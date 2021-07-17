The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

David Fultz from Robert E. Watkins, property in White Township, $25,000.

Georgina Albright from Edward D. Wooden Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $80,000.

Tern Gwenn Halliday from Robert A. Griffin, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $75,000.

Loumoyne Partners LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $320,000.

Loumoyne Partners LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $168,000.

Loumoyne Partners LLC from Pet LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $600,000.

Howard W. Hart from Robert L. Baker, property in Susquehanna Township, $12,500.

Adam J. Clevenger from Christine Ellen Stull, property in Barr Township, $130,000.

Gerald T. Donoughe Steven M. Bourgoine, property in Adams Township, $350,000.

Kathleen Moran from Steven E. Parrott, property in Lorain Borough, $42,500.

Westmont Investment Properties LLC from William F. Rohal, property in Upper Yoder Township, $109,000.

Nicholas J. Keim from Mary L. Lauer, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.

Plutusganesha LLC from Barry E. Adkins, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $12,000.

Timothy J. Reynolds from Matthew C. Scott, property in Portage Township, $105,000.

Everything Ice Inc. from 89 Poplar Realty Inc., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $115,000.

Taylor Lincoln from Eva Gallucci, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $89,000.

Kathleen A. Kruise from Richard G. Houck, property in Clearfield Township, $15,000.

Karen Louise Karafa Revocable Trust from James C. Karafa, property in Southmont Borough, $50,000.

Beckner Properties LLC from Richard M. Rosko, property in Richland Township, $175,000.

Jayme Alan Naugle from Michael Furguiele, property in Adams Township, $71,000.

Avus Industries LLC from Summerhill Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Summerhill Borough, $43,950.

Robin M. Alvarez from Dorothy Cvrkel, property in Middle Taylor Township, $50,000.

Cami Good from Robert Barmoy, property in Westmont Borough, $130,500.

Ernest Miller from Margaret M. Delbrocco, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $14,400.

Jason N. Schoenfeld from Devon W. Mathieson, property in Summerhill Borough, $57,000.

Jessica Alascio from Donna Z. Anderson, property in Cambria Township, $173,000.

Christopher L. Haberl from James J. Zalucki, property in Adams Township, $60,000.

Kit C. Lang from Glenn R. Hildebrand, property in East Taylor Township, $11,000.

Worth Properties LLC from Leonard P. Robel, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $20,000.

Evelyn Gonzalez from Nancy Karnes, property in Ferndale Borough, $45,000.

Vincent Zangaglia from Windber Country Club Inc., property in Adams Township, $43,000.

Dakota Ray Vojtowicz from Faith M. Dermer, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $61,500.

Brittnie Robel from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Cambria Township, $180,000.

Michael Clark from Louis A. Yancich, property in Richland Township, $79,500.

Christopher M. Lyon from Vincent P. Strugala II, property in Geistown Borough, $180,000.

Grant Sedwick Shannon from Barbara A. Leathers, property in Cambria Township, $379,000.

Thomas Young from Christine Tadich, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $66,000.

Richard Melendez from Jennifer L. Ritko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $52,500.

Kathy B. Westover from Patrick Lee, property in Cambria Township, $150,000.

Jennifer Lynn Hill from Mary Lou Barnhart, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $54,000.

Liquid Currency Inc. from Charles Matthew Beppler, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $20,000.

Ryan S. Mackey from Raymond Genevieve M. Wasil, property in Lilly Borough, $79,900.

Robert W. Horner Sr. from Jeanetta L. Siezak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,000.

Joseph Russo from Robert Stultz, property in Cambria Township, $90,000.

Rebecca M. Thomas from Raymond J. Woodhead, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,000.

Jessica L. Dilling from Daniel B. Garrison, property in Clearfield Township, $300,000.

Earl Marchan from Flex Investments Inc., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,800.

David K. Janshego from Kaitlyn P. Hickey, property in Upper Yoder Township, $59,900.

Tyler J. Jacobs from Cecelia Spongross, property in Ebensburg Borough, $122,000.

Alletram LLC from Mutual Development Co. of Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $340,000.

Kyle Colby from Carol E. Kowtoniuk, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $59,900.

Michael D. Revesz from Donna Revesz, property in Cambria Township, $160,000.

Sanchez Gary Leonard Chique from Michael L. Delrosario, property in Westmont Borough, $359,900.

Keesha Skeffery from First National Bank of Pa., property in Ferndale Borough, $37,000.

Eric G. Fogle from Shirley J. Melius by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $185,600.

Kathleen Kalcevic from First National Bank of Pa., property in Blacklick Township, $151,000.

John E. Eckenrode from John C. Rezk, property in Carrolltown Borough, $150,000.

Anthony J. Damiano III from Kurt K. Hoffman, property in Geistown Borough, $175,000.

Michael A. Dorman from Ruth Ann Muhike, property in Cresson Township, $49,900.

April Morrison from Taura E. Wible, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.

Christopher Whiting from Curtis D. Turner, property in Adams Township, $101,150.

Suzette Hebden from Chin P. Micik, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.

Jeffrey L. Vaughn from William J. Pupo, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.

Oscar T. McConnell Jr. from Jeffrey L. Vaughn, property in Cresson Borough, $179,900.

Garrett R. Nagle from Daniel A. Konitsky, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $43,500.

Brooke A. Holtz from Diane J. Metzgar, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $58,000.

Sara G. Shahade from Thomas J. Krise, property in Upper Yoder Township, $255,000.

Jonathan Donath from Craig R. Foust, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $78,500.

Randy J. Siovikosky from Dennis A. Storm, property in Gallitzin Township, $12,000.

Mashhour E. Howling from Eugene M. Seminsky, property in Jackson Township, $190,000.

Thomas J. Leitz from Ronald Peterson, property in Cambria Township, $150,000.

Michaela G. Hudak from Edward J. Ley, property in Gallitzin Borough, $49,000.

Elliott T. Vassas from Mark D. Reeger, property in Portage Borough, $93,000.

David J. Balestino from Greta M. Stevens, property in Patton Borough, $64,000.

James M. Williams Jr. from Barry L. Crider, property in Chest Township, $10,500.

Daniel P. Hnatkovich from Geraldine M. Bradley, property in White Township, $28,000.

Comfort Homes Enterprises LLC from IME Group LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,100.

William K. Sunderland from Howard L. Goodman, property in Jackson Township, $13,500.

Elijah Fritz from Julie M. Luther, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $64,000.

Joseph L. Chichester from Troy Potts, property in White Township, $46,000.

Alexander R. Roberts from Gertrude H. Ross, property in Summerhill Township, $150,000.

Somerset County

Matthew Sroka from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $52,500.

Come Monday Development from Garrett Management Associates, property in Somerset Borough, $509,000.

Aaron Krocke from Peter Bruner, property in Middlecreek Township, $56,000.

Chelsea F. Berry from Lisa Weinberg, property in Jefferson Township, $144,750.

Siem Properties from John P. Siemering Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $524,986.50.

Ronald K. Friend from Virginia L. Halverson, property in Addison Township, $45,000.

Gary A. Buck from Denise E. Finzel Bonner, property in Wellersburg Borough, $85,000.

Richard T. Armstrong from Jessica Ryan, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $35,000.

Gerald Thomas Boylan from Thomas W. Jones, property in Berlin Borough, $220,000.

Greenline Properties from Stoney R. Rice, property in Somerset Township, $178,700.

Jeffrey L. Beaumont from Leonard T. Jones, property in Stonycreek Township, $139,500.

Frank E. Baslow Jr. from Raymond Rugg, property in Milford Township, $180,000.

Bellshore Ventures from Timothy Livengood, property in Somerset Borough, $80,000.

John Arlin Stoltzfus from David W. Shaffer, property in Jenner Township, $231,000.

Shravan Kooragayalu from Paul Kirschbaum, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.

Amanda Lynn King from Donald Ray Workman, property in Addison Borough, 35,000.

Alan D. Newcomer from Janice Zeigler, property in Windber Borough, $67,500.

Allen 2021 Revocable Trust from Renay Panone, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.

Lani J. Holland from Brandon T. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.

Alexander E. Brant from Gary E. Brant, property in Elk Lick Township, $110,000.

Colin M. Yachere from David A. Steele Revocable Trust, property in Milford Township, $200,000.

Divakaran Liginlal from Gabriel Peter Pushkas Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $255,900.

Melissa A. Schrock from Gail S. Beers, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.

Daniel N. Canfield from Catherine A. Smith, property in Shade Township, $340,000.

Jacob Colbert from Andrea M. Kish, property in Windber Borough, $129,900.

Desiree A. Nemeth from Carl E. Baker, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.

Ian Taylor from Charles M. Colony, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.

Robert A. Ackerman from Barbara Ackerman Estate, property in Summit Township, $60,000.

Barry R. Durstine from Somerset Co. Conservancy, property in Jenner Township, $91,000.

Kenneth G. Purvis from Paul J. Simpson, property in Jefferson Township, $135,000.

Michael Rey McCaig from James M. Genstein, property in Middlecreek Township, $317,500.

Mark J. Marsula from Piney Run Estates, property in Elk Lick Township, $220,000.

AmeriServ Financial Bank from Riverview Bank, property in Meyersdale Borough, $153,089.07.

Jan A. Bossart from Donald E. Griffith Jr., property in Confluence Borough, $150,000.

Laura Quincy from Kelly M. Jones, property in Somerset Borough, $126,000.

Rishi K. Maheshwary from Richard S. Williams, property in Jefferson Township, $375,000.

Scott A. Mostoller from Ralph E. Johnston Jr., property in Somerset Township, $130,000.

Scott Keith Priestley from Irwin A. Schenle, property in Addison Township, $337,500.

Trevor S. Moore from David P. Countryman, property in Berlin Borough, $280,000.

David C. Bowersox from Listie Grace Brethren Church, property in Brothersvalley Township, $50,000.

Whitetail Holdings from J.T. Ogline, property in Somerset Borough, $60,000.

Zambo’s Country Cottage from Robin A. Zambanini, property in Milford Township, $230,000.

