The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael Constantino from Anthony N. Paone, property in Upper Yoder Township, $100,000.
Jonathan D. Silwones from Ardeth H. Facciani Living Trust, by trustee, property in Ferndale Borough, $97,900.
Jonathan R. Hart from Keystone Central Homes LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $80,000.
Levesque Properties LLC from Edward Heinlein, property in Lorain Borough, $31,000.
Banks Investment Group LLC from Todd C. Litzinger, property in Dale Borough, $28,000.
Irina Chloe Elli Eli Investments LLC from John Sutton, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $17,000.
Manuel A. Amaya from Mathew Zook, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $64,000.
Kristi Nicole Democko from Margaret L. Democko, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.
Gary R. Martin from Lin Polgar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $201,000.
Michael Jeffrey Stiles from John W. Fallon, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Brent M. Couturiaux from Bonnie K. Kramer, property in Clearfield Township, $185,000.
Robert Griffiths from Irene Carol Audi, property in Upper Yoder Township, $124,900.
Charles Christina from Margaret Albertelli, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
Leah M. Townsend from Stacie M. Hickman, property in Westmont Borough, $257,000.
High Country Property LLC from Kasu 2012 Nevada Trust, by trustee, property in Munster Township, $750,000.
Kirk D. Folckemer from Ronald D. Rhoades, property in Cambria Township, $185,000.
DKTR Morgan LLC from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $428,750.
Frenergy LLC from Simmons Realty Co. Inc., property in Cambria Township, $180,000.
Jane A. Swope from Karl Sherman, property in Patton Borough, $35,000.
Eugenio Fischer from John J. Sladki, property in Southmont Borough, $105,000.
Richard J. Koster Gaudet from Edward Michael Gawel, property in Lower Yoder Township, $37,000.
CMC of Johnstown LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $230,000.
Lin S. Yachtis from Michele M. Weakland, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $90,000.
James Robert Winski Jr. from Gregor T. Young, property in Richland Township, $494,000.
Joseph M. Gaston II from Rebecca G. Bloom, property in Ebensburg Borough, $139,000.
James F. Hite from Mary Hite, property in Allegheny Township, $50,000.
Industrial Park Self Storage LLC from SKJ Land Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $300,000.
Vanessa D. Matthias from Eunice K. Evans, property in Westmont Borough, $165,000.
Timothy A. Howard II from Sarah M. Link, property in Portage Borough, $93,280.
Wise Property Group LLC from Barry Motchenbaugh, property in Summerhill Borough, $30,000.
Christopher R. Barbolini from Wayne & Mary Lou Pappert Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $209,000.
Angelique Stolar Hall from Brandon S. Day, property in Stonycreek Township, $105,000.
Mark A. Strollo from Strollo Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $125,000.
Mordechai Rothenberg from A&J Estates LLC, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $27,187.22.
Frederick Sabo Jr. from William B. Hearn, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $11,053.34.
USSCO Federal Credit Union from Wayne L. Adams, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,500.
Michael J. Fournier from Jonas M. Mehall, property in Adams Township, $250,000.
Dylan M. Beaty from Jeremy D. Nixon, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority from Jonell Cotton, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $12,231.52.
Ashley Moran from Jessica L. Boes, property in Stonycreek Township, $125,000.
Zerfoss Property LLC from Nancy L. Kuharcik, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $17,560.48.
Bobbie Jean Clayton from Barry Sheets, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, 13,816.72.
Noble Colt LLC from Leon A. Dotson, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $22,186.53.
Somerset County
Kenneth J. Thomas from Steven S. Christner, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.
John Henry Winkler Jr. from Beth Ann Marker, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Charles Formica from Harvey Allen Suter Estate, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Brian R. Criley from Jeffrey Kelley, property in Shade Township, $60,000.
James J. Kleban from Mary L. Popelich, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $30,000.
Anne L. Tilley from Joseph D. Gensante, property in Jefferson Township, $150,100.
Brandon L. Blough II from Kelly L. Fritz, property in Somerset Township, $90,000.
Daniel F. Novara from Jeremy Hauger, property in Boswell Borough, $110,000.
Benjamin S. Wentzel from William A. Snyder, property in Jefferson Township, $155,000.
Land & Sea Holdings from Gerald F. Parry, property in Berlin Borough, $130,000.
Gary S. Glessner from William Andrews Goldyn, property in Lincoln Township, $36,050.
Dominic S. Poligardo III from Robert D. Ickes, by sheriff, property in Summit Township, $144,624.
Bennett A. Wood Jr. from KCL Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $600,000.
Lukas L. Little from Vincent E. O’Rourke, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $35,000.
Westley R. Berkebile from Robert A. Wiedenhoft, property in Boswell Borough, $10,000.
Cory J. Wyant from Edward Dean Wyant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $180,000.
Alyssa Munoz from Carl M. Fisher, property in Jenner Township, $165,000.
Moses E. Peachey from Dale Edward Hollada, property in Elk Lick Township, $40,000.
Gary Beeman from Ronald G. Schartiger, property in Elk Lick Township, $10,000.
ANM Ventures from Karen M. Haley, property in Jefferson Township, $212,000.
Christel L. Kosis from Jonathan P. Weise, property in Conemaugh Township, $127,000.
Benjamin Bittner from Maranatha Group, property in Somerset Borough, $25,000.
Dinesh Sharma from Dennis W. Burkhart, property in Paint Township, $310,000.
Alissa Arlene Glotfelty Wright from Cory J. Wyant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $115,000.
Edward Dean Wyant from Margaret P. Novak, property in Berlin Borough, $176,000.
S&W Rental Properties from Joyce Deaner, property in Somerset Township, $155,000.
Lucas H. Yoder from Lowell R. King, property in Jenner Township, $135,425.
Christopher J. Azzara from Hugh P. Pollock, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.
Jordan Beistel from Douglas E. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $129,900.
Ronald E. Faidley from Brian Lizambri, property in Paint Township, $79,000.
Gerald E. Durishan from H&L Clark Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $299,000.
Cory A. Mitchell from Bonnie Gibson, property in Jenner Township, $180,000.
Gary Crislip from Travis G. Bearden, property in Shade Township, $470,000.
Laurel Assets 1 LLC from C. Telford Coleman Test. Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $3,050,000.
Laurel Assets 1 LLC from C. Telford Coleman Test. Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $3,050,000.
Maxwell Samuel Rager from Edward C. Koltz, property in Conemaugh Township, $116,000.
Kelly Fetter from Donald J. O’Connor, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Stacey Griffith from Jeffrey Jurick, property in Windber Borough, $124,500.
Brock W. Hemminger from William J. Hemminger, property in Jenner Township, $305,000.
Seth A. Rubright from Tammy J. Frampton, property in Lincoln Township, $78,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.