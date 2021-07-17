The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
David Fultz from Robert E. Watkins, property in White Township, $25,000.
Georgina Albright from Edward D. Wooden Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $80,000.
Tern Gwenn Halliday from Robert A. Griffin, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $75,000.
Loumoyne Partners LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $320,000.
Loumoyne Partners LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $168,000.
Loumoyne Partners LLC from Pet LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $600,000.
Howard W. Hart from Robert L. Baker, property in Susquehanna Township, $12,500.
Adam J. Clevenger from Christine Ellen Stull, property in Barr Township, $130,000.
Gerald T. Donoughe Steven M. Bourgoine, property in Adams Township, $350,000.
Kathleen Moran from Steven E. Parrott, property in Lorain Borough, $42,500.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from William F. Rohal, property in Upper Yoder Township, $109,000.
Nicholas J. Keim from Mary L. Lauer, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.
Plutusganesha LLC from Barry E. Adkins, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $12,000.
Timothy J. Reynolds from Matthew C. Scott, property in Portage Township, $105,000.
Everything Ice Inc. from 89 Poplar Realty Inc., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $115,000.
Taylor Lincoln from Eva Gallucci, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $89,000.
Kathleen A. Kruise from Richard G. Houck, property in Clearfield Township, $15,000.
Karen Louise Karafa Revocable Trust from James C. Karafa, property in Southmont Borough, $50,000.
Beckner Properties LLC from Richard M. Rosko, property in Richland Township, $175,000.
Jayme Alan Naugle from Michael Furguiele, property in Adams Township, $71,000.
Avus Industries LLC from Summerhill Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Summerhill Borough, $43,950.
Robin M. Alvarez from Dorothy Cvrkel, property in Middle Taylor Township, $50,000.
Cami Good from Robert Barmoy, property in Westmont Borough, $130,500.
Ernest Miller from Margaret M. Delbrocco, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $14,400.
Jason N. Schoenfeld from Devon W. Mathieson, property in Summerhill Borough, $57,000.
Jessica Alascio from Donna Z. Anderson, property in Cambria Township, $173,000.
Christopher L. Haberl from James J. Zalucki, property in Adams Township, $60,000.
Kit C. Lang from Glenn R. Hildebrand, property in East Taylor Township, $11,000.
Worth Properties LLC from Leonard P. Robel, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $20,000.
Evelyn Gonzalez from Nancy Karnes, property in Ferndale Borough, $45,000.
Vincent Zangaglia from Windber Country Club Inc., property in Adams Township, $43,000.
Dakota Ray Vojtowicz from Faith M. Dermer, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $61,500.
Brittnie Robel from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Cambria Township, $180,000.
Michael Clark from Louis A. Yancich, property in Richland Township, $79,500.
Christopher M. Lyon from Vincent P. Strugala II, property in Geistown Borough, $180,000.
Grant Sedwick Shannon from Barbara A. Leathers, property in Cambria Township, $379,000.
Thomas Young from Christine Tadich, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $66,000.
Richard Melendez from Jennifer L. Ritko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $52,500.
Kathy B. Westover from Patrick Lee, property in Cambria Township, $150,000.
Jennifer Lynn Hill from Mary Lou Barnhart, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $54,000.
Liquid Currency Inc. from Charles Matthew Beppler, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $20,000.
Ryan S. Mackey from Raymond Genevieve M. Wasil, property in Lilly Borough, $79,900.
Robert W. Horner Sr. from Jeanetta L. Siezak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,000.
Joseph Russo from Robert Stultz, property in Cambria Township, $90,000.
Rebecca M. Thomas from Raymond J. Woodhead, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,000.
Jessica L. Dilling from Daniel B. Garrison, property in Clearfield Township, $300,000.
Earl Marchan from Flex Investments Inc., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,800.
David K. Janshego from Kaitlyn P. Hickey, property in Upper Yoder Township, $59,900.
Tyler J. Jacobs from Cecelia Spongross, property in Ebensburg Borough, $122,000.
Alletram LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $340,000.
Kyle Colby from Carol E. Kowtoniuk, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $59,900.
Michael D. Revesz from Donna Revesz, property in Cambria Township, $160,000.
Sanchez Gary Leonard Chique from Michael L. Delrosario, property in Westmont Borough, $359,900.
Keesha Skeffery from First National Bank of Pa., property in Ferndale Borough, $37,000.
Eric G. Fogle from Shirley J. Melius by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $185,600.
Kathleen Kalcevic from First National Bank of Pa., property in Blacklick Township, $151,000.
John E. Eckenrode from John C. Rezk, property in Carrolltown Borough, $150,000.
Anthony J. Damiano III from Kurt K. Hoffman, property in Geistown Borough, $175,000.
Michael A. Dorman from Ruth Ann Muhike, property in Cresson Township, $49,900.
April Morrison from Taura E. Wible, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Christopher Whiting from Curtis D. Turner, property in Adams Township, $101,150.
Suzette Hebden from Chin P. Micik, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.
Jeffrey L. Vaughn from William J. Pupo, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.
Oscar T. McConnell Jr. from Jeffrey L. Vaughn, property in Cresson Borough, $179,900.
Garrett R. Nagle from Daniel A. Konitsky, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $43,500.
Brooke A. Holtz from Diane J. Metzgar, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $58,000.
Sara G. Shahade from Thomas J. Krise, property in Upper Yoder Township, $255,000.
Jonathan Donath from Craig R. Foust, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $78,500.
Randy J. Siovikosky from Dennis A. Storm, property in Gallitzin Township, $12,000.
Mashhour E. Howling from Eugene M. Seminsky, property in Jackson Township, $190,000.
Thomas J. Leitz from Ronald Peterson, property in Cambria Township, $150,000.
Michaela G. Hudak from Edward J. Ley, property in Gallitzin Borough, $49,000.
Elliott T. Vassas from Mark D. Reeger, property in Portage Borough, $93,000.
David J. Balestino from Greta M. Stevens, property in Patton Borough, $64,000.
James M. Williams Jr. from Barry L. Crider, property in Chest Township, $10,500.
Daniel P. Hnatkovich from Geraldine M. Bradley, property in White Township, $28,000.
Comfort Homes Enterprises LLC from IME Group LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,100.
William K. Sunderland from Howard L. Goodman, property in Jackson Township, $13,500.
Elijah Fritz from Julie M. Luther, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $64,000.
Joseph L. Chichester from Troy Potts, property in White Township, $46,000.
Alexander R. Roberts from Gertrude H. Ross, property in Summerhill Township, $150,000.
Somerset County
Matthew Sroka from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $52,500.
Come Monday Development from Garrett Management Associates, property in Somerset Borough, $509,000.
Aaron Krocke from Peter Bruner, property in Middlecreek Township, $56,000.
Chelsea F. Berry from Lisa Weinberg, property in Jefferson Township, $144,750.
Siem Properties from John P. Siemering Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $524,986.50.
Ronald K. Friend from Virginia L. Halverson, property in Addison Township, $45,000.
Gary A. Buck from Denise E. Finzel Bonner, property in Wellersburg Borough, $85,000.
Richard T. Armstrong from Jessica Ryan, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $35,000.
Gerald Thomas Boylan from Thomas W. Jones, property in Berlin Borough, $220,000.
Greenline Properties from Stoney R. Rice, property in Somerset Township, $178,700.
Jeffrey L. Beaumont from Leonard T. Jones, property in Stonycreek Township, $139,500.
Frank E. Baslow Jr. from Raymond Rugg, property in Milford Township, $180,000.
Bellshore Ventures from Timothy Livengood, property in Somerset Borough, $80,000.
John Arlin Stoltzfus from David W. Shaffer, property in Jenner Township, $231,000.
Shravan Kooragayalu from Paul Kirschbaum, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.
Amanda Lynn King from Donald Ray Workman, property in Addison Borough, 35,000.
Alan D. Newcomer from Janice Zeigler, property in Windber Borough, $67,500.
Allen 2021 Revocable Trust from Renay Panone, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Lani J. Holland from Brandon T. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Alexander E. Brant from Gary E. Brant, property in Elk Lick Township, $110,000.
Colin M. Yachere from David A. Steele Revocable Trust, property in Milford Township, $200,000.
Divakaran Liginlal from Gabriel Peter Pushkas Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $255,900.
Melissa A. Schrock from Gail S. Beers, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
Daniel N. Canfield from Catherine A. Smith, property in Shade Township, $340,000.
Jacob Colbert from Andrea M. Kish, property in Windber Borough, $129,900.
Desiree A. Nemeth from Carl E. Baker, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Ian Taylor from Charles M. Colony, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.
Robert A. Ackerman from Barbara Ackerman Estate, property in Summit Township, $60,000.
Barry R. Durstine from Somerset Co. Conservancy, property in Jenner Township, $91,000.
Kenneth G. Purvis from Paul J. Simpson, property in Jefferson Township, $135,000.
Michael Rey McCaig from James M. Genstein, property in Middlecreek Township, $317,500.
Mark J. Marsula from Piney Run Estates, property in Elk Lick Township, $220,000.
AmeriServ Financial Bank from Riverview Bank, property in Meyersdale Borough, $153,089.07.
Jan A. Bossart from Donald E. Griffith Jr., property in Confluence Borough, $150,000.
Laura Quincy from Kelly M. Jones, property in Somerset Borough, $126,000.
Rishi K. Maheshwary from Richard S. Williams, property in Jefferson Township, $375,000.
Scott A. Mostoller from Ralph E. Johnston Jr., property in Somerset Township, $130,000.
Scott Keith Priestley from Irwin A. Schenle, property in Addison Township, $337,500.
Trevor S. Moore from David P. Countryman, property in Berlin Borough, $280,000.
David C. Bowersox from Listie Grace Brethren Church, property in Brothersvalley Township, $50,000.
Whitetail Holdings from J.T. Ogline, property in Somerset Borough, $60,000.
Zambo’s Country Cottage from Robin A. Zambanini, property in Milford Township, $230,000.
