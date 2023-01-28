The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Shenikqwa Tawiah from Joyce Arlene Burrows, property in East Taylor Township, $20,000.
Derek Horner from Janet L. Hoffman, property in Conemaugh Township, $16,000.
Benjamin R. Rannels from Russell C. Pentland, property in Reade Township, $20,000.
Jay Green UKK LLC from 79 Fairfield Avenue LLC, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Syed Ayaz from Robert E. Bridges, property in Richland Township, $186,000.
Maria Wilson from Anna Germana Scholes, property in Richland Township, $237,780.90.
Vance David Brown from Kenneth T. Brown, property in Washington Township, $300,000.
Matthew Fetzer from Arthur L. Huff, property in Portage Borough, $106,385.
James E. Daugherty from Edwin H. Baker, property in Lilly Borough, $215,000.
Scott Lane Jr. from Justin L. Brown, property in Allegheny Township, $369,900.
George Theodore from Gardner Real Estate LLC, property in Johnstown City, $22,000.
Poseidon Enterprises LLC from Jeffrey J. Madison, property in Adams Township, $89,000.
Ultimate Gaming Solutions LLC from Abel Properties LLC, property in Hastings Borough, $35,000.
Laurel S. Dell from Carol Ann Frantz, property in Vintondale Borough, $19,900.
Juan Carols Trejo from Lindsay Brumback, property in Johnstown City, $33,000.
Alvin L. Gilmore Jr. from Melissa A. Shaffer, property in Southmont Borough, $80,000.
Hannah Phenicie from Shane J. Lint, property in Westmont Borough, $85,000.
Ethan T. Hoover from David Leonard Hoover, property in Clearfield Township, $229,000.
RPM Joint Ventures LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $141,750.
Daniel J. McDonald from Patton Plaza Partnership, property in Patton Borough, $135,000.
John Hess from John R. Zupan, property in Stonycreek Township, $112,500.
Theresa Suwinki from Raymond Hertzog, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $40,000.
Jason Timothy Dailey from Wanda J. Scott, property in Westmont Borough, $179,000.
R. Shawn Sivi from David J. Kachmar, property in Richland Township, $190,000.
John A. Gregorchik from James R. Salvaggio, property in East Taylor Township, $128,900.
Kyle Grant Karstens from Ronald Joseph Stefanik, property in Lower Yoder Township, $127,050.
Jeremiah Baker from Lynne R. Whitaker, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $57,500.
Daryl Gaydos from Todd Borkey, property in White Township, $25,000.
Kevin Tomkowski from Mary Lynn Olshewsky, property in Upper Yoder Township, $155,000.
Thomas Gene Johnson from Michael Lose, property in Johnstown City, $75,000.
Charles J. Ferrell from Michael J. Baker, property in White Township, $250,500.
Yuanyuan W. Mendes from Donald R. McIlwain, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $68,000.
Thomas J. Mulligan from James E. Brown, property in Chest Township, $22,000.
Raymond G. Ciotti from Ronald M. Cleaver, property in Upper Yoder Township, $50,000.
Melissa Mastrine from Brandon J. Mastrine, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $80,000.
Joseph W. Rogal Jr. from Joseph W. Rogal Sr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Hastings Borough, $77,000.
John T. Smith Jr. from Leona B. Smith, property in Blacklick Township, $73,000.
Marian Lawe from Keith J. Krisay, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.
Justin Paronish from Lillian C. Laiti, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $56,000.
Blue Anchor Holdings LLC from Douglas Todorich, property in Johnstown City, $44,900.
Sean J. Yoder from David Family Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $40,000.
Matthew Dziabo from Morine Long, property in Blacklick Township, $48,000.
Maculeuse Sistan LLC from Alphonso Brown Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $48,900.
Larissa Owen from Zackary M. Gomolka, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
Carl J. Reed from Margaret Ann Moreland, by persons representative, property in Cresson Township, $30,000.
David Ryan from Frank R. Kusher, property in East Taylor Township, $115,000.
David Ryan from Kayla Felosky, property in Johnstown City, $39,900.
Daniel P. Farris from Richard Mellinger, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.
Jesse A. Gibbons from Larry L. Lindrose Jr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $135,000.
Nicholas A. Childs from Jeffrey Cosgrove, property in Johnstown City, $50,000.
Barbara Hauer Spear from Rosemary Price, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,000.
Warren Arthur Stone from Jody M. Blough, property in Geistown Borough, $175,500.
Jenna Property Holdings LLC from Gerald M. Basko, property in Ferndale Borough, $119,000.
Berkebile Excavating Co. Inc. from East Hills Emergency Services Training Association, property in Richland Township, $35,000.
Driskel Cattle LLC from Justin M. Driskel, property in Allegheny Township, $323,000.
Malynda Jovan from Leah Mae Wonyetye, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
Garrett J. Lumadue from Jason Barroner, property in Cresson Borough, $100,000.
Juan Carlos Trejo from David P. Rubbe, property in Lorain Borough, $38,000.
Kyle G. Karstens from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Westmont Borough, $110,000.
Ronald C. Mervine Jr. from Boing Enterprises LLC, property in Richland Township, $77,500.
Alan Lee Dunn from Kevin W. Barrick, property in Richland Township, $84,000.
Allen L. Higbee from Rob Barmoy, property in Westmont Borough, $450,000.
R&J 713 Diamond Boulevard LLC from Carla B. Zimmer, property in Southmont Borough, $240,000.
Brent Kennedy from Rodney Fye, property in White Township, $22,000.
Leslie Street Trust 124 from Deborah L. Layton, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Craig M. Henry from Westmont United Methodist Church, property in Westmont Borough, $30,000.
Makayla Lynne Klock from Tony Anico, property in Portage Borough, $45,000.
Jennifer Berumen from John M. Drzewiecki, property in Westmont Borough, $117,000.
Patrick Armand from Mary Ann Gress, property in Upper Yoder Township, $250,000.
TLM Holdings LLC from Merle L. Thomas, property in Portage Borough, $227,000.
Saundra Lee Scott from Lawrence E. Lehman, property in Richland Township, $149,900.
Cameron L. Thomas from Suzanne L. Williams, property in Conemaugh Township, $50,000.
Dennis S. Smith from Barry R. Sergent, property in Blacklick Township, $149,000.
CDM Cambria Realty LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $237,500.
Carl S. Murowski from CNB Bank, property in Blacklick Township, $20,000.
Somerset County
Angie Benning from FB Thomas Drug Store Inc., property in Meyersdale Borough, $30,000.
Mark A. Manetti from Kevin D. Wiley, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.
Autumn Rose Yuzwa from William Latshaw, property in Conemaugh Township, $133,900.
Hunter D. Morrow from Timothy A. Davis, property in Berlin Borough, $245,000.
Jacob W. Glenn from Michael Goetz, property in Stonycreek Township, $274,000.
Roof Garden MHC LLC from High Top LLC, property in Somerset Township, $2,100,000.
South Center Realty LLC from RMPM Inc., property in Somerset Township, $1,575,000.
Benjamin S. Stutzman from Robert Wiedenhoft, property in Somerset Township, $330,000.
JNL Realty LLC from Gerald P. Deyarmin Jr., property in Windber Borough, $30,000.
Whittenberger Properties LLC from Daniel Hochbein Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $17,000.
Frank R. Adomnik Jr. from John T. Lody, by POA, property in Shade Township, $15,000.
Elena Lepley from Mary Ann Beam Tucker, property in Lincoln Township, $15,000.
Ickes Property Group LLC from Ricky Nemeth, property in Conemaugh Township, $190,000.
Benjamin J. Allis from Ralph C. Dewey III, property in Jefferson Township, $200,000.
Bethany R. Frieri from Robert P. Fabian, property in Somerset Township, $197,000.
Carroll’s Mini Storage Inc. from Danny Thomas Carroll, property in Somerset Township, $279,585.60.
Carroll’s Mini Storage Inc. from Danny Thomas Carroll, property in Somerset Township, $232,818.40.
Jason Slater from Frank D. Dececio, property in Jefferson Township, $169,900.
John Cavicchio from Robert W. Berstein, property in Jefferson Township, $355,353.
Jack Edward Vandevisse from Kathleen K. Reed, property in Addison Township, $120,000.
Michael J. O’Ship from Donald D. Mateer III, property in Indian Lake Borough, $175,000.
Pennwood Farms Real Property from Durell R. Martin, property in Brothersvalley Township, $400,000.
Stephanie Long from Susan Ann Hinzy Estate, property in Addison Township, $155,000.
Adam M. Roman from Gina M. Mark, property in Middlecreek Township, $153,500.
Celestino Soria Mendiola from John W. Jacob, property in Somerset Borough, $135,100.
Brenda L. Henry from Roger H. Hart Revocable Trust, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $261,250.
Nagy Living Trust from James W. Lotfus, property in Shade Township, $23,500.
William T. Lexa from Lisa M. Kuzma, property in Jenner Township, $280,000.
Kayla Sugden from Earl L. Stevens, property in Jenner Township, $81,900.
Shane Kimmel Maust from Roger L. Pyle Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Township, $19,520.
James F. Barron from Rebecca S. Fisher, property in Jefferson Township, $70,000.
Joshua Miller from David Monigal, property in Middlecreek Township, $480,000.
Joel Bristor from Betty Delores Hyatt Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.
Metzgar Enterprises LLC from John R. Knox, property in Rockwood Borough, $20,000.
Stephen A. Hill from Tammy Lynn Zalucky, property in Windber Borough, $117,000.
Kyle Timothy Pucci from Robert K. Jones, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Richard B. Holsopple from Glenn M. Moyer, property in Quemahoning Township, $400,000.
Steve Cahill from Bruce E. Sechrist, property in Somerset Township, $170,900.
Wynston L. Gilbert from William Johnston, property in Shade Township, $30,000.
David Dzierski from Edward Wilkinson, property in Berlin Borough, $229,000.
Randy H. Jarouse from John A. Cavicchio, property in Jefferson Township, $167,000.
Somerset Township from Alvin D. Garber, property in Somerset Township, $56,167.
Osvaldo Dejesus from Mario J. Adore Estate, property in Windber Borough, $19,000.
David H. Knopsnyder from Harry V. Carnell Sr., property in Wellersburg Borough, $15,000.
Sylvan James Yoder from Shawn Hutzell, property in Elk Lick Township, $12,000.
Sylvan James Yoder from Shawn Hutzell, property in Elk Lick Township, $188,000.
Martin J. Ricci from Burnworth Ricci Partnership, property in Windber Borough, $56,000.
William Boden from Jennifer L. Reeping, property in Stonycreek Township, $112,000.
Matthew G. Duray from Emery Mock, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,696.80
Emery Mock from Matthew G. Duray, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,696.80.
Randall Younkin Jr. from Blaine E. Walter, property in Black Township, $34,000.
Charles H. Allen III from L. Keith Casagrande, property in Jefferson Township, $396,000.
Kent Wray Construction Inc. from Mamco Inc., property in Milford Township, $90,000.
Jeremy Wilson from Joseph Kent Wilson, property in Somerset Township, $43,260.19.
