The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Allison Michel Patula from Andrew T. Jackson, property in Richland Township, $236,380.

Bernadette Falcon Lopez from Robert A. Morgart, property in Lilly Borough, $77,900.

Faye L. Brunnet from Mary Lou Arford, property in Portage Township, $57,500.

Dwayne W. Rozier Jr. from Russell Hale, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,500.

Khan Shafat Faisal from Penny Brundige, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.

Robert Ellis from Michael Yauneridge, property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.

Kadeesha Johnson from Audrey J. Basko, property in Geistown Borough, $70,000.

Anita Jo Stinson from Colin M. Fenchak, property in Ebensburg Borough, $105,000.

Martin J. Roberts from Richard E. Chaney, property in South Fork Borough, $85,000.

Molly Oneil from Nancy J. Trotz, property in Westmont Borough, $159,900.

Larry S. Bursky from Caroline Ann Mullen, property in Susquehanna Township, $65,000.

LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from Luna Donald LLC, property in Richland Township, $745,000.

Emily A. Szabo from Brandon N. James, property in Portage Township, $154,900.

Austin R. Lynn from Paul R. Link, property in Chest Township, $220,000.

Jeffrey W. Curtis from Daniel J. Bargas, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.

Kristopher N. McClanahan from James W. Bailey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $73,000.

Eric Sowers from Charles R. Tilson, property in Elder Township, $25,000.

Raymond Walter Philbrick from Ben Krisay, property in Southmont Borough, $110,500.

CeK Enterprises LLC from Lauren Jacob Brumbaugh, property in Adams Township, $98,500.

Jonathan Covaci from Lori Wright, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.

Jason M. Hicks from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $37,500.

Frances Harper from McKelvey Oil Co. Inc., property in Westmont Borough, $88,000.

Anna L. Klahr from Kyle G. Karstens, property in Southmont Borough, $139,900.

John Lipomi from Diane Marie Little, property in Westmont Borough, $525,000.

Vanessa Cristy Kay Krestar from Danea T. Williamson Koss, property in Ebensburg Borough, $344,900.

Dennis Greco from Claryne B. Young, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $400,000.

Rodney Shubert from Jay A. Ford, property in Chest Township, $165,000.

Erika R. Hough from Laurie R. Semelsberger, property in Ebensburg Borough, $270,000.

Dominic J. Stevens from Dawn M. Short, property in Ebensburg Borough, $135,000.

Aaron M. Jones from Shawn J. Slavicsky, property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.

Tyler D. McNabb from William J. Hudack, property in Ebensburg Borough, $225,000.

Sean Wedding from Timothy Wedding, property in Lorain Borough, $72,500.

David Kinsey from Ronald C. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $121,000.

Ralph E. Feeney from Ernest G. Enedy, property in Portage Borough, $150,000.

Randy Pfarr from Rebecca V. Bidelman, by persons representative, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,000.

Heath Hershberger from Douglas S. Dolges, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $46,000.

Joel Gearhart from Gloria Palko, property in Blacklick Township, $125,000.

Curtis Nagle from William J. Chilcott, property in Portage Township, $93,000.

Monica Pounds from Lisa Gowarty, property in Upper Yoder Township, $42,000.

Michael Joseph Breckon from Anthony William Montanaro, property in Cambria Township, $626,000.

Masha Vainstain from P&M Housing Inc., property in Johnstown City, $52,500.

Alyssa V. Bruce from Nancy Valentine Palko, property in Patton Borough, $58,000.

Erleen Box from Dolores J. James, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $78,7500.

Kenneth Van Bremens from Michael L. Haydu, property in Richland Township, $65,000.

Walter Paul Drosjack from Jack W. & Jodie C. Babich Living Trust, by trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $199,000.

Jason A. Harrison from Melissa M. Davidson, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.

Christopher Gonzalez from Daniel C. Burk, property in Gallitzin Township, $154,400.

Elizabeth Zipf from Susan M. Schall, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $136,000.

Ronald Long from Mark E. Augustine III, property in Gallitzin Borough, $21,998.

Erica Lynne Long from Scott A. Conahan, property in Lorain Borough, $105,000.

Melissa Sheridan from David F. Weiland, property in Barr Township, $55,000.

Show Me Properties LLC from Daniel McKinnis, property in Johnstown City, $28,000.

Thomas K. Brown Jr. from Colvin Corp., property in Geistown Borough, $127,000.

Tarra L. Pavlosky from Danielle Campbell, property in Richland Township, $205,000.

Melvin P. Lee Jr. from Paul V. Gressick Jr., property in Portage Township, $450,000.

Alicia Lamb from Joseph E. Camut, property in South Fork Borough, $120,000.

Pile Family Trust from North American Hoganas Co., property in Southmont Borough, $86,000.

Kathleen Melkowits from Margaret M. Freeman, property in Geistown Borough, $85,000.

David A. Ziemba from USSCO, property in Ferndale Borough, $17,500.

Kathryn L. Catanese from Catherine M. Popovich, property in Lower Yoder Township, $216,900.

Amy P. Heiliger from John P. Davanzo, property in Southmont Borough, $171,900.

Janis L. Gresh from Dama Gidoma LLC, property in Cambria Township, $45,000.

Nichole Rezk from Michelle Valeria, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $100,000.

Michael C. Harrison from EJ Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $19,200.

Dawn M. Short from Alice L. Emanuel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $150,000.

Brinkel Rentals LLC from Clair R. Barker, property in Richland Township, $90,200.

Calvin W. Nazelrod from Toni Kalinyak, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $10,228.39.

Gregory Vinter from Arthur Sejour, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $10,191.72.

Corey Joseph Sark from Amanda L. Edwards, property in Portage Borough, $160,000.

Shane Douglas Marsh from Lindsay A. McCabe, property in Adams Township, $144,900.

Angelina E. Ozeck from Janel Pesarchic, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.

Edward S. Rovansek from Joseph B. Slagle, property in Lower Yoder Township, $82,500.

Gregory Vinter from George E. Straw, property in Ebensburg Borough, $21,000.

Michael E. Schettini from Rebecca Thompson, by trust, property in Reade Township, $11,000.

Joseph A. Lee from Regis G. Lee, property in Munster Township, $11,000.

Coon Ridge Properties LLC from Bertha E. Peat, property in Upper Yoder Township, $75,000.

Donna Plummer from Victoria G. Farren, by trust, property in Portage Township, $14,000.

Carissa L. Dabbs from Jeffrey W. Smith, property in Ferndale Borough, $53,000.

Melanie C. Dom from Bradley A. Smith Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.

Erika Elizabeth Arias Beriguete from Serdar Tumkor, property in Geistown Borough, $193,000.

Michael D. Surface from Emily Sue Schultz, property in Ferndale Borough, $33,000.

Kustom Rail Welding & Fabrication from McKelvey Oil Co. Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $175,000.

Paul F. Balzano from Thomas R. Cole, property in Dean Township, $14,000.

Rebekah A. Gracy from Rose F. Stewart, property in Lilly Borough, $65,000.

Luke Kawa from Kenneth L. Smith, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $194,900.

Laura A. Willett from Stella A. Ponchek, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $25,000.

Brent L. Findley from Timothy P. Meray, property in Susquehanna Township, $10,000.

Jean Caretti from Ronald J. Fatula, property in Lower Yoder Township, $180,000.

Jayne L. Mulhollem from Paul R. Kulick, property in Portage Borough, $10,000.

BS Realty LLC from Mainline Properties LLC, property in Allegheny Township, $223,000.

Dustin Stenger from David Single, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,000.

Leo Lorenzo from Jordan E. Curcija, property in Johnstown City, $23,000.

Joseph C. Lombardo from George Fraikor III, property in Adams Township, $11,000.

South Fork Premier Properties LLC from Second Brethren Church Johnstown, property in Johnstown City, $22,500.

Timothy David Prindle from Arvin Weese, property in Jackson Township, $40,000.

Michael A. Soyka from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $10,000.

Joseph C. Bianconi from John B. Bianconi, property in Cresson Township, $204,000.

Seymour Family Revocable Trust from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $100,000.

Michael C. Harrison from EJ Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $20,000.

Michael L. Nesbitt from Ralph E. Feeney, property in Portage Township, $125,000.

Miller Home Rentals LLC from Joseph Cominsky, property in Geistown Borough, $10,000.

Rumford Montgomery LLC from Daniel A. Deter, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $144,250.

Maximino Caez Rivera from Jenifer Danelle Loveridge, property in Lower Yoder Township, $85,500.

Donald J. Noon from Marcelle M. Norton, by clerk orphan court, property in Richland Township, $34,000.

Christopher D. Morton from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $21,000.

Carl Shannon from Slezak Real Estate LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $97,000.

Michael Albert Grandinetti from Thelma Lou Griffith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $94,250.

Brian C. Goss from Allyn Marie McCombie, property in Barr Township, $120,000.

Stephine Crystal Housek from Igloo Series V. Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $21,000.

Robert L. Keefe from Matthew D. Smith, property in Ebensburg Borough, $255,000.

Castle 2020 LLC from Erica Nicholas, property in East Taylor Township, $24,600.

BGT Real Estate Services LLC from West Penn Rentals LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $71,000.

Suzanne M. McCombie from Aaron J. Smith, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.

Robert Sekerak from Pauline Sekerak, property in Blacklick Township, $28,000.

Ronald George Cooney Jr. from John S. Hargreaves, property in Westmont Borough, $121,700.

Anthony Jones from David Lee Thomas, property in Richland Township, $170,000.

Ryan Soflarsky from Alan Lichtenfels, property in Johnstown City, $30,000.

Grant R. Cruse from Donald W. Yahnert III, property in Jackson Township, $103,000.

Edward Lapre from Jean L. Caretti, property in East Taylor Township, $171,000.

Somerset County

Cole R. Beener from John J. Pscherer/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Middlecreek Township, $110,918.

Steven Austin Murphy from Heather D. Hayman/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Milford Township, $28,450.

Adam Campbell from Bettie J. Jack/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $102,608.

Joseph John Cominsky from Lavona K. Seaburn/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $96,672.

Nelson Hayes from John M. Cascio, property in Somerset Borough, $339,900.

BSRE Holdings LLC from Veronica L. Baldwin/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Quemahoning Township, $93,576.

Timothy L. Hess from Joseph Kalna/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $68,306.

Colin Creveling from Andy Kudasik/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $11,108.

Colin Creveling from Andy Kudasik/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $23,701.

Christopher Urban from Helen Skibo Santucci/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $30,612.

James Tsacrios from William Sturtz/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $36,421.

Rebel Hill LLC from Richard D. Green Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shanksville Borough, $48,590.

Nicholas Krowchena from 627 LLC/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Borough, $158,236.

BSRE Holdings LLC from Community Mission Chapel/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Summit Township, $32,944.

John Knox from George N. Felix/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $12,889.

John Knox from James A. Latshaw/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,652.

John Knox from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $12,889.

John Know from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,737.

Shawn K. Nicodemus from Joann M. Sheirer, property in Southampton Township, $75,000.

Justin Gathagan from Stephen A. Antinoro Estate, property in Windber Borough, $120,000.

John F. Porter from Roger Lee Weimer/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Garrett Borough, $60,674.

Judy Faidley from Rose Moxim/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $72,970.

BA Real Estate LLC from Richard M. Ogle/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $281,324.

Lori B. Wright from Jason S. Bassette, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.

Wayne A. Killinger Sr. from Wayne J. Beeghly Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $17,000.

Kathleen S. Weakley from Audrey A. Goodis, property in Milford Township, $19,666.67.

Chloe S. Maust from Sara J. Romesberg, property in Jefferson Township, $90,000.

Paul I. Detwiler III from Patricia B. Detwiler Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $400,000.

John M. Miller from Gregory Mitchell, property in Casselman Borough, $85,000.

Vacant Land Now LLC from Delos J. Clow, property in Somerset Township, $13,801.99.

John Feathers from Paul Lester Lytle, property in Addison Borough, $85,000.

Alice F. Shaulis from Wendy K. Fisher, property in Somerset Borough, $236,500.

C&J Group Venture LLC from Victoria A. Butchko, property in Boswell Borough, $60,000.

Ruth Livengood from Jordan Beistel, property in Somerset Township, $139,900.

Vasilko Broad LLC from Paul J. Hruska Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $331,250.

BA-Rooted Ground Farm LLC from Thomas J. Waddle, property in Middlecreek Township, $820,000.

James F. Barron from Charles I. Baker Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $87,500.

Joseph McNeely from Patricia Vitullo, property in Somerset Borough, $89,000.

David J. Beeman from James L. Drake, property in Black Township, $220,500.

Ethan Whitener from Paul J. Hoolahan, property in Jenner Township, $132,900.

Cotton Creek Holdings LLC from Dorothy Mary Iogen Heather Est., property in Jefferson Township, $230,000.

Pyco Properties LLC from Edmund S. Gard III, property in Somerset Township, $155,000.

Shenzhen Properties LLC from Dapeng Zhang, property in Somerset Borough, $57,500.

Patricia M. Murray from Adrian A. Thomas Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $165,000.

Trevon A. Wallace from Lisa Bokinsky, property in Windber Borough, $36,900.

Ethan Keith Lehman from Edward J. Stankiewicz Jr., property in Ogle Township, $65,000.

Jessica L. Krepelka from Michael James Krepelka, property in Brothersvalley Township, $10,271.06.

Zachery M. Hotchkiss from M. Jayne Martin Estate, property in Summit Township, $110,000.

On the Trail LLC from Pricilla Lichty Estate, property in Black Township, $200,000.

Karl D. Young from Betty E. Hostetler, property in Conemaugh Township, $24,000.

Cory Mason Pollino from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $78,000.

Ryan D. Keller from Mitchell A. Walker, property in Greenville Township, $195,000.

Rock Solid Development LLC from Luke Varner, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.

C. Richard McCauley II from David W. Long, property in Indian Lake Borough, $325,000.

Somerset Trust Co. from Soar Somerset LLC, property in Somerset Township, $1,706,721.

Peter J. Veltri from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $445,000.

Nicholas Krowchena from Henry B. Ritchter/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $74,708.

Scott R. Schmidt from Tamey L. McCleary, property in Salisbury Borough, $115,000.

Stephen J. Hankinson II from BA Real Estate LLC, property in New Baltimore Borough, $80,000.

Bernard Family Revocable Trust from George M. Markovic, by POA, property in Addison Township, $110,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you