The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael P. Plunkett from Gregory A. Hay, property in Lower Yoder Township, $240,000.
Cassandra Renee Reed from Randal N. Kocian, property in Ferndale Borough, $42,500.
Larry T. Mattingly from Cory Yvonne Isenberg, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $42,771.
Stephanie Voytek from Tamara L. Beach, property in Adams Township, $112,900.
Edward B. Knepper from Garrett Haluska, property in Richland Township, $101,000.
Spicher Property Investments LLC from Jennifer L. Trexler, property in South Fork Borough, $50,500.
Lifestyle Support Properties Inc. from Patrick J. Farabaugh, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $240,000.
Rose Estates LLC from James F. Milko Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $200,000.
Michael P. Hudak from Robert J. Podrebarac, property in Adams Township, $26,900.
Tina M. Bosworth from Lisa M. Fenchak, property in Ebensburg Borough, $95,500.
Christopher Shelter from Raymond L. Clarr III, property in Portage Township, $207,000.
Cynthia Arcilia Anuj Malik, property in Richland Township, $525,000.
Elise Marie Kephart from Larry E. Radcliffe Jr., property in Portage Township, $130,000.
Milepost 251 LLC from Thomas A. David, property in Cresson Borough, $145,000.
Lori C. Cafeo from Cathy Lee McNulty, property in Richland Township, $82,000.
McGregor Homes Inc. from Mark K. Caroff, property in Richland Township, $32,000.
Henry A. Clarke from William Carnell, property in Upper Yoder Township, $59,900.
Wayne C. Adkins from Elijah S. Fritz, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $69,900.
Matthew Caola from James R. Wiggins, property in Barr Township, $83,000.
Beaudreche Audustin from Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $120,000.
Shane A. Slagle from Janet Kathryn Weaver, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Jane B. Boyle from Julie A. Mikolich, property in Richland Township, $133,500.
Kathleen Anne Weimer from Dwayne W. Rozier Jr., property in Daisytown Borough, $60,000.
B.E. Tetkoski Enterprise LTD from Gary Keith Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
Briana Panasci from Ryan N. Zeek, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $72,000.
Larry McCusker from Sharon S. Weimann, property in Stonycreek Township, $90,000.
Darcy W. Regala from Diane Malloy, property in Cambria Township, $20,000.
Patton Holdings LLC from Craig W. Lecrone, property in Patton Borough, $925,000.
Edward C. Pentrack from Robert D. Monroe, property in Adams Township, $20,000.
Thomas Lynch from Thomas M. Louder, property in Upper Yoder Township, $172,500.
Scott Fraser from Martin J. Radovanic, property in Westmont Borough, $172,500.
Carl M. Ludwig from Donald J. Soisson, property in Barr Township, $40,000.
Mitchell J. Lemme from E.J. Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $65,000.
Matthew J. Lightner from George J. Wozniak, property in Portage Borough, $224,000.
Denis P. Unger from Janet L. Goodnight, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $30,000.
Caleb Kephart from Darryll G. Smith, property in Portage Township, $372,000.
Ceearra Williams from Craig J. Couturiaux, property in Patton Borough, $70,000.
Brenda Deluna from Vivian M. Transue, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $92,000.
Tyler H. Riggleman from Jane I. Johnston, property in Hastings Borough, $75,000.
Nicholas Hasson Jr. from Marlene D. Malicky, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $112,000.
Jeffrey Buckley from Nationstar Mortgage LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $70,875.
Paul B. Godish from Jerome R. Ickes, property in Westmont Borough, $84,900.
Jason South from Edward Wian, property in Richland Township, $776,800.
James T. Spaid from Matthew C. Harper, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.
Bethany Maderia from Dustin J. Link, property in Cambria Township, $32,500.
Adam Strayer from Laura L. Penatzer, property in Portage Borough, $114,900.
Leif E. Crawford from Michele M. Barvinchak, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $254,900.
Sara Dawn Poorman from Evelyn J. Olsavsky, property in Ebensburg Borough, $119,900.
Kyle Colby from Audra G. Hoke, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $23,500.
Justin A. Greggi from Darrell G. Jones, property in Ebensburg Borough, $249,900.
Sasha Lamay Rummell from Jeffrey W. Stewart, property in Dale Borough, $53,000.
Tanner P. McQuality from Joanne R. Weaver, property in Southmont Borough, $66,000.
Ryan T. Unger from Donna L. Unger, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Craig S. Gibson from Joseph F. Gordian, property in Jackson Township, $60,000.
Adam McKenzie Wentzel from Deborah A. Thomas, property in Adams Township, $200,000.
Lou Whos Pizza & Pasta LLC from Vale Wood Farms Inc., property in Patton Borough, $40,000.
James T. Itle from Mary Glass, property in Portage Borough, $199,000.
Haley N. Baldish from Anthony P. Matachosky, property in Blacklick Township, $32,000.
USSCO Federal Credit Union from Wayne L. Adams, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $28,500.
Michael Lauf from Laura R. Miltenberger, property in Westmont Borough, $65,000.
Alicia J. Bowser from Francis Legath, property in Upper Yoder Township, $150,500.
William T. Hines from Robert W. Baldish Jr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $11,000.
Bassett Masonry Inc. from William J. Sponsky, property in West Carroll Township, $17,600.
Giovanni Lunetto from Robert F. Goas Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $160,000.
Rager Realty LLC from Dustoff Tactical Inc., property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $60,000.
Joseph Wurth from Lynn Richards, property in Geistown Borough, $142,000.
Steven Edgin from US Bank NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $64,000.
Joshua Casella from Joseph L. Shubert, property in Adams Township, $235,000.
Thomas M. Stefanik Jr. from James G. Chilcot III, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Arik Koontz from Marlene A. Singer, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $85,000.
Dylan S. Fyock from Theo L. Eichensehr, property in Jackson Township, $130,000.
Tammy T. Real Estate Investments LLC from Robert Fabina, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $190,000.
Douglas B. Reynolds from Jeffrey M. Cook, property in Westmont Borough, $405,000.
Shannon Spinney from Robert J. Olsavsky, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $75,000.
Felix A. Velazquez from Matthew Murvine, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $70,000.
Joann Ott from Amy C. Endler, property in Ebensburg Borough, $16,000.
Meghan A. Sinclair from Joann Ott, property in Cambria Township, $485,000.
Brian L. Mayko from Terry L. Conrad, property in Southmont Borough, $239,000.
David L. Kaufman Jr. from Haresh Pandya, property in Westmont Borough, $195,000.
Tanisha Annmarie Degreaffenreidte from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trusty, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $22,750.
Gary A. Singel from Sheila C. Petrovcic, property in Richland Township, $249,900.
509Wil956 Trust from Verda White, property in South Fork Borough, $19,000.
Matthew S. Turchetta from Charles J. Miller, property in Reade Township, $65,000.
Brennen Scott Gmuca from Joseph J. Smith, property in Cresson Borough, $275,000.
Timothy Lamer from Scott D. Berdine, property in Blacklick Township, $270,500.
George W. Arendas from James M. Williams Jr., property in Chest Township, $13,000.
Michelle L. Hicks from Thomas William Whitcomb, property in Tunnelhill Borough, $145,000.
Marc A. Kepple from Ray Scott Wilkinson, property in Jackson Township, $13,000.
Christine Trich from Ann C. Samo, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $60,000.
Sherry Lynn Wilson from Berniece C. Oleksak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $70,000.
Julie Marsh from Kathryn L. Oshea, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $130,000.
Joseph J. Onufro III from Mary Ellen Carson, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,000.
Patrick Wagner from Douglas Green, property in Upper Yoder Township, $45,000.
Kimberly Ann Burkett from Kelley P. Morgart, prop-erty in Dale Borough, $58,300.
Davon A. Hubbard from Abdul Majeed Zazay, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Danko Group LLC from Auvil Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $15,000.
Danko Group LLC from Auvil Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.
Danko Group LLC from Auvil Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.
Paxker Properties LLC from Advance Housing LLC, property in Richland Township, $22,500.
Doug Komar from Loretta V. Kobal, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $33,000.
Sai Sree Kamineni from Henry W. Edwards IV, property in Southmont Borough, $115,000.
Craig J. Yoder from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Jackson Township, $187,000.
Richard S. Bono from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $65,000.
Beth A. McCreary from Salvadore P. Zaffuto Sr., property in Cambria Township, $225,000.
Michael Zehring from Daniel M. Neville, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
1045 Trust from Ashley N. Roles, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Vanessa A. Kuisick from Michael S. Persio, property in Ebensburg Borough, $249,000.
Somerset County
Karen Sembower from Bessie G. Sembower Estate, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $11,200.
Jonathan Ross Ewing from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $12,000.
Greg Pisula from William G. Suiters, property in Jefferson Township, $454,768.
Nora Barry Fischer Revocable Living Trust from Monica A. Sullivan, property in Jefferson Township, $383,200.
R. Anthony Deluca from Cheryl M. Gallagher, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,000.
Uladzimir Rubanau from Roger Lee Daley, property in Conemaugh Township, $85,000.
Michael A. Magisek Sr. from Angelo Mancuso, property in Addison Township, $138,000.
It’s Been A Long Time LLC from Rhonda A. Bittner, property in Somerset Township, $139,900.
Matthew J. Eppley from Lucas A. Balak, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Austin Connor from Dorothy E. Fleegle Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $112,000.
Huston Farms LLC from George C. Gensamer Estate, property in Milford Township, $60,000.
Jared Roxby from John W. Rugg Jr., property in Windber Borough, $148,000.
George Davis Strayer Jr. from Dixie L. Dull, property in Somerset Borough, $138,000.
Matthew Hankinson from Emily E. Stutzman, property in Somerset Township, $290,000.
Julia O’Sullivan from Christopher S. Hay, property in Somerset Borough, $195,000.
Clair M. Cordes from Highlands Property Group LLC, property in Somerset Township, $283,500.
Michael Miller from Andrew J. Kupas, property in Somerset Township, $55,000.
Cristobal Soria from Sigmund Recycling Inc., property in Somerset Township, $24,000.
Lewis E. Fleegle from Mae Krieger, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,000.
Rebecca Lynne Clites from Helen J. Baca Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $155,000.
TWAS Properties LLC from Morris Kline, property in Somerset Township, $825,000.
Melissa M. Mendes from Kenneth Watkins, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Kimberly D. Mathers from Jacqueline Mathers, property in Addison Township, $21,000.
Fun Communications & Entertainment from Dilip Kumar, property in Somerset Township, $1,440,000.
LCT Energy LP from Todd M. Walker, property in Summit Township, $197,000.
Vincent Harvey from Dorothy L. Troy, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $169,200.
Shawna R. Lepley from James W. Durst, property in Summit Township, $126,040.
Trust Bank from Nicole L. Figueruelo, by sheriff, property in Boswell Borough, $14,000.
Zion Community Church from Patricia T. Witt, property in Wellersburg Borough, $10,000.
Robin Spangler from Shannon Donia, property in Lincoln Township, $53,000.
Davin Limakka from Brandon A. Bird, property in Conemaugh Township, $178,500.
Brianna M. Ulasky from Saad Karamat, property in Windber Borough, $155,600.
Jeffrey Grove from Melvin W. Blough, property in Conemaugh Township, $275,000.
Janden Investors LLC from Rocket Mortgage LLC, property in Jennerstown Borough, $55,000.
Jesse B. Morgan from Roberta G. Haradin, property in Jefferson Township, $199,000.
Braden Hay from Vicki L. Hay, property in Berlin Borough, $137,000.
Chase Mardis from Marsha D. Mardis Estate, property in Somerset Township, $95,000.
Steven M. Ford from Michael C. Powanda, property in Middlecreek Township, $149,900.
Lucinda L. Day from Anthony L. Lemin, property in Somerset Borough, $208,000.
Jamie Schaffranek from Trovato Family Revocable Trust, property in Windber Borough, $340,000.
Kenneth W. Van Bremen from Neajul H. Mallick, property in Somerset Borough, $55,000.
Creek 15551 LLC from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $200,000.
Connie E. Grisell from David P. Andrews, property in Middlecreek Township, $350,000.
BA Real Estate from Ryan M. Stone, property in Somerset Borough, $30,500.
The Entrust Group Inc. from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $200,000.
Landpro Properties LLC from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $375,000.
Steven G. Bucci from Carolyn L. Kosnosky, property in Somerset Township, $250,000.
Ronald R. Moats from Divakaran Liginlal, property in Jefferson Township, $310,100.
Dewayne A. Pluck from Crystal Ann McGinnis, property in Paint Township, $110,000.
Hunter Matthew Connor from Matthew R. Hankinson, property in Southampton Township, $132,000.
Todd Ryan Moss from Violet J. Shuster, property in Paint Borough, $55,000.
Vince Lattari from William E. Green V, property in Jefferson Township, $280,000.
David R. Sladky from Gary L. Smith, property in Jefferson Township, $365,000.
Family Lease LLC from Katherine Frantz, property in Windber Borough, $51,000.
James D. Marsh from Robert J. Helman Sr. Estate, property in Paint Township, $207,000.
Derek J. Bingman from Barbara J. Zerfoss, property in Berlin Borough, $82,500.
Michael Perez from Jeffrey L. Sterner, property in Addison Township, $335,000.
Adam M. Thomas from Robert J. Smith, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.
Corey Benton from Ronald Eubanks, property in Quemahoning Township, $20,000.
Caleb Matthew Van Grouw from Shirley B. Glessner, property in Stonycreek Township, $185,000.
Weston S. Hillegas from Dale E. Shriver, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
William Sipko from William M. Sipko Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $206,800.
Richard C. Funovits Jr. from Rhys M. Arthur, property in Fairhope Township, $13,550.
Michael S. Liebdzinski from Patricia Rodman, property in Hooversville Borough, $78,500.
Aaron A. Keyser from Brian E. Walker, property in Quemahoning Township, $230,000.
Victoria Hautz from Keith M. Schardt, property in Somerset Borough, $110,000.
Dawson Beitzel from Susan M. Mimna, property in Elk Lick Township, $170,000.
Little Dreamers LLC from RJL Properties LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $133,000.
Todd Allen from Martin J. Trettel, property in Jefferson Township, $231,000.
Jeremiah C. Shroyer from Vicki L. Harkcom, property in Brothersvalley Township, $22,500.
David P. O’Brien from Janet Y. Amenhauser, property in Jefferson Township, $243,500.
DG Rockwood PA LLC from PTV 1180 LLC, property in Rockwood Borough, $1,894,755.
Roger V. Price Jr. from Roger V. Price, property in Shade Township, $161,000.
Andrea Barr from Michael P. Kauffman, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.
Kylee McGlynn from Larry E. Price, property in Conemaugh Township, $165,000.
Joshua L. Glotfelty from Debbie S. Schurg, property in Berlin Borough, $20,000.
Jason T. Koziatek from Joel Pero, property in Middlecreek Township, $180,000.
Douglass J. Simpson from Indian Valley Developers Inc., property in Paint Township, $78,000.
