The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Sierra Skrout from Menj Properties LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.

Kevin F. Lee from Adolph A. Raymond, property in Gallitzin Borough, $40,000.

Jeffrey W. Kubalek from Joan A. Holtz, property in Patton Borough, $170,000.

Tyler J. Hutchins from Kyle R. Reasbeck, property in Jackson Township, $174,000.

Autumn Grace Balak from Gary Warren, property in Westmont Borough, $60,000.

Timothy P. Houser from Karen M. Kaza Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $20,654.

Eli J. Yoder from Samuel A. Byler, property in Barr Township, $100,000.

David Demers from Glenn A. Bowman, property in White Township, $178,000.

Paige Berdomas from James Smiley, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.

Caider Management Corp. from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $1,000,000.

Pappu Srinivasa Reddy from Somerset Trust Co., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $43,000.

Chad Wenderoth from Joseph Dubovi III, property in East Taylor Township, $200,000.

Joseph J. Kapelewski from William G. McKelvey, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.

Jacqueline Weaver from Gregory S. Konicky, property in Geistown Borough, $172,500.

Daniel E. Miller from Fannie Mae, property in Geistown Borough, $95,500.

Jarid A. Williams from Phyllis Irene Pfuhl, by guardian, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $32,500.

Lester A. Gaunt from Susan Galen Collins, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.

Andrews Aguayo Hernandez from Thomas M. Frieben, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $65,000.

Kurt P. Hoerath from Denise Sanders, property in Portage Borough, $94,000.

Claire E. Weaver from Tillman North LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000.

Holly S. Powell from Crystal L. Spillman, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.

Katilynne Moss from William B. Ruffing, property in South Fork Borough, $42,500.

Benjamin Rawlings Cahill from Charles W. Seigh, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $156,500.

Wenfeng Zaho from D Volocko Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $12,990.

Allen E. Burris III from D Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $12,000.

Rodger Walls from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.

April Eyler from Kamal Venkatasatya Gella, property in Westmont Borough, $84,975.

Robert R. Brumbaugh from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $36,260.

Tara N. Boyer from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $80,000.

Donald Harris from Mary Lundberg, property in East Taylor Township, $247,000.

Joni Kohr from Nadine G. Balionis, property in Richland Township, $128,000.

Joseph S. Miller from Damon M. Feher, property in Chest Township, $12,000.

Sinosky Holdings LLC from Danko Group LLC, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $42,000.

Danko Group LLC from Iconic Estates LLC, property in Dale Borough, $23,000.

Matthew J. Dorchak from Ronald J. Dorchak, property in Middle Taylor Township, $175,000.

Brian P. Bloom from Terry L. Scaletta, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $50,000.

Heather Nugent from Audrey Hockycko, property in Stonycreek Township, $54,000.

Matthew I. Grata from Sharon E. Wiktor, by attorney-in-fact, property in Jackson Township, $130,000.

Audrey Hockycko from Nicole Diann Berardi, property in Dale Borough, $41,500.

Juan F. Martinez from Keith J. Krisay, property in Southmont Borough, $59,900.

Tina Steibel from Robert J. Swetz, property in Southmont Borough, $240,000.

Martin August from Charles E. Bowser, property in Richland Township, $108,750.

Terrance W. Jerome from William R. Hudson, property in Croyle Township, $42,000.

Brian Oshea from Elizabeth R. Pawcio, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $12,000.

Somerset County

Brady Shroyer from James I. Shaffer, by tax claim bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $12,661.50.

Gott Family Trust from Terry Kovach, property in Indian Lake Borough, $975,000.

Jason Nez Breegle from Nancy E. Henry, property in Middlecreek Township, $180,000.

John K. Murray from Debra J. Wheeler Revocable Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $580,000.

Edward Henry Patosky from Georgann L. Ruparcic, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.

C&K 7S Properties from Jeffrey L. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township, $407,500.

James L. Bauer from Brian K. Eisentrout, property in Elk Lick Township, $285,000.

Stephen E. Lynn from Lynn Berardi, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association from PHH Mortgage Corp., by POA, property in Somerset Township, $104,983.50.

Michael C. Brown from William R. Cobaugh Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $109,000.

Vanessa Orris from Paul R. Pritts, property in Jenner Township, $230,000.

Thomas Pospisil from Neil R. Morton, property in Milford Township, $443,200.

Jennifer H. Curray from Alfred J. Peterman Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $435,000.

Martin Debruyn from Derek D. Mason, property in Addison Borough, $45,600.

John H. Boozer Jr. from Ernest Franklin Stotler Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $35,000.

Christopher Brooks from Robert William Brown, property in Middlecreek Township, $225,000.

Richard A. Stormer from Louis A. Stormer, property in Jenner Township, $75,000.

Scott L. Dearmitt from Marlene Boyer, property in Allegheny Township, $50,301.

Andrew George Hall from Theodore A. Hall III, property in Middlecreek Township, $94,000.

Robertson Family Trust from Richard P. Robertson, property in Summit Township, $122,820.

Latuch Properties from Charles C. Randall, property in Black Township, $180,000.

Rhonda West from Yolanda S. Tafi, property in Middlecreek Township, $90,000.

Sydney Anne Black from David L. Worst, property in Conemaugh Township, $124,900.

James Brannigan Reilly from Rishi Maheshwary, property in Jefferson Township, $269,900.

Thousand Oaks Acquisition 1A from C-Bass Mortgage Loan Asset, property in Garrett Borough, $15,100.

Brandon M. Walters from Christine E. Mostoller, property in Hooversville Borough, $90,650.

Elements Estate from Federal Home Loan Mortgage, property in Windber Borough, $36,005.

Neill Miller from John A. Spagnolo Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $523.900.

Daisy R. Macallister from Helen J. Davis, property in Garrett Borough, $55,000.

Susan Blackburn from C. David Lamberson Trust, property in Somerset Township, $235,000.

