The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Noble Colt LLC from Ronald Cameron MacDonald, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,818.13.
Mordechai Rothenberg from Merle Frye, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,952.19.
Stephanie Lynn Byich from Gary L. Jewett, by trust, property in West Carroll Township, $10,161.53.
Jodi McCloskey from Craig J. Andrews, by trust, property in Geistown Borough, $19,600.03.
Gary D. Adams from Michael P. Kohler, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $10,000.
Deborah A. Rupp from Dorothy Morsenko, property in Ebensburg Borough, $120,000.
JNL Realty LLC from Dalton Uncapher, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $46,000.
Mark J. Kobal from Julia Antonazzo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $118,000.
Zilpah Glasgow from Ramon E. Melendez, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $18,000.
Cristobal Soria from Eric J. Freiwald, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,505.62.
Pamela G. Edmiston from Tonya L. Harbaugh, property in West Taylor Township, $87,980.
Andrew Peters from James R. Roddy, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.
Michael Orletsky from John F. Jordan, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
James Paul Herdman from John J. & Geraldine F. Cafeo Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $390,000.
Dawna Peterson from Shirley M. Paros, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Shawn L. Malzi from Kimberly A. Banda, property in Richland Township, $148,000.
Mary Ann Kilpatrick from William E. Livingston, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Matthew Green Parker from Verna V. Toki, property in Scalp Level Borough, $42,000.
Jordan Robert Mason from Jeffrey Michael Detore, property in Blacklick Township, $99,900.
Aubrey N. Stoltz from Thomas P. Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $105,000.
Soraya Kingsley from Michael P. Sell, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $22,000.
Jesus De Osvaldo from Lamar Rozier, property in Dale Borough, $10,000.
Raymond Cameron from Sara L. Williams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.
Steven B. Collett from Pamela R. Dubovi, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $32,900.
Bret A. Berkhimer from Westmont Investments Properties LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $146,000.
Jerry Louis Davila Rohena from Eric S. Daly, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $37,000.
Kandice Zaffarano from Mark H. Lux, property in Dale Borough, $57,800.
Philmart LLC from David F. Defazio, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $48,000.
Gary J. Chappell from Kathryn E. Sloan, property in Jackson Township, $140,000.
Lower Works LLC from Supowitz Smith Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $125,000.
St. Francis University from Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Penance Inc., property in Loretto Borough, $33,000.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. from Laurel Sand & Stone Inc., property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. from Laurel Sand & Stone Inc., property in Jackson Township, $10,000.
Benjamin H. Holmes from Carol J. Carpenter, property in East Taylor Township, $92,500.
Frank J. Mehalko from Amber Marie Litzinger, property in Blacklick Township, $14,000.
10 June Benefits Partners from Criste Casey Trust, by trustee, property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.
Barry Kay Nail Jr. from Tracy A. Burgan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,000.
Day C C from Daniel E. Ditchcreek, property in Jackson Township, $217,000.
Zachary T. Mock from Holly A. Hileman, property in Cresson Borough, $125,000.
Potter Holdings LLC from Brian W. Highland, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $15,000.
Aaron Patrick Sarka from James Roddy, property in Westmont Borough, $130,274.
Devon Kurtz from Rita J. Montanaro, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $139,000.
Edward R. Flynn from Robert J. Long, property in Ebensburg Borough, $143,000.
Patrick Wagner from Earl E. Crissman, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Travis Robert Thompson from Sarah M. Ferre, property in Southmont Borough, $60,000.
Mario L. Rizzo from Joseph D. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $130,000.
Matthew R. Young from Kelly J. Barger, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $75,000.
Isabella M. Schilling from Bernard Schilling, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $90,000.
Momentum Real Estate LLC from Michael D. Mock, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $10,000.
Corey Alexander Katrancha from Virginia F. Wilson, property in Summerhill Township, $139,900.
Randy A. Lytle from Joseph Schorsch, property in Southmont Borough, $170,000.
Tyler Grant Weaver from Janice Lynn Mowery, property in Westmont Borough, $67,000.
Nathan R. Niessner from Paul A. Rininger, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Alan L. Cigich from Lena J. Cigich, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $21,000.
James Jamal Engram from Skylee Rose Hess, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,000.
Zachary Allen Miller from Calvin A. Keener, property in East Taylor Township, $15,000.
Dawn R. Marrill from Darin S. Merrill, property in Patton Borough, $41,500.
Sheldon Johnson from Romaisas Designs & Properties LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.
Floyd R. Plummer from Davis Excavating LLC, property in Portage Township, $79,000.
Shawn Oxford from Joel R. Bowser, property in Adams Township, $41,500.
Ashley Romano from Orian Grant, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $20,000.
Mark A. Deyulis from Veronica R. Wilson, property in Cambria Township, $35,000.
Somerset County
Denver C. Shaffer from Ladelle J. Maurer, property in Jenner Township, $40,000.
William Kisiel from Christopher A. Telfer, property in Windber Borough, $256,000.
John F. Hunt from Gary W. Green, property in Shade Township, $20,203.20.
Brian K. Kauffman from Justin D. Platt, property in Summit Township, $145,000.
Jeremy D. Hauger from Lydia M. Golby Estate, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.
Robert J. Hainzer Jr. from Ruth N. Friedline Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $230,000.
Gregory A. Dadura III from Gregory A. Dadura Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.
John J. Iaquinta from John Cory, property in Middlecreek Township, $401,500.
Andrew R. Longstreet from Miji Real Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $76,000.
Kelly Laura Fritz from Linda Rose Schmelzer, property in Jenner Township, $75,000.
Gregory Holsopple from Erika N. Koontz, property in Hooversville Borough, $21,000.
Tim A. Emerick Sr. from Ernest L. Emerick, property in Fairhope Township, $95,422.40.
John P. Fochtman Jr. from Jonathan H. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $81,915.
Tyler J. Kline from Kevin B. Valine, property in Shade Township, $175,000.
Jonathan Stank from Mark Cannon, property in Allegheny Township, $22,000.
Samuel J. Palandro from Andrew Kalanish Estate, property in Central City Borough, $35,000.
Patriot Park Foundation Inc. from Randall L. Musser, property in Shade Township, $50,000.
Austin Scott Custer from Carol L. Colflesh, property in Stonycreek Township, $38,899.90.
Kane Isaiah Dakota Stiffey from Gary W. Green, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.
Vanessa Wozniak from Valoree Vargo, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.
Bryan Metzler from Joseph M. Mozurak, property in Jefferson Township, $147,000.
Nicholas E. Cooney from Ian M. Dively, property in Berlin Borough, $121,900.
Ronald R. Alves from Carolyn R. Fender, property in Southampton Township, $165,000.
Edwin J. Burnes from Charles E. Yonish, property in Quemahoning Township, $85,000.
In-Shore Technologies Inc. from Michael Stohon, property in Paint Township, $64,020.34.
Curtis P. Heltzel from Brenda S. Dadura, property in Conemaugh Township, $209,000.
Samuel D. Saylor from Charles L. Bowers Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $18,000.
Michael L. Griffith from Melissa L. Fisher, property in Berlin Borough, $165,000.
Sahara Property Management from Diplomat Property Manager, by POA, property in Summit Township, $111,835.02.
Jerry C. Bockes from Sahara Property Management, by POA, property in Summit Township, $111,835.02.
Gregory A. Maust from Oliver Development Corp., property in Stonycreek Township, $50,000.
Greg Akins from Lisa Reeping, property in Middlecreek Township, $160,000.
Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. from Berwind Corp., property in Windber Borough, $60,000.
Hartzell House B&B from George D. Stemac, property in Addison Borough, $545,000.
Jonathan Paul Weise from Dennis E. Hironimus, property in Conemaugh Township, $210,500.
John Eugene Mowry from Connie S. Mowry Estate, property in Somerset Township, $80,923.20.
Tim R. Smith from Robert W. Smith Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $69,000.
Christian B. Boyd from Joseph A. Gallo Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.
William V. Gurzenda from Greenbrier LTD, property in Somerset Township, $200,000.
Casey Marie Romesburg from Thomas L. Coughenour RLT, property in Conemaugh Township, $16,000.
Colleen O’Neil from James W. Ash, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $74,900.
Angelo John Ross III from James Pottinger, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.
Philip L. Regelman from Betty J. Lohr Estate, property in Jenner Township, $300,000.
Phillip A. Leddon II from Diane Moseley, property in Stonycreek Township, $61,000.
Thomas M. Johnson from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.
Koeberle & Associates Inc. from Margaret Hopf, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.
Robert M. Cane II from Joseph W. Peck Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $179,000.
Daniel E. Miller from Edgar T. Weakland, property in Somerset Township, $310,000.
Jeffrey P. Dombrosky from Robert V. Hay Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.
Jeremy Ferguson from Becky K. Shirk, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.
VRSS Holdings LLC from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, property in Jefferson Township, $13,300,000.
Eric Ridgway from Anthony J. Muscatello Estate, property in Windber Borough, $38,500.
Craig Westover from Chester P. Mickey, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $30,000.
