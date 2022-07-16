The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Jennifer Lynn Shero, property in Patton Borough, $39,000.
Ryan S. Oakes from Barry D. Weyant, property in White Township, $37,500.
Brian Eash from Infirst Bank, property in Scalp Level Borough, $17,000.
Robert A. Solarczyk from Richard J. Boxler Jr., property in Richland Township, $20,000.
Catherine A. Hauser from Reginald & Barbara Kent Living Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $251,000.
Rachel Lynn Pregel from Ronald J. Lattanzio, property in Lower Yoder Township, $400,000.
Melanie Ellenberg from Marilyn K. Lindberg, property in Westmont Borough, $145,000.
Louis L. Monteleone from Gerald Carnevali, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $32,000.
Curtis Delattre from Alison R. Corran, property in Cambria Township, $85,500.
Richard Paul Goodrich Jr. from Gregory A. Turjan, property in Conemaugh Township, $1,050,000.
Mariam Perez Morales from Jessica Hutchinson, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Randy J. Browning from William Meakin Jones IV, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Carroll Township, $24,000.
John Augustine from Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,100.
David Shaun Noble from Joseph G. Jorinscay, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $36,000.
Kassander Properties LLC from The Tire Clinic Inc., property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $75,000.
Michael Hunter from Debra A. Teal, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $43,000.
Shawn Young from William J. Leahey, property in Lilly Borough, $139,900.
Rachael Hazenstab from Lydia A. Kelly, property in Portage Township, $130,000.
Adam Wagner from Margaret C. Chuckalovcak, property in Summerhill Township, $70,000.
Robert J. Rudge from Janet L. Conway, property in Upper Yoder Township, $135,000.
Frank W. Hauser from Brian S. Hauser, property in Geistown Borough, $46,000.
Ann Hickman from Gerard Boland, property in Carrolltown Borough, $118,000.
Joshua D. Hampton from Carmella N. Seder, property in Portage Borough, $70,000.
Ashley Jin Boring from Charles L. Harter, by trust, property in Hastings Borough, $10,000.
Luis Crespo from Katarzyna Kacprzak, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
David J. Nolan from Tracy A. Plessinger, property in White Township, $289,900.
Dakota Fauver from Donald M. Arena, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $53,000.
Joshua Brawley from Porter Strittmatter Family Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $260,000.
Nichole M. Frederick from William T. Altimus, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.
James F. Zerbee from Linda M. Hite, property in Clearfield Township, $200,000.
Kevin M. Tempest from Catherine J. Bosley, property in Vintondale Borough, $76,320.
Gymone Murphy from Mollie A. Edwards Family Trust, by trustee, property in Ferndale Borough, $66,667.
Wendy L. Stahl from Madeline L. Lovekin, property in Jackson Township, $82,500.
Cynthia Lee Reiking from Melanie J. Cameron, property in Westmont Borough, $55,000.
Brett Arnheiter from Reinvest LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $41,000.
Jeremy M. Rinker from Mark E. Vinglish, property in Ashville Borough, $27,000.
Frederick B. Newtz from Adam A. Peterson, property in Scalp Level Borough, $37,000.
Jason M. Sikora from Cynthia M. Cooney, property in Munster Township, $450,000.
Gale Marcinko from Timothy C. Messer, property in Upper Yoder Township, $182,000.
Joshua Joel Meyer from Carol E. Kowtoniuk, property in Westmont Borough, $68,900.
Michael C. Noll from Daniel Scott Lang, property in Reade Township, $142,000.
Barry A. Gobert from Gene A. Smay, property in Gallitzin Borough, $95,000.
Douglas R. Leckey from Gary C. Gelesh, property in East Taylor Township, $12,000.
Timothy J. Krug from Robert A. Grassmyer, property in Allegheny Township, $75,000.
Courtney Scott Garfield from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $39,000.
Eric J. Schell from Michael J. Gailey Sr., property in Lilly Borough, $69,900.
Dakota M. Lansberry from Kevin R. Lenz, property in Cresson Township, $109,000.
Thomas Kisselback from Carol A. Johns, property in East Taylor Township, $58,000.
Jessica Shamer from Linda F. Rice, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,000.
Alice M. Disque from Steven R. Mussler, property in White Township, $113,000.
Charles E. Howard from Brad Sharp, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Kimberly B. Shepherd from Jennifer A. Darr, property in Richland Township, $229,000.
Gregory A. Miller from Timothy Jumper, property in Cresson Township, $48,250.
Ayanna Latoya Francis from David W. Tipton, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, 13,800.
Feraz Sammy from FNB Oreo LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $72,000.
Jackeline Maysonet from David Ferla, property in Westmont Borough, $74,500.
Andrew Snell from Stephen Finocchio, property in Upper Yoder Township, $191,000.
John Philips from Bryan T. Graham, property in Westmont Borough, $100,000.
David R. Layman from William George Grech, property in Richland Township, $105,000.
Marshall E. Kurchak from Cheryl A. Danzl, property in Westmont Borough, $102,000.
Michael P. Kissell from Joel R. Bowser, property in Adams Township, $39,900.
Anthony Antenor from US Mortgage Corp., property in Westmont Borough, $306,000.
Jensen N. Marker from William Penn States LLC, property in Jackson Township, $66,000.
Phillip K. Keilman from David S. Claycomb, property in Westmont Borough, $132,500.
Matthew Edmund Lizotte from Melanie A. Kozielec, property in Richland Township, $210,000.
Somerset County
Keystone Recycling Solutions from Putman Brothers Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $100,000.
William Guy Woodard from Steven A. Tempert, property in Jefferson Township, $359,500.
Kathleen R. Miller from Wayne E. Steinly, property in Rockwood Borough, $145,000.
James E. Hittie from Cindy K. Blake, property in Berlin Borough, $22,000.
James William Brant from Freddie Lee Frampton Estate, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Rosebud Mining Co. from James D. Marsh, property in Paint Township, $65,136.
Alan R. Shirley from Thomas L. Baker, property in Stonycreek Township, $190,000.
Barry L. Hutzell from Patricia Y. Fogle, property in Meyersdale Borough, $37,444.
Corey E. Marker from Beth Ann Bittner, property in Berlin Borough, $40,000.
Aaron Maxwell Berkey from Mary Lou Berkey Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $90,000.
Waynard E. Rhodes from Kenneth E. Bailey, property in Conemaugh Township, $500,000.
Matthew G. Duray from Kathleen Lynne Alberti, property in Conemaugh Township, $493,800.
Heritage House Coal LLC from Heritage Coal & Natural Resources, property in Summit Township, $507,251.20.
Brandon Allen Rhoads from Virginia A. Rhoads, property in Brothersvalley Township, $200,000.
Alen M. Kramer from Jerry R. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $100,000.
Sugar Maple LLC from Scott Scherer, property in Northampton Township, $285,000.
Joseph M. Hutchinson from James B. Yelovich, property in Shade Township, $62,500.
Glen L. Barnes III from Joseph J. Abramowich, property in Somerset Borough, $139,000.
Shawn Kyle from Finance of America Structured, property in Windber Borough, $22,000.
Maria Woodmancy from Scott R. Woodmancy, property in Confluence Borough, $30,000.
Barry S. Barefoot from David Stone, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Ogle Township, $11,489.60.
Robert P. Fabian from Betty Ann Runner, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $105,000.
James R. Hensel from Audrine Consuela Brooks Est., property in Addison Township, $115,000.
Robert Gardill from Erma J. Jacobs Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $441,750.
Theo L. Eichenshr from Esther Marie Hunter Estate, property in Windber Borough, $64,900.
Richard Cox Jr. from Michael V. Blair, property in Middlecreek Township, $800,000.
Meyers Avenue Real Estate from Brian W. Glover, property in Meyersdale Borough, $73,000.
Glenda M. Morgan from Travis A. Tucker, property in Berlin Borough, $150,500.
Sonny Knish LLC from Frederick William Schmidt Jr. Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $229,900.
Visky R. Rice from San Miguel Irislenor, property in Shade Township, $31,000.
Jason Yeskey from Thomas William Haines Estate, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $40,000.
Larry Wayne Merrill Jr. from Randy A. Kennell, property in Wellersburg Borough, $20,810.40.
Angel Turney from Ronald Eugene Sanner Estate, property in Summit Township, $65,000.
Riley E. Christner from John B. Johnson, property in Berlin Borough, $159,500.
PPP Assets LLC from Three S. Realty, property in Shade Township, $94,000.
PPP Assets LLC from Three S. Realty, property in Shanksville Borough, $81,000.
PPP Assets LLC from Three S. Realty, property in Stoystown Borough, $275,000.
Christian Davis from Lois J. Drenning, property in Hooversville Borough, $79,500.
Jordan A. Taranto from Bret M. Anderson, property in Shade Township, $141,000.
Joseph J. Roch III from Ralph A. Geiyer Estate, property in Jenner Township, $117,500.
Joseph M. Sepp from William J. Daudlip, property in Hooversville Borough, $50,000.
Daniel Deneen from Ryan J. Johnson, property in Paint Township, $163,000.
Jeffrey A. Zuckerman from Ernest Alan Kostrick, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
Wind Land Holdings LLC from Nathaniel A. Barbera Estate, property in Greenville Township, $407,100.
Chad H. Jodon from Michael Sirianni Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $800,000.
New Hope Baptist Church from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $230,000.
Jack Rogers from James Redmond, property in Meyersdale Borough, $229,900.
Wade H. Massie from Edward F. Hinis, property in Somerset Township, $177,000.
Marlin Cowsert from Maranatha Group LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.
Brian D. Peddicord from William E. Hale, property in Jenner Township, $17,200.
Ronald Musser from Richard L. Govern, property in Elk Lick Township, $32,000.
Wendy R. Sipple from Roger D. Wahl, property in Larimer Township, $297,523.20.
Paul Saltsgaver from Anna M. Gindlesperger Estate, property in Somerset Township, $55,000.
Matthew D. Flower from Jason E. Manculich, property in Stonycreek Township, $72,000.
Mission Property Guys LLC from Mary Ann Kulp, property in Somerset Borough, $155,000.
