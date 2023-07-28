The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

A&TR LLC from Johnstown Capital Partners LLC, property in Johnstown City, $17,000.

Robyn Bracken from Thomas P. Oleska, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $85,000.

Belmont United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, property in Richland Township, $64,645.

Blackstone Capital LLC from Earl Marchan, property in Johnstown City, $26,000.

Woodvale Avenue Trust 102 from Edward L. Worthington, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.

Show Me Properties LLC from Radius Capital Group LLC, Johnstown City, $32,000.

Zachary S. Gilbert from Alex Croft Jr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $138,000.

Way Church Johnstown from David F. Gallucci, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.

BW Rental Properties LLC from UMB Bank Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $81,900.

Northfork MCD LLC from Timothy J. Hyland, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.

JM Johnstown LLC from InFirst Bank, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,000.

John Daniel Karlinsey from Jason Michael Zahurak, property in Chest Township, $18,000.

Samuel J. Williams from Randy W. Williams, property in Elder Township, $150,000.

Guido Fabbri from FOTB LLC, property in Washington Township, $10,385.

Luke M. Paronish from Anita M. Grove, property in Cambria Township, $260,000.

Paul Kuzminsky from Phyllis L. Stewart, property in Adams Township, $181,000.

Oswald Pinott from JML Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown City, $63,000.

Good Space LLC from Momentum Properties LLC, property in Johnstown City, $28,500.

Steven Reyes Moreno from Anita M. Mangus, property in Johnstown City, $55,900.

Pauline Blue from Stephen Nardecchia, property in Southmont Borough, $51,500.

Charlotte Lechene from Judith M. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $125,000.

AM Nielsen Properties I LLC from Nathaniel Smith, property in Adams Township, $171,000.

Trinity Patton United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, property in Patton Borough, $27,390.

Ebensburg Municipal Authority from Daniel Stiles, property in Ebensburg Borough, $136,000.

Jay W. Bracken from Keith W. Allison, property in Geistown Borough, $30,000.

Brandon M. Davis from Ethan C. Schenk, property in Allegheny Township, $150,000.

Kasie Marie Wallace from Arthur Ardire, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $70,000.

William R. Conway from Patrice A. McCarthy, property in White Township, $12,000.

Karla Nichole Miller from Vivian Hurley, property in Chest Township, $230,000.

Lilly United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, by trust, property in Lilly Borough, $10,478.

Ebensburg United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, by trust, property in Ebensburg Borough, $137,177.

Olivia Grace Steele from Lenora E. Kellichner, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $63,800.

Nathaniel J. Yingling from Gerald F. Schrift, property in Croyle Township, $190,000.

Jennifer B. Hautz from Kathleen C. Hill, property in West Taylor Township, $55,000.

Westmont United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, property in Westmont Borough, $55,329.

Andrew James Stohon from Sally Logue, property in Croyle Township, $100,000.

Somerset County

Gregory A. Menser from Joseph A. Ruisi Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.

Michael Troy Nalley from Francis Thomas Zatalva Jr. Estate, property in Somerset Township, $320,000.

Stanley J. Paczek from David J. Parks Estate, property in Windber Borough, $46,500.

Christopher D. Bradford from Matthew J. Keene, property in Indian Lake Borough, $565,000.

AHCH Properties LLC from Debt Solution Operations LLC, property in Windber Borough, $36,999.

Chad D. Gageby from Nicholas Krowchena, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.

Paul Kristina Anderson from Linda Casey Hayes, property in Conemaugh Township, $180,000.

Yaron Cohen from John R. Thomas Jr., property in Salisbury Borough, $202,900.

Mount Olivet United Methodist Church from United Methodist Church, property in Northampton Township, $13,923.

Fakiha Erum from Nor-Corp Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $57,500.

Llfra A. Miller from Rosemary H. Devan Estate, property in Paint Township, $165,000.

Samuel P. Davis from John A. Sotomayor, property in Somerset Borough, $323,000.

Matteo Maisano from Mary Mikitka, property in Paint Borough, $84,000.

Chasing Sunsets LLC from Richard W. Kerr, property in Jefferson Township, $315,000.

Gretchen L. Kemp from Ronald E. Karla, property in Confluence Borough, $125,000.

North Center at Somerset LLC from Roy C. Monsour, property in Somerset Township, $315,000.

Alan J. Kopf from Diane L. Murray, property in Jefferson Township, $315,000.

Nickolas J. Ackerman from Mary A. Landis Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $79,000.

Rebecca Knopsnider from Jodi Stapleton, property in Somerset Township, $197,000.

Malcolm M. Crittenden from Angel’s Coal Trust, property in Paint Township, $24,900.

Andre Rene Palmar from John P. & Cynthia V. Oliver, property in Indian Lake Borough, $59,000.

REC Commercial Properties LLC from REC Carpeting, property in Conemaugh Township, $235,000.

Andrew & Katrina Kost from David A. & Kelly J. Hajel, property in Somerset Township, $675,000.

David Carner from Lauryn K. Kohut, property in Jefferson Township, $175,200.

Dustin Fischer/Christina Raley from Douglas J. & Sharon E. Heider, property in Stonycreek Township, $29,000.

Daniel W. Maldet from Joyce Theresa Lane Estate, property in Shade Township, $67,000.

Scott A. & Christina M. Mostoller from Carrie E. & Bradley P. Conn, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.

David A. Ritchter from Margaret W. Duritsky, property in Ursina Borough, $26,500.

McIlwain Family Ltd. Partnership from Douglas R. & Sally McIlwain, property in Conemaugh Township, $350,000.

Raymond D. Dallape Jr. Trust from Carol J. Weimer, property in Northampton Township, $900,000.

Somerset County from Maximillian A. Merrill, Sally M. Ancona, Patricia M. Hankinson, property in Brothersvalley Township, $20,000.

Chad M. & Marlaina Shaffer from Jerry L. Mostoller Family Revocable Trust, property in Fairhope Township, $20,250.

Cory N. Harrington & Alexandria L. Pyral from Richard Appel, Jennifer Ohler, Marilee Flynn Appel and Joseph Flynn, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

Camilla Gibson from Michael J. & Donna J. Garrity, property in Windber Borough, $151,000.

Jesse W. & Stephanie N. Rager from Margaret E. Dallape, property in Jennerstown Borough, $304,303.

