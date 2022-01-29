The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Anson Craig from Bradley P. Will, property in Lower Yoder Township, $99,000.
Lisa Marie Merry from Mary F. Gorchesky, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $134,500.
Nathan H. Berkebile from Bailey Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $139,500.
James M. Campbell from ELT Inc., property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Noah S. Boslet from Joan E. Kralle, property in Dean Township, $128,000.
Mary Derr from Anthony J. Czyrnik, property in Summerhill Township, $34,900.
Raeley C. Hollingsworth from Eric K. Laney, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $70,800.
Ambree L. Farabaugh from Joseph R. Duffy, property in Portage Borough, $150,000.
Ronald A. Dreese from Sierra E. Austin, property in Stonycreek Township, $109,000.
Sinclair Rentals LLC from Joanne R. Reyes, by guardian, property in Ebensburg Borough, $65,000.
Kimberly K. McClellan from Thomas M. Shomo, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Ryan J. Holtz from Roy E. Holtz, property in Clearfield Township, $100,000.
Brook Brocious from Terry S. Gauden, by sheriff, property in Cambria Township, $110,000.
David Michael Weaver Jr. from Robin Lynn Zahoran Colosimo, property in East Taylor Township, $70,000.
Brook Brocious from Ryan Sivi, by sheriff, property in Richland Township, $190,000.
Clayton Noal from Kate K. Wolf, property in Cambria Township, $228,000.
Fort Crevecoeur Properties LLC from John W. Prater, property in Stonycreek Township, $162,000.
Where Do You Summer LLC from BHS Pennsylvania LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $4,949,820.
Andrew David Woomer from Baker Young Corp., property in Reade Township, $35,000.
Monica Denise Cox from Michael A. Pribozie, property in Upper Yoder Township, $239,900.
Keith Reiter from Ronald G. Kelly, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,000.
Jeremy R. Rouser from Joseph P. Katko Sr. Trust, by trustee, property in Blacklick Township, $71,000.
William G. Thompson from Charles H. Berkebile, property in Lorain Borough, $71,500.
Boing Enterprises LLC from Edward L. Wian, property in Upper Yoder Township, $155,000.
Cindy L. Guido from James Suskie, property in Lower Yoder Township, $29,900.
Sinclair Rentals LLC from Jeanne M. Murphy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Troy R. Stoltz from David Ronald Hanyok, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.
Devon Moran from Frances C. Coho, property in White Township, $22,500.
MDW4BPA LLC from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $628,075.
Jamie McMullen from Mary Jane Pasternak, property in Richland Township, $152,900.
Somerset County
Dawn D. Elchin from Richard D. Lohr Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $335,000.
Farnam Jahanian from Sanel Hodzic, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,080,000.
Robert Wade Ulasky from Joseph J. Hovanec Estate, property in Paint Borough, $55,000.
Miller Family Rentals LLC from Marian J. Jovich, property in Rockwood Borough, $35,000.
Scott T. Ream from Allan C. Kister, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Jolene Rae Smith from Zcorp Property Consultants LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $20,000.
Harry W. Schroop from James M. Boyer, property in Paint Township, $168,000.
Brian E. Arnold from Nathan Sleeman, property in Greenville Township, $115,000.
Berkey Land LLC from Robert Owen Wertz, property in Indian Lake Borough, $35,000.
Nolan Metzger from Harold M. Shaulis Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $335,000.
Red Door Lodge LLC from David R. Werner Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $99,900.
Amy Juratovac from Michael J. Meyers Estate, property in Milford Township, $220,000.
Chad Ashurst from Jason E. Schiffhauer, property in Somerset Borough, $141,500.
Tammy Lynn Zalucky from Ernest Rummel, property in Windber Borough, $47,500.
Bryan D. Barron from Andrew Barron, property in Allegheny Township, $31,000.
Gary Lee Meager Jr. from Jeffrey Owens, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $46,588.80.
Eugene P. Yachere from Kent A. Wray, property in Milford Township, $236,525.
Craig Perigo from Shirley Ann Gibson, property in Quemahoning Township, $154,500.
Neil Thomas from Scott D. Hershberger, property in Conemaugh Township, $149,900.
Lost Valley Farms LLC from Dolores E. Hoover, property in Stonycreek Township, $320,000.
