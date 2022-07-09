The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Waqas Khurshid from Tonya France Krisay, property in Ferndale Borough, $61,000.

Roy Michael Neville from Matthew J. Haslett, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $66,000.

Douglas T. Fertick from 21st Mortgage Corp., property in Jackson Township, $184,900.

Ronald M. Marshall from Becky M. McBreen, property in Cresson Township, $135,000.

Ryan L. Salkeld from Betty J. Hess, property in Adams Township, $120,000.

Brian J. Baran from Dale R. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $320,000.

BCM Holdings LLC from Just Land Limited Liability Co., property in Gallitzin Township, $2,100,000.

James C. Biglin from Dodson Rentals LLC, property in Jackson Township, $210,000.

Fortis Industrial Inc. from Donald Anthony Della, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $138,000.

Robert G. Pickerill from Patricia A. Kabo, property in Westmont Borough, $235,000.

Brenda Lee Hummel from John Francis Pavlosky, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.

Joseph Davis from Five Oaks Properties LLC, by attorney-in-fact, property in Clearfield Township, $35,000.

Matthew R. Young from Laverne Judith Young, property in Dale Borough, $54,000.

Michael D. Eckenrode from Frank L. Rively, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.

Momentum Properties LLC from Rhonda Menniti, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,500.

Barry L. Launi from Shannon R. Eckenrode, property in Gallitzin Township, $95,000.

Brian O’Shea from Renee A. Verno, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.

James D. Brothers from James J. Lewis, property in Jackson Township, $32,000.

Lightner Real Estate Holdings LLC from John Valeria, property in Barr Township, $13,300.

Patti Jo Chcho from Martin J. Ragley, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.

Terry M. Wyland from David A. Singel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $65,000.

Mario Luigi Murillo from Craig A. Freedline, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $35,000.

Michael Paul Kauffman from Karin Penrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $91,750.

Kao LLC from Vivian Lee Durham, property in East Taylor Township, $92,500.

Gregory C. Roberts from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Township, $15,000.

Frank S. Golesich Jr. from Carolyn M. Kaharick, property in Richland Township, $149,500.

Gloria Duncan from Klara Dannar, property in Chest Township, $95,000.

Ronald G. Huff from Thomas A. Birk Jr., property in East Taylor Township, $165,000.

Tara Billetdeaux from Rachelle Rickens Bonfield, property in Sankertown Borough, $59,000.

James M. Boyer from Charles J. Weyant Sr., property in Richland Township, $80,000.

Michael Wian from Temple of The Arts, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.

Jenna Leigh Ricci Dykes from Robert A. Wilson, property in Richland Township, $335,000.

Somerset County

Brian A. Sloan from Thomas S. Rennie, property in Jefferson Township, $287,500.

Paul A. Carlson Jr. from Kathy Allison Miller, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.

Michael Lee Cirker from Timothy E. Flecker, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,395,000.

James W. Faidley from Samuel King, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $102,527.

Jessica Medvec from Tasha Corradini, property in Central City Borough, $80,000.

Melissa A. Baker from Anna Marie Zanoni Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.

Harry M. Paras from Craig A. Polard, property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.

Billie Polonia from Naugle Rentals LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $74,900.

Randall C. Smith from Michael E. Hawkins, property in Windber Borough, $34,000.

Thomas L. Reid from Chelsea F. Berry, property in Jefferson Township, $230,000.

Nimish Naik from Kristi Lisbon property in Indian Lake Borough, $224,000.

Mary Katherine Liss from David J. Kadylak, property in Middlecreek Township, $375,000.

Matthew L. Weaver from Robert K. Shaffer, property in Paint Township, $150,000.

Blazer Holdings LLC from Dean Grose, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,675,000.

Dual Force LLC from Kevin L. Stiles, property in Southampton Township, $108,513.20.

326 Main Street Meyersdale LLC from Seth Atam, property in Meyersdale Borough, $113,000.

Joshua Krug from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $51,500.

Adam Paul Angermeier from Dewey L. Whitt, property in Allegheny Township, $300,000.

Frederick Allen Adamson from Scott Miller, property in Indian Lake Borough, $349,000.

Richard G. Nagel from Daniel F. Decker, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.

Thomas Sieg from Richard S. Oddo, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.

Travis A. Tucker from Shirley A. Johnson, property in Meyersdale Borough, $190,000.

William R. Drawl from Louis R. Valeo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $95,000.

Meyers Avenue Real Estate LLC from Norman M. Gnagey, property in Meyersdale Borough, $237,875.20.

Robert Defibaugh from Grace Lutheran Church, property in Quemahoning Township, $19,500.

Michael Charley from Andrea J. Nibert, property in Jefferson Township, $233,000.

Noah S. Yoder from Orpha V. Shrader Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $68,000.

Jeffrey Kozuch from Binnie J. Knupp, property in Boswell Borough, $70,000.

Perry Dougherty from Laurel Highlands Group LTD, property in Middlecreek Township, $357,500.

Cory J. Mickinak from Lawrence Walsh, property in Jenner Township, $188,800.

