holdings LLC from Just Land Limited Liability Co., property in Gallitzin Township, $2,100,000.
James C. Biglin from Dodson Rentals LLC, property in Jackson Township, $210,000.
Fortis Industrial Inc. from Donald Anthony Della, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $138,000.
Robert G. Pickerill from Patricia A. Kabo, property in Westmont Borough, $235,000.
Brenda Lee Hummel from John Francis Pavlosky, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Joseph Davis from Five Oaks Properties LLC, by attorney-in-fact, property in Clearfield Township, $35,000.
Matthew R. Young from Laverne Judith Young, property in Dale Borough, $54,000.
Michael D. Eckenrode from Frank L. Rively, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Momentum Properties LLC from Rhonda Menniti, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,500.
Barry L. Launi from Shannon R. Eckenrode, property in Gallitzin Township, $95,000.
Brian O’Shea from Renee A. Verno, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
James D. Brothers from James J. Lewis, property in Jackson Township, $32,000.
Lightner Real Estate Holdings LLC from John Valeria, property in Barr Township, $13,300.
Patti Jo Chcho from Martin J. Ragley, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
Terry M. Wyland from David A. Singel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $65,000.
Mario Luigi Murillo from Craig A. Freedline, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $35,000.
Michael Paul Kauffman from Karin Penrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $91,750.
Kao LLC from Vivian Lee Durham, property in East Taylor Township, $92,500.
Gregory C. Roberts from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Township, $15,000.
Frank S. Golesich Jr. from Carolyn M. Kaharick, property in Richland Township, $149,500.
Gloria Duncan from Klara Dannar, property in Chest Township, $95,000.
Ronald G. Huff from Thomas A. Birk Jr., property in East Taylor Township, $165,000.
Tara Billetdeaux from Rachelle Rickens Bonfield, property in Sankertown Borough, $59,000.
James M. Boyer from Charles J. Weyant Sr., property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Michael Wian from Temple of The Arts, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Jenna Leigh Ricci Dykes from Robert A. Wilson, property in Richland Township, $335,000.
Somerset County
Brian A. Sloan from Thomas S. Rennie, property in Jefferson Township, $287,500.
Paul A. Carlson Jr. from Kathy Allison Miller, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.
Michael Lee Cirker from Timothy E. Flecker, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,395,000.
James W. Faidley from Samuel King, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $102,527.
Jessica Medvec from Tasha Corradini, property in Central City Borough, $80,000.
Melissa A. Baker from Anna Marie Zanoni Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.
Harry M. Paras from Craig A. Polard, property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.
Billie Polonia from Naugle Rentals LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $74,900.
Randall C. Smith from Michael E. Hawkins, property in Windber Borough, $34,000.
Thomas L. Reid from Chelsea F. Berry, property in Jefferson Township, $230,000.
Nimish Naik from Kristi Lisbon property in Indian Lake Borough, $224,000.
Mary Katherine Liss from David J. Kadylak, property in Middlecreek Township, $375,000.
Matthew L. Weaver from Robert K. Shaffer, property in Paint Township, $150,000.
Blazer Holdings LLC from Dean Grose, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,675,000.
Dual Force LLC from Kevin L. Stiles, property in Southampton Township, $108,513.20.
326 Main Street Meyersdale LLC from Seth Atam, property in Meyersdale Borough, $113,000.
Joshua Krug from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $51,500.
Adam Paul Angermeier from Dewey L. Whitt, property in Allegheny Township, $300,000.
Frederick Allen Adamson from Scott Miller, property in Indian Lake Borough, $349,000.
Richard G. Nagel from Daniel F. Decker, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Thomas Sieg from Richard S. Oddo, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.
Travis A. Tucker from Shirley A. Johnson, property in Meyersdale Borough, $190,000.
William R. Drawl from Louis R. Valeo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $95,000.
Meyers Avenue Real Estate LLC from Norman M. Gnagey, property in Meyersdale Borough, $237,875.20.
Robert Defibaugh from Grace Lutheran Church, property in Quemahoning Township, $19,500.
Michael Charley from Andrea J. Nibert, property in Jefferson Township, $233,000.
Noah S. Yoder from Orpha V. Shrader Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $68,000.
Jeffrey Kozuch from Binnie J. Knupp, property in Boswell Borough, $70,000.
Perry Dougherty from Laurel Highlands Group LTD, property in Middlecreek Township, $357,500.
Cory J. Mickinak from Lawrence Walsh, property in Jenner Township, $188,800.
