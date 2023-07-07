The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Robert Biter from Cheryl A. Lumadue, property in Cresson Township, $216,000.
Noren Family Living Trust from Judy Ann Myers, property in White Township, $302,500.
Adam Duraso from Bryan S. Howak, property in Westmont Borough, $135,400.
Patricia Quijada from Jerie L. Williams, property in Johnstown City, $30,000.
Robert Slaventa from Raymond Slaventa, property in East Taylor Township, $80,000.
Roger C. Duman from Josephine T. Duman, property in Barr Township, $110,000.01.
James F. Milko Jr. from DG Northern Cambria LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $125,000.
Justin Scott Cinko from David R. Hogue, property in Geistown Borough, $150,000.
Owen Finkbeiner from James I. Craft, property in Westmont Borough, $150,900.
Aaron M. Raco from Steven Lee Partsch, property in Conemaugh Township, $45,000.
Richard E. Beyer from Barbara A. Hurtack, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $146,379.
Paulette Cecile Greenberg from Jeffrey L. Ricketts, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.
Edward Wooden from JohnA. Kopler, property in Stonycreek Township, $155,000.
Johnstown Berman Realty LLC from Wesley F. Kestermont, property in Cambria Township, $670,000.
James R. Painter Jr. from Robert J. Trotter, property in Richland Township, $375,000.
Lewis H. Dumm from Barbara K. Burd, property in White Township, $115,000.
Heath Hershberger from Martin Schmidt Sr., property in Portage Township, $30,000.
Robert C. Duman Revocable Trust from Roger C. Duman, property in Barr Township, $110,000.01.
Jamie Miller from Mark D. Miller, property in Adams Township, $100,000.
Jack F. Moore from Deron J. Gormish, property in East Carroll Township, $939,800.
Kerri Ann Tononi from Robert Cannizzaro, property in Adams Township, $240,000.
Torie Rose from Jason Ickes, property in Johnstown City, $58,450.
Sean J. Smith from Christin A. Forshey, property in Ferndale Borough, $12,000.
Michael J. Neff from Anthony C. Jardina, property in Richland Township, $128,750.
Anchor Point Investments LLC from Robert E. Moore, property in Croyle Township, $325,000.
Cailen Fisher from Toby Stoykovich, property in Johnstown City, $126,000.
Travis E. Lute from Frederick D. Wallace, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $60,000.
Steven E. Paulson from Gregory P. Schlosser Jr., property in Summerhill Borough, $135,000.
Francis Hernandez Aqqino from Eleanor J. Oravec, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
David Matta from Barbara J. Pribulsky, property in Richland Township, $121,750.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Shirley Robson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $55,000.
Tanika Jackson from Danette M. Gyurkovics, property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
George E. Kyle from Ronald L. Traister, property in Chest Township, $12,000.
Alexis L. Sweeney from Rebecca J. Nelen, property in Allegheny Township, $405,000.
Angela Carnes from Michael D. Zabrzeski, property in Barr Township, $50,000.
Adam C. Stephens from Brad L. Holbay, property in Westmont Borough, $178,000.
John Stroz from Jonathan Rezk, property in Chest Township, $25,000.
Paul R. Burkholtz Jr. from Laurel Insurance Management Inc., property in Carrolltown Borough, $180,000.
Michael S. Fry from Leona J. Lanzendorfer, property in Gallitzin Borough, $185,000.
Darin Adams from Alan J. Adams, property in Gallitzin Township, $10,000.
Adam D. Richards from Hayley N. Richards, property in Ferndale Borough, $15,000.
David P. Seevers Jr. from Audra M. Himes Spicer, property in White Township, $10,000.
Benjamin Ziegler from Joann Galasso, property in Johnstown City, $17,000.
Louis G. Monborne from Girard William Tibbott, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $80,000.
Robert Merritts from Barbara Ann Chase, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $116,000.
Somerset County
Barry E. Parks from Ella J. Ott Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $210,000.
David A. Brant from Christopher L. Brant, property in Jenner Township, $59,360.
Mattthew A. Varchol from Helen A. Baker Estate, property in Windber Borough, $121,500.
Mark W. McCormick from Wesley Lewis Jr., property in Jenner Township, $280,500.
Windber Borough from Christine M. Sadlon, property in Windber Borough, $25,000.
Thomas Costa from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $53,000.
Hillary Liedy from Cory C. Smith, property in Berlin Borough, $296,000.
Mountain Toppers LLC from Michael Dickun, property in Middlecreek Township, $875,000.
Shade Township from Mary Ann Vanhorn/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $89,082.
Kordell D. Overholt from Dwayne Overholt, property in Salisbury Borough, $102,031.
Leon E. Grant from Finance of America Structured, property in Windber Borough, $20,250.
Diane Deasey from Matthew T. Lintz, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Berkey Land LLC from Gary Ray Albright, property in Jenner Township, $14,000.
Siem Properties LLC from Richard Morford, property in Middlecreek Township, $450,000.
Laurel Mountain Real Estate LLC from Somerset Trust Co., property in Jenner Township, $100,100.
Robert J. Sheridan from Joshua Waskowitz, property in Middlecreek Township, $473,500.
FLW Properties LLC from Patient Clinic Systems Inc., property in Windber Borough, $50,000.
Dan Sabatini from Terry J. Jerin Jr., property in Somerset Borough, $186,000.
Jesse Allen Mostoller from Robert L. Garlitz, property in Somerset Township, $22,000.
Doyle Del Bosque Revocable Trust from Jacqueline Lynn Pickett, property in Somerset Borough, $179,900.
Scott W. Stoltz from Ronald G. Kiehl, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,690.
David V. Waldschmidt from FJC Financial Services Inc., property in Middlecreek Township, $39,000.
Jerome John Duke from Spirit Ranch LLC, property in Addison Township, $175,324.
Chess Master LLC from Carol M. Shuck, by sheriff, property in Elk Lick Township, $245,538.40.
Drew A. Glotfelty from Jane E. Black, property in Berlin Borough, $175,000.
Terry Joe Jerin from Ryan B. Beeghly, property in Somerset Borough, $390,000.
Ronald T. Elliott from Christopher Brooks, property in Middlecreek Township, $295,000.
Lake House Properties Newberry from Paul A. Gulya, property in Addison Township, $10,946.28.
Colby Dale Lowdermilk from Blaine M. Paul, property in Larimer Township, $60,000.
Linda J. Yoder from Thomas Garlitz, property in Salisbury Borough, $95,000.
Stewart Family Trust from Neil A. Thomas, property in Conemaugh Township, $31,404.68.
Keith Willochell from Mindy Ann Grobe, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $119,000.
Jeffrey Bruce Turner from Fred C. George Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $78,723.
James A. Clark from Carol L. Kimmel, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $150,000.
Jason Robert Sturtz from Paul E. Gerber Revocable Living Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $280,000.
Jesse G. Moyer from Matthew R. Coleman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $599,000.
Elizabeth Bruley from Robert David Tumpa Sr., property in Addison Township, $200,000.
Fred G. Miller Jr. from Mary Jane Lacey Estate, property in Somerset Township, $13,000.
Lori Ann Streng from Gregory Ray Gindlesperger Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $25,000.
Megan H. Walsh from Ellis F. Kimmel, property in Stonycreek Township, $38,500.
John Gnesda from Donna Lea Berkebile Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.
Cyril Nathaniel from Betty J. Beggs, property in Somerset Borough, $225,000.
Peggy B. Miltenberger from Karylne K. Sage/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Confluence Borough, $65,677.60.
Kellie McKevitt from Morton Zvirman/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $15,815.20.
