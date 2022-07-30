The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mackenna E. Ray from Charles L. Litzinger III, property in Jackson Township, $130,000.
Kenneth P. Goisovich from Matthew J. Skoner, property in Adams Township, $390,000.
Republic Commercial Fund LLC from Boston Hedge SFR LLC, property in Cresson Township, $64,380.
Nathaniel Preston Houck from Margaret L. Houck, property in Hastings Borough, $26,000.
John E. Weber from Mary M. Smith, property in Cresson Township, $245,000.
Andrew Murvine from Casey J. Little, property in Cambria Township, $72,000.
Goucher BJ Partners LLC from Carriage Hills Co. LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $6,200,000.
Logan J. Meily from Joseph Christopher Clarkin, property in Lower Yoder Township, $105,000.
West Penn Rentals LLC from Gwen E. Hartnett, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $55,750.
George Hallowell from Michael D. Marino, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $12,000.
Emma Realty LLC from Samuel M. Koban, property in Cambria Township, $215,000.
Vance Ulasky from Frances Lenora Jacobs, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $26,000.
Cynthia Kaye Hale from Gary Geisel, property in Upper Yoder Township, $77,700.
Robert E. Mrazek from Marry Ann Morris, property in Ebensburg Borough, $116,500.
Laura Rice from Brenda L. Rice, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,500.
Travis P. Kniss from John D. Gibson, property in Richland Township, $330,000.
San H. Romano from James Badaczewski, property in Geistown Borough, $250,000.
Janell Darlene Lowmaster from Audrey M. Holtz, property in Hastings Borough, $99,900.
Michael D. McDermott from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $75,000.
Patrick J. Garrison from Robert L. Maher, property in Patton Borough, $280,000.
Starmount Investment Group LLC from Phoenix Brick & Mortar LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,000.
Mark Monroe Properties at Strauss LLC from Judith A. Maruca, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $27,500.
Justin Carrick from Manges Family Limited Partnership, property in Croyle Township, $69,899.50.
Michele Jaikes from Andrew Luke, property in Cresson Township, $134,900.
406 Pershing St. LLC from Michael J. Benzie, property in Gallitzin Borough, $45,000.
City Brake & Auto Service LLC from Gregory Vinter, property in Franklin Borough, $90,000.
Jacqueline Jardine from Jack I. Leasure Jr., property in Brownstown Borough, $59,900.
Carolyn Lee Kempf from Patrick D. Sheridan, property in Westmont Borough, $83,500.
Mandy L. Boxler from Brian K. Lawrence, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.
Family Lease LLC from Joseph Divittorio, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $44,500.
John A. Bobak from Doak W. Montag, property in Richland Township, $50,000.
Carolyn Lee Kampf from Karen J. McCullough, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $38,000.
Somerset County
Terry L. Woolley from William A. Scharritter Jr., property in Somerset Township, $550,000.
Justin H. Elm from Justin E. Trimpey, property in Somerset Borough, $117,000.
Tanner L. Johnston from Leonard R. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Bryan S. Weimer from Mathew R. Blanish, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,500.
Marlin Cowsert from Maranatha Group LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
David A. Eller from Barry E. Fogle, property in Central City Borough, $85,000.
Donald J. Chearney from Shawn R. Saylor, property in Middlecreek Township, $50,000.
Frank J. Jupena from Edward W. Sroka, property in Jefferson Township, $425,000.
Daniel L. Everett from Thomas Dougherty Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $80,000.
Lucas Breeze from Shannon D. Hahl, property in Conemaugh Township, $179,900.
Jeffrey Cmar from M. Regina Maust, property in Jennerstown Borough, $33,000.
Jerry D. Fullerton from Jean A. Diehl Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $68,000.
Tyler J. Evans from Alvin E. Leslie, property in Somerset Township, $23,000.
Michael Stiles from Ralph Trainer Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Fairhope Township, $12,475.
Justin P. Latuch from Westley P. Latuch, property in Milford Township, $150,000.
Gary L. Costello from James W. Ferguson, property in Allegheny Township, $75,000.
Ryan Lynch from Rebecca Nakich, property in Berlin Borough, $210,000.
Maple City Real Estate LLC from Lishia Real Estate LLC, property in Meyersdale Borough, $175,000.
Makenna Topka from Eugene W. Topka, by POA, property in Shade Township, $15,000.
Daniel J. Fox from Dennis Wayne Bell, property in Quemahoning Township, $141,000.
Luke Varner from Christopher Goldstrohm, property in Lincoln Township, $167,500.
James Guy Living Trust from Scott L. Richter, property in Indian Lake Borough, $235,000.
Kevin J. Heimann from Kathleen Lynn Stull, property in Shanksville Borough, $96,500.
Theresa L. Lassinger from Shirley J. Butler, property in Meyersdale Borough, $58,916.80.
Lux Lucis Foundation Inc. from Philip A. Basala DO LLC, property in Somerset Township, $200,000.
Cole A. Suter from Donald W. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $129,000.
Mark Mostoller from Michael P. Barbera, property in Jennerstown Borough, $200,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.