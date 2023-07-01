The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mission Property Guys LLC from Susan A. Danchanko, property in Southmont Borough, $90,000.
John Winogrodzki III from Theresa M. Smith, property in Conemaugh Township, $48,000.
Ashley Marie Yarina from Aaron P. Peterson, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Aaron Gray from Charles E. Gilbert, property in Upper Yoder Township, $185,900.
Shawna Marie Gaddis from Susan C. Berringer, property in Lower Yoder Township, $99,000.
David Spaugy from James Kevin Regan, property in Johnstown City, $19,000.
Kyle W. Drenner from Illig Rentals LLC, property in Ebensburg Borough, $172,000.
Freedom Hill Baptist Church from Garfield Street United Methodist Church, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.
J Farabaugh Properties LLC from Joseph J. Kesslak, property in Southmont Borough, $275,000.
Kevin Kona Davis from William & Stephanie Widmann Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $110,000.
Anthony R. Williams from Dolores M. Sabella, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $237,000.
Khandakar Hussain from Karen C. Kohler, property in Westmont Borough, $300,000.
Isaac E. Stevens from James K. Smiley, property in Cambria Township, $65,000.
Benjamin P. Grove from Donna J. Shaffer, property in White Township, $142,500.
613 633 Virginia Avenue LLC from Eugene Gates, property in Lower Yoder Township, $22,000.
Brian Sandoval Ramirez from Vicki L. Meier, property in Westmont Borough, $199,000.
636 Russell Avenue LLC from Trevor Mangum, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
Jeremy S. Shaffer from Chad A. Cameron, property in Westmont Borough, $119,500.
Vincent Edward Young Jr. from Eric Whatmore, property in Johnstown City, $44,500.
David M. Pudliner from Mary Jo Hall Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Gotreks Holdings LLC from Domt LLC, property in Johnstown City, $141,000.
Julie A. Calio from James C. Alt, property in Dale Borough, $18,000.
Scott J. Cronauer from Alvin A. Mast, property in Cambria Township, $175,000.
Joshua P. Lang from Francis Patrick Naugle, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $55,000.
Juan Ferrufino from Mark H. Cleary, property in Westmont Borough, $123,000.
Shawn Werba from Judith D. Frombach, property in Lorain Borough, $84,800.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society from Julian Stephens, by sheriff, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $13,000.
Corey L. Crocco from Robin G. Hamilton Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $366,000.
A&TR LLC from Adam Michael Walker, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
David R. Hogue from Jeannine M. Goncher, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
5M Group 15 LLC from Potter Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown City, $29,000.
Michael Martini from Lawrence J. Przybys, property in Washington Township, $40,000.
Alice V. Tondora from Bruce Alan Moyer, property in Ebensburg Borough, $145,000.
Annalise Eden Martin from James E. Lepus, property in Middle Taylor Township, $89,000.
Ashley McFarland from Salvatore M. Taranto, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $90,000.
David Jurcic from Richard D. Robbins, property in Johnstown City, $31,000.
Samuel James Cook Jr. from Robert A. Daniels, property in Johnstown City, $54,900.
Luke Fragello from Kevin J. Smith, property in Richland Township, $116,000.
Francis A. Moyer from Paul A. Moyer, property in Washington Township, $40,702.50.
Somerset County
Aaron B. Kinsley from Stephen A. Snyder, property in Brothersvalley Township, $275,000.
Rebekah Sue Nuckles from William C. Hutzel, by POA, property in Salisbury Borough, $160,000.
Robert C. Feather from Gerald Hoffman, property in Paint Township, $37,500.
Roger L. Shaulis from Vince Pollock, property in Somerset Township, $35,200.
BLC Trust from Joseph M. Wilson, property in Berlin Borough, $120,000.
Gerald Paul Jerome Jr. from Kenneth V. Starke, property in Indian Lake Borough, $58,000.
Michael L. Griffith from Edison Lewis Garlitz Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $20,000.
Elle McVicker from William R. Donaldson III, property in Milford Township, $90,000.
John T. Richards III from Kevin Gribbin Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $515,000.
Stephanie M. Dom from Michael Jurestovsky, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.
Samuel Jackson from Lori M. Adamczyk, property in Windber Borough, $67,000.
Levi Thomas Schrock from John Charles Schrock, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
Shawn R. Benny Sr. from James W. Rhyner, property in Shade Township, $25,000.
Meghan Nicole Tataleba from Genna L. Smith, property in Quemahoning Township, $124,900.
John M. Carson from Beatrice J. Hollern, property in Indian Lake Borough, $425,000.
James A. Zern from Von Breitenstein Inc., property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.
Paul Emerick from Matthew L. Zupan, property in Jenner Township, $174,900.
Michael D. Mock from Bonnie J. Pannunzio, property in Jenner Township, $66,850.
Charles Arthur Hokanson from Daniel K. Rothschild, property in Jefferson Township, $350,500.
Chad Rugg from John Lichty, property in Addison Township, $43,460.
Joel H. Wray from Galen E. Wilt, property in Stonycreek Township, $138,000.
SSB Realty Partners LLC from Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, property in Somerset Township, $750,000.
Colleen E. Wilson from Stephen August Perichak, property in Jefferson Township, $85,000.
G&M Homes LLC from Jason M. May, property in Casselman Borough, $14,000.
Ian Bill from James M. Boyer, property in Paint Township, $126,500.
Jeffrey A. Larimer from Evelyn Marie Larimer Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $83,885.41.
Donald Eugene Cottrill from Bruce W. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $225,000.
Christopher Stanford from Ryan K. Schmidt, property in Jenner Township, $115,000.
Lagorga Holdings LLC from Randall D. Clause, property in Middlecreek Township, $510,000.
Geddy L. Lehman from Sally Percherke, property in Boswell Borough, $85,000.
Barbara Sleppy from Frank J. Bendick, by POA, property in Boswell Borough, $126,000.
Jhenna Zambanini from Bradley A. Pugh, property in Somerset Borough, $80,000.
Nathan Nedrow from Charles G. Sanner, property in Somerset Borough, $185,000.
Brian McFee from Laurence Armstrong, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
James Evans from Charles Hein, property in Addison Township, $195,000.
Sean Patrick Gibson from Neil J. Ickes, property in Somerset Borough, $341,000.
Robert H. Lusk III from Peter A. Bernarding, property in Stonycreek Township, $23,500.
Steven James Toth III from Matthew S. Orner, property in Shade Township, $143,000.
Kim Sunghoon from Lucia Cicala Denhard, property in Jefferson Township, $185,000.
