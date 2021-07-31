The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Sierra Skrout from Menj Properties LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Kevin F. Lee from Adolph A. Raymond, property in Gallitzin Borough, $40,000.
Jeffrey W. Kubalek from Joan A. Holtz, property in Patton Borough, $170,000.
Tyler J. Hutchins from Kyle R. Reasbeck, property in Jackson Township, $174,000.
Autumn Grace Balak from Gary Warren, property in Westmont Borough, $60,000.
Timothy P. Houser from Karen M. Kaza Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $20,654.
Eli J. Yoder from Samuel A. Byler, property in Barr Township, $100,000.
David Demers from Glenn A. Bowman, property in White Township, $178,000.
Paige Berdomas from James Smiley, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.
Caider Management Corp. from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $1,000,000.
Pappu Srinivasa Reddy from Somerset Trust Co., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $43,000.
Chad Wenderoth from Joseph Dubovi III, property in East Taylor Township, $200,000.
Joseph J. Kapelewski from William G. McKelvey, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.
Jacqueline Weaver from Gregory S. Konicky, property in Geistown Borough, $172,500.
Daniel E. Miller from Fannie Mae, property in Geistown Borough, $95,500.
Jarid A. Williams from Phyllis Irene Pfuhl, by guardian, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $32,500.
Lester A. Gaunt from Susan Galen Collins, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Andrews Aguayo Hernandez from Thomas M. Frieben, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $65,000.
Kurt P. Hoerath from Denise Sanders, property in Portage Borough, $94,000.
Claire E. Weaver from Tillman North LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000.
Holly S. Powell from Crystal L. Spillman, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.
Katilynne Moss from William B. Ruffing, property in South Fork Borough, $42,500.
Benjamin Rawlings Cahill from Charles W. Seigh, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $156,500.
Wenfeng Zaho from D Volocko Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $12,990.
Allen E. Burris III from D Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $12,000.
Rodger Walls from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.
April Eyler from Kamal Venkatasatya Gella, property in Westmont Borough, $84,975.
Robert R. Brumbaugh from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $36,260.
Tara N. Boyer from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $80,000.
Donald Harris from Mary Lundberg, property in East Taylor Township, $247,000.
Joni Kohr from Nadine G. Balionis, property in Richland Township, $128,000.
Joseph S. Miller from Damon M. Feher, property in Chest Township, $12,000.
Sinosky Holdings LLC from Danko Group LLC, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $42,000.
Danko Group LLC from Iconic Estates LLC, property in Dale Borough, $23,000.
Matthew J. Dorchak from Ronald J. Dorchak, property in Middle Taylor Township, $175,000.
Brian P. Bloom from Terry L. Scaletta, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $50,000.
Heather Nugent from Audrey Hockycko, property in Stonycreek Township, $54,000.
Matthew I. Grata from Sharon E. Wiktor, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $130,000.
Audrey Hockycko from Nicole Diann Berardi, property in Dale Borough, $41,500.
Juan F. Martinez from Keith J. Krisay, property in Southmont Borough, $59,900.
Tina Steibel from Robert J. Swetz, property in Southmont Borough, $240,000.
Martin August from Charles E. Bowser, property in Richland Township, $108,750.
Terrance W. Jerome from William R. Hudson, property in Croyle Township, $42,000.
Brian Oshea from Elizabeth R. Pawcio, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $12,000.
Somerset County
Brady Shroyer from James I. Shaffer, by tax claim bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $12,661.50.
Gott Family Trust from Terry Kovach, property in Indian Lake Borough, $975,000.
Jason Nez Breegle from Nancy E. Henry, property in Middlecreek Township, $180,000.
John K. Murray from Debra J. Wheeler Revocable Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $580,000.
Edward Henry Patosky from Georgann L. Ruparcic, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.
C&K 7S Properties from Jeffrey L. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township, $407,500.
James L. Bauer from Brian K. Eisentrout, property in Elk Lick Township, $285,000.
Stephen E. Lynn from Lynn Berardi, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association from PHH Mortgage Corp., by POA, property in Somerset Township, $104,983.50.
Michael C. Brown from William R. Cobaugh Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $109,000.
Vanessa Orris from Paul R. Pritts, property in Jenner Township, $230,000.
Thomas Pospisil from Neil R. Morton, property in Milford Township, $443,200.
Jennifer H. Curray from Alfred J. Peterman Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $435,000.
Martin Debruyn from Derek D. Mason, property in Addison Borough, $45,600.
John H. Boozer Jr. from Ernest Franklin Stotler Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $35,000.
Christopher Brooks from Robert William Brown, property in Middlecreek Township, $225,000.
Richard A. Stormer from Louis A. Stormer, property in Jenner Township, $75,000.
Scott L. Dearmitt from Marlene Boyer, property in Allegheny Township, $50,301.
Andrew George Hall from Theodore A. Hall III, property in Middlecreek Township, $94,000.
Robertson Family Trust from Richard P. Robertson, property in Summit Township, $122,820.
Latuch Properties from Charles C. Randall, property in Black Township, $180,000.
Rhonda West from Yolanda S. Tafi, property in Middlecreek Township, $90,000.
Sydney Anne Black from David L. Worst, property in Conemaugh Township, $124,900.
James Brannigan Reilly from Rishi Maheshwary, property in Jefferson Township, $269,900.
Thousand Oaks Acquisition 1A from C-Bass Mortgage Loan Asset, property in Garrett Borough, $15,100.
Brandon M. Walters from Christine E. Mostoller, property in Hooversville Borough, $90,650.
Elements Estate from Federal Home Loan Mortgage, property in Windber Borough, $36,005.
Neill Miller from John A. Spagnolo Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $523.900.
Daisy R. Macallister from Helen J. Davis, property in Garrett Borough, $55,000.
Susan Blackburn from C. David Lamberson Trust, property in Somerset Township, $235,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.