The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Kali Giebfried from John M. Shaw, property in Richland Township, $87,500.
Albert R. Kuzilla Jr. from Albert Paul Kuzilla Sr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
Aaron E. Labarko from Pasquale Midile, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $12,000.
Max R. Pavlovich from Clarence E. Keiper, property in Stonycreek Township, $30,000.
Zolbe Family Revocable Trust from Nancy E. Heberie, property in Southmont Borough, $47,000.
Ronald C. Dickert from Jennifer L. Veney, property in Richland Township, $145,000.
Gregory Vinter from Joseph Roberts, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $11,895.92.
Mark A. Butler from Bobby G. Wells, property in Hastings Borough, $69,000.
Denise Sanders from Bernetta Martin, property in White Township, $22,000.
Thomas Edward Coukart Jr. from Cheryl Boback, property in Portage Borough, $45,000.
Zachary Lovely from Andrea M. Hull, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Matthew J. Metzgar from Junast LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $29,000.
Robert Tasker from Jennifer L. Brent, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Jeffrey A. King from E.J. Holtz Sewer Plant Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $10,000.
Michael A. Vocco from Eric F. Huffman, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.
Joseph Christopher Clarkin from U.S. Bank NA, property in Lower Yoder Township, $53,000.
Samuel Zearfoss from Wagner Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $243,000.
728 Cypress Ave. LLC from Hortense V. Martinez, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
William L. Hoover from Aldrich Bakale Family Trust, by trustee, property in East Carroll Township, $20,000.
Zachary C. Miller from Aaron W. Roberts, property in Blacklick Township, $100,000.
Michael Smith from Wind Enterprises Limited Partnership, property in Cambria Township, $326,700.
MJ Daniels Holdings LLC from Donna Lee Sender, property in West Taylor Township, $489,000.
Joseph M. Wendekier from Thomas J. Davis, property in Elder Township, $359,900.
Evan Tyler Ferguson from Constance L. Augustine Living Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $252,500.
Gregory A. Owens Jr. from Skills of Central Pennsylvania Inc., property in Clearfield Township, $72,900.
Scott Fetzer from Ernest Boring Jr., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $20,000.
Beverly Jo Cooney from James E. Little, by attorney-in-fact, property in Munster Township, $407,000.
Andrew J. Michaels Jr. from Michael S. Sajatovich, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $41,200.
Douglas S. Banda from Frances Lee Banda, property in Johnstown’s 9th Ward, $12,000.
David W. Willett from Thomas J. Kasecky, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.
Ona E. Brewer from Judy Decort, property in Portage Borough, $79,000.
Galleria Drive LLC from Ootb Johnstown LLC, property in Richland Township, $500,000.
Dyanna Lynn Miller from Edward Lee Tedjeske, property in Geistown Borough, $100,000.
George C. Sabo from Betty Sabo Lambrich, property in Stonycreek Township, $105,000.
L&J Oil Field Services Inc. from Baron E. Krug, property in East Carroll Township, $120,000.
Starmount Investment Group from Rita P. Clark, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $27,500.
Lisa Lynn Mummert from Carrie A. Fetzko, property in Upper Yoder Township, $156,500.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Anne Marie Puto, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Mabry A. Brown from Dale R. Ritchey, property in Jackson Township, $127,000.
Anthony Rozich from James R. Adams, property in Upper Yoder Township, $15,000.
Ryan Cogis from Thomas A. Cogis, property in Geistown Borough, $218,000.
Shawn Rusnak from Robert Barmoy, property in Upper Yoder Township, $170,000.
Nemo Hirschberg from Shawn A. Rusnak, property in Southmont Borough, $112,000.
Merakey PA from Cycor Development Inc., property in Cresson Township, $125,000.
Daniel John Defrances from James R. Winski Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.
Robert M. Rairigh Jr. from Tammy A. Rairigh, property in Chest Township, $80,750.
Stephen E. Mattis Jr. from Gerald W. Gilkey, property in Jackson Township, $260,000.
Bradley S. Klock from PA Housing Finance Agency, property in Portage Borough, $25,000.
Colvin Corp. from Mark S. Rychak, property in Geistown Borough, $230,000.
Robert K. Eckenrode from Mary F. Little, property in Chest Springs Borough, $115,000.
Merakey Pennsylvania from Cycor Development Inc., property in Portage Township, $175,000.
Anthony Bodenstein from Deborah L. Blasko, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $48,500.
Somerset County
Kristy Mattis from David G. Moore, property in Windber Borough, $129,000.
Judy Shaffer Living Trust from Penn Heritage Holdings LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $69,900.
Kedrick Lee Lapp Jr. from Eric S. Craig, property in Brothersvalley Township, $32,500.
Dennis M. Miller from David P. Taylor, property in Quemahoning Township, $60,000.
Travis Gaelan Summers from Richard F. Lambert Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $139,900.
Trailside Trading LLC from George William Snyder, property in Confluence Borough, $30,000.
VRSS Holdings LLC from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, property in Middlecreek Township, $67,730,667.
Matthew W. Seifert from John E. Mitchell, property in Rockwood Borough, $90,000.
HB Property Holdings LLC from Rita M. Halverson, property in Berlin Borough, $128,000.
Lea B. Green from Westover General Partnership, property in Windber Borough, $77,000.
Makayla Knecht from Thomas Garlitz, property in Salisbury Borough, $175,000.
Karen Gal-Or from Carolyn Panizza, property in Jefferson Township, $197,500.
Christy A. Drake from Wayne E. Fleegle Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $125,000.
Alexandre Dombrovski from John L. Scarfutti, property in Middlecreek Township, $296,500.
John F. Eshenbaugh from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $449,900.
Jeffery McIntire from Guy E. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $190,000.
Will O. Stevenson Jr. from Sharon L. Collins Estate, property in Shade Township, $14,500.
Emert Living Trust from Dianne Gahagan, property in Jefferson Township, $165,500.
Nathaniel F. Bankes from Sandra L. Benning, property in Brothersvalley Township, $220,000.
Ethan Keefer from Robert A. Yench Jr., property in Milford Township, $300,000.
John E. Molinda from Robert A. Kerr, property in Middlecreek Township, $109,000.
Amy Michell Rabins from Christina A. Swansiger Estate, property in Windber Borough, $65,000.
Adam Borodach from Robert G. Williams, property in Conemaugh Township, $117,000.
Clay E. Logsdon from Victoria A. Gongaware, property in Southampton Township, $33,000.
Benjamin L. Benedict from Elijah J. Bremer-Father Designee, property in Boswell Borough, $35,000.
Thomas Wainwright from Edward Rose, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,000.
Randy M. Gindlesperger from Malvin Harry Gindlesperger Estate, property in Paint Township, $100,000.
Jason Lesniewski from Tammy L. Dunn, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $33,000.
Laurel Highlands Lodging LLC from Toni Barefoot, property in Addison Township, $212,500.
Wampum Hardware Co. from William J. Woodward Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Michael Troy Wise from Edna Mae McNelly Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $320,000.
Renomax LLC from Archie C. Matha Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $215,000.
Angela N. Stayrook from Johnny J. Stiffey, property in Northampton Township, $150,000.
Ondesko Family Ltd. Partnership from Michael E. Ondesko Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $36,027.20.
Brandee Thompson Colletti from CLB Property Holdings Inc., property in Jefferson Township, $147,600.
Johnny J. Stiffey from Margaret A. Tinley, property in Somerset Township, $287,500.
James Bruce from Robert A. Lushko, property in Paint Borough, $134,900.
Matthew L. Diersen from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $75,000.
Christopher William Slezak from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.
Joseph James Porras from John E. Centi, property in Somerset Borough, $280,000.
Kyle I. Sterner from Jeannette E. Metz, property in Jefferson Township, $64,068.80.
Keith Mark Coleman from Gregory L. McClellan, property in Shade Township, $69,000.
Laurel Highlands Lodging LLC from Mary E. Meininger, property in Addison Borough, $99,654.40.
Laurel Highlands Lodging LLC from Mary E. Meininger, property in Addison Borough, $43,534.40.
Kate Lynn Christner from Joy Meyer, property in Somerset Township, $345,000.
