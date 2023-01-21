The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Allison Michel Patula from Andrew T. Jackson, property in Richland Township, $236,380.
Bernadette Falcon Lopez from Robert A. Morgart, property in Lilly Borough, $77,900.
Faye L. Brunnet from Mary Lou Arford, property in Portage Township, $57,500.
Dwayne W. Rozier Jr. from Russell Hale, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,500.
Khan Shafat Faisal from Penny Brundige, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.
Robert Ellis from Michael Yauneridge, property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.
Kadeesha Johnson from Audrey J. Basko, property in Geistown Borough, $70,000.
Anita Jo Stinson from Colin M. Fenchak, property in Ebensburg Borough, $105,000.
Martin J. Roberts from Richard E. Chaney, property in South Fork Borough, $85,000.
Molly Oneil from Nancy J. Trotz, property in Westmont Borough, $159,900.
Larry S. Bursky from Caroline Ann Mullen, property in Susquehanna Township, $65,000.
LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from Luna Donald LLC, property in Richland Township, $745,000.
Emily A. Szabo from Brandon N. James, property in Portage Township, $154,900.
Austin R. Lynn from Paul R. Link, property in Chest Township, $220,000.
Jeffrey W. Curtis from Daniel J. Bargas, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.
Kristopher N. McClanahan from James W. Bailey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $73,000.
Eric Sowers from Charles R. Tilson, property in Elder Township, $25,000.
Raymond Walter Philbrick from Ben Krisay, property in Southmont Borough, $110,500.
CeK Enterprises LLC from Lauren Jacob Brumbaugh, property in Adams Township, $98,500.
Jonathan Covaci from Lori Wright, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.
Jason M. Hicks from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $37,500.
Frances Harper from McKelvey Oil Co. Inc., property in Westmont Borough, $88,000.
Anna L. Klahr from Kyle G. Karstens, property in Southmont Borough, $139,900.
John Lipomi from Diane Marie Little, property in Westmont Borough, $525,000.
Vanessa Cristy Kay Krestar from Danea T. Williamson Koss, property in Ebensburg Borough, $344,900.
Dennis Greco from Claryne B. Young, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $400,000.
Rodney Shubert from Jay A. Ford, property in Chest Township, $165,000.
Erika R. Hough from Laurie R. Semelsberger, property in Ebensburg Borough, $270,000.
Dominic J. Stevens from Dawn M. Short, property in Ebensburg Borough, $135,000.
Aaron M. Jones from Shawn J. Slavicsky, property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.
Tyler D. McNabb from William J. Hudack, property in Ebensburg Borough, $225,000.
Sean Wedding from Timothy Wedding, property in Lorain Borough, $72,500.
David Kinsey from Ronald C. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $121,000.
Ralph E. Feeney from Ernest G. Enedy, property in Portage Borough, $150,000.
Randy Pfarr from Rebecca V. Bidelman, by persons representative, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,000.
Heath Hershberger from Douglas S. Dolges, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $46,000.
Joel Gearhart from Gloria Palko, property in Blacklick Township, $125,000.
Curtis Nagle from William J. Chilcott, property in Portage Township, $93,000.
Monica Pounds from Lisa Gowarty, property in Upper Yoder Township, $42,000.
Michael Joseph Breckon from Anthony William Montanaro, property in Cambria Township, $626,000.
Masha Vainstain from P&M Housing Inc., property in Johnstown City, $52,500.
Alyssa V. Bruce from Nancy Valentine Palko, property in Patton Borough, $58,000.
Erleen Box from Dolores J. James, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $78,7500.
Kenneth Van Bremens from Michael L. Haydu, property in Richland Township, $65,000.
Walter Paul Drosjack from Jack W. & Jodie C. Babich Living Trust, by trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $199,000.
Jason A. Harrison from Melissa M. Davidson, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.
Christopher Gonzalez from Daniel C. Burk, property in Gallitzin Township, $154,400.
Elizabeth Zipf from Susan M. Schall, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $136,000.
Ronald Long from Mark E. Augustine III, property in Gallitzin Borough, $21,998.
Erica Lynne Long from Scott A. Conahan, property in Lorain Borough, $105,000.
Melissa Sheridan from David F. Weiland, property in Barr Township, $55,000.
Show Me Properties LLC from Daniel McKinnis, property in Johnstown City, $28,000.
Thomas K. Brown Jr. from Colvin Corp., property in Geistown Borough, $127,000.
Tarra L. Pavlosky from Danielle Campbell, property in Richland Township, $205,000.
Melvin P. Lee Jr. from Paul V. Gressick Jr., property in Portage Township, $450,000.
Alicia Lamb from Joseph E. Camut, property in South Fork Borough, $120,000.
Pile Family Trust from North American Hoganas Co., property in Southmont Borough, $86,000.
Kathleen Melkowits from Margaret M. Freeman, property in Geistown Borough, $85,000.
David A. Ziemba from USSCO, property in Ferndale Borough, $17,500.
Kathryn L. Catanese from Catherine M. Popovich, property in Lower Yoder Township, $216,900.
Amy P. Heiliger from John P. Davanzo, property in Southmont Borough, $171,900.
Janis L. Gresh from Dama Gidoma LLC, property in Cambria Township, $45,000.
Nichole Rezk from Michelle Valeria, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $100,000.
Michael C. Harrison from EJ Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $19,200.
Dawn M. Short from Alice L. Emanuel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $150,000.
Brinkel Rentals LLC from Clair R. Barker, property in Richland Township, $90,200.
Calvin W. Nazelrod from Toni Kalinyak, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $10,228.39.
Gregory Vinter from Arthur Sejour, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $10,191.72.
Corey Joseph Sark from Amanda L. Edwards, property in Portage Borough, $160,000.
Shane Douglas Marsh from Lindsay A. McCabe, property in Adams Township, $144,900.
Angelina E. Ozeck from Janel Pesarchic, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.
Edward S. Rovansek from Joseph B. Slagle, property in Lower Yoder Township, $82,500.
Gregory Vinter from George E. Straw, property in Ebensburg Borough, $21,000.
Michael E. Schettini from Rebecca Thompson, by trust, property in Reade Township, $11,000.
Joseph A. Lee from Regis G. Lee, property in Munster Township, $11,000.
Coon Ridge Properties LLC from Bertha E. Peat, property in Upper Yoder Township, $75,000.
Donna Plummer from Victoria G. Farren, by trust, property in Portage Township, $14,000.
Carissa L. Dabbs from Jeffrey W. Smith, property in Ferndale Borough, $53,000.
Melanie C. Dom from Bradley A. Smith Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.
Erika Elizabeth Arias Beriguete from Serdar Tumkor, property in Geistown Borough, $193,000.
Michael D. Surface from Emily Sue Schultz, property in Ferndale Borough, $33,000.
Kustom Rail Welding & Fabrication from McKelvey Oil Co. Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $175,000.
Paul F. Balzano from Thomas R. Cole, property in Dean Township, $14,000.
Rebekah A. Gracy from Rose F. Stewart, property in Lilly Borough, $65,000.
Luke Kawa from Kenneth L. Smith, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $194,900.
Laura A. Willett from Stella A. Ponchek, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $25,000.
Brent L. Findley from Timothy P. Meray, property in Susquehanna Township, $10,000.
Jean Caretti from Ronald J. Fatula, property in Lower Yoder Township, $180,000.
Jayne L. Mulhollem from Paul R. Kulick, property in Portage Borough, $10,000.
BS Realty LLC from Mainline Properties LLC, property in Allegheny Township, $223,000.
Dustin Stenger from David Single, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,000.
Leo Lorenzo from Jordan E. Curcija, property in Johnstown City, $23,000.
Joseph C. Lombardo from George Fraikor III, property in Adams Township, $11,000.
South Fork Premier Properties LLC from Second Brethren Church Johnstown, property in Johnstown City, $22,500.
Timothy David Prindle from Arvin Weese, property in Jackson Township, $40,000.
Michael A. Soyka from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $10,000.
Joseph C. Bianconi from John B. Bianconi, property in Cresson Township, $204,000.
Seymour Family Revocable Trust from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $100,000.
Michael C. Harrison from EJ Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $20,000.
Michael L. Nesbitt from Ralph E. Feeney, property in Portage Township, $125,000.
Miller Home Rentals LLC from Joseph Cominsky, property in Geistown Borough, $10,000.
Rumford Montgomery LLC from Daniel A. Deter, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $144,250.
Maximino Caez Rivera from Jenifer Danelle Loveridge, property in Lower Yoder Township, $85,500.
Donald J. Noon from Marcelle M. Norton, by clerk orphan court, property in Richland Township, $34,000.
Christopher D. Morton from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $21,000.
Carl Shannon from Slezak Real Estate LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $97,000.
Michael Albert Grandinetti from Thelma Lou Griffith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $94,250.
Brian C. Goss from Allyn Marie McCombie, property in Barr Township, $120,000.
Stephine Crystal Housek from Igloo Series V. Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $21,000.
Robert L. Keefe from Matthew D. Smith, property in Ebensburg Borough, $255,000.
Castle 2020 LLC from Erica Nicholas, property in East Taylor Township, $24,600.
BGT Real Estate Services LLC from West Penn Rentals LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $71,000.
Suzanne M. McCombie from Aaron J. Smith, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.
Robert Sekerak from Pauline Sekerak, property in Blacklick Township, $28,000.
Ronald George Cooney Jr. from John S. Hargreaves, property in Westmont Borough, $121,700.
Anthony Jones from David Lee Thomas, property in Richland Township, $170,000.
Ryan Soflarsky from Alan Lichtenfels, property in Johnstown City, $30,000.
Grant R. Cruse from Donald W. Yahnert III, property in Jackson Township, $103,000.
Edward Lapre from Jean L. Caretti, property in East Taylor Township, $171,000.
Somerset County
Cole R. Beener from John J. Pscherer/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Middlecreek Township, $110,918.
Steven Austin Murphy from Heather D. Hayman/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Milford Township, $28,450.
Adam Campbell from Bettie J. Jack/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $102,608.
Joseph John Cominsky from Lavona K. Seaburn/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $96,672.
Nelson Hayes from John M. Cascio, property in Somerset Borough, $339,900.
BSRE Holdings LLC from Veronica L. Baldwin/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Quemahoning Township, $93,576.
Timothy L. Hess from Joseph Kalna/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $68,306.
Colin Creveling from Andy Kudasik/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $11,108.
Colin Creveling from Andy Kudasik/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $23,701.
Christopher Urban from Helen Skibo Santucci/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $30,612.
James Tsacrios from William Sturtz/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $36,421.
Rebel Hill LLC from Richard D. Green Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shanksville Borough, $48,590.
Nicholas Krowchena from 627 LLC/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Borough, $158,236.
BSRE Holdings LLC from Community Mission Chapel/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Summit Township, $32,944.
John Knox from George N. Felix/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $12,889.
John Knox from James A. Latshaw/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,652.
John Knox from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $12,889.
John Know from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,737.
Shawn K. Nicodemus from Joann M. Sheirer, property in Southampton Township, $75,000.
Justin Gathagan from Stephen A. Antinoro Estate, property in Windber Borough, $120,000.
John F. Porter from Roger Lee Weimer/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Garrett Borough, $60,674.
Judy Faidley from Rose Moxim/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $72,970.
BA Real Estate LLC from Richard M. Ogle/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $281,324.
Lori B. Wright from Jason S. Bassette, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
Wayne A. Killinger Sr. from Wayne J. Beeghly Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $17,000.
Kathleen S. Weakley from Audrey A. Goodis, property in Milford Township, $19,666.67.
Chloe S. Maust from Sara J. Romesberg, property in Jefferson Township, $90,000.
Paul I. Detwiler III from Patricia B. Detwiler Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $400,000.
John M. Miller from Gregory Mitchell, property in Casselman Borough, $85,000.
Vacant Land Now LLC from Delos J. Clow, property in Somerset Township, $13,801.99.
John Feathers from Paul Lester Lytle, property in Addison Borough, $85,000.
Alice F. Shaulis from Wendy K. Fisher, property in Somerset Borough, $236,500.
C&J Group Venture LLC from Victoria A. Butchko, property in Boswell Borough, $60,000.
Ruth Livengood from Jordan Beistel, property in Somerset Township, $139,900.
Vasilko Broad LLC from Paul J. Hruska Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $331,250.
BA-Rooted Ground Farm LLC from Thomas J. Waddle, property in Middlecreek Township, $820,000.
James F. Barron from Charles I. Baker Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $87,500.
Joseph McNeely from Patricia Vitullo, property in Somerset Borough, $89,000.
David J. Beeman from James L. Drake, property in Black Township, $220,500.
Ethan Whitener from Paul J. Hoolahan, property in Jenner Township, $132,900.
Cotton Creek Holdings LLC from Dorothy Mary Iogen Heather Est., property in Jefferson Township, $230,000.
Pyco Properties LLC from Edmund S. Gard III, property in Somerset Township, $155,000.
Shenzhen Properties LLC from Dapeng Zhang, property in Somerset Borough, $57,500.
Patricia M. Murray from Adrian A. Thomas Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $165,000.
Trevon A. Wallace from Lisa Bokinsky, property in Windber Borough, $36,900.
Ethan Keith Lehman from Edward J. Stankiewicz Jr., property in Ogle Township, $65,000.
Jessica L. Krepelka from Michael James Krepelka, property in Brothersvalley Township, $10,271.06.
Zachery M. Hotchkiss from M. Jayne Martin Estate, property in Summit Township, $110,000.
On the Trail LLC from Pricilla Lichty Estate, property in Black Township, $200,000.
Karl D. Young from Betty E. Hostetler, property in Conemaugh Township, $24,000.
Cory Mason Pollino from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $78,000.
Ryan D. Keller from Mitchell A. Walker, property in Greenville Township, $195,000.
Rock Solid Development LLC from Luke Varner, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.
C. Richard McCauley II from David W. Long, property in Indian Lake Borough, $325,000.
Somerset Trust Co. from Soar Somerset LLC, property in Somerset Township, $1,706,721.
Peter J. Veltri from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $445,000.
Nicholas Krowchena from Henry B. Ritchter/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $74,708.
Scott R. Schmidt from Tamey L. McCleary, property in Salisbury Borough, $115,000.
Stephen J. Hankinson II from BA Real Estate LLC, property in New Baltimore Borough, $80,000.
Bernard Family Revocable Trust from George M. Markovic, by POA, property in Addison Township, $110,000.
