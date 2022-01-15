The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Noble Colt LLC from Ronald Cameron MacDonald, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,818.13.

Mordechai Rothenberg from Merle Frye, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,952.19.

Stephanie Lynn Byich from Gary L. Jewett, by trust, property in West Carroll Township, $10,161.53.

Jodi McCloskey from Craig J. Andrews, by trust, property in Geistown Borough, $19,600.03.

Gary D. Adams from Michael P. Kohler, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $10,000.

Deborah A. Rupp from Dorothy Morsenko, property in Ebensburg Borough, $120,000.

JNL Realty LLC from Dalton Uncapher, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $46,000.

Mark J. Kobal from Julia Antonazzo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $118,000.

Zilpah Glasgow from Ramon E. Melendez, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $18,000.

Cristobal Soria from Eric J. Freiwald, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,505.62.

Pamela G. Edmiston from Tonya L. Harbaugh, property in West Taylor Township, $87,980.

Andrew Peters from James R. Roddy, property in Westmont Borough, $119,000.

Michael Orletsky from John F. Jordan, property in Richland Township, $115,000.

James Paul Herdman from John J. & Geraldine F. Cafeo Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $390,000.

Dawna Peterson from Shirley M. Paros, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Shawn L. Malzi from Kimberly A. Banda, property in Richland Township, $148,000.

Mary Ann Kilpatrick from William E. Livingston, property in Richland Township, $120,000.

Matthew Green Parker from Verna V. Toki, property in Scalp Level Borough, $42,000.

Jordan Robert Mason from Jeffrey Michael Detore, property in Blacklick Township, $99,900.

Aubrey N. Stoltz from Thomas P. Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $105,000.

Soraya Kingsley from Michael P. Sell, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $22,000.

Jesus De Osvaldo from Lamar Rozier, property in Dale Borough, $10,000.

Raymond Cameron from Sara L. Williams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.

Steven B. Collett from Pamela R. Dubovi, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $32,900.

Bret A. Berkhimer from Westmont Investments Properties LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $146,000.

Jerry Louis Davila Rohena from Eric S. Daly, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $37,000.

Kandice Zaffarano from Mark H. Lux, property in Dale Borough, $57,800.

Philmart LLC from David F. Defazio, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $48,000.

Gary J. Chappell from Kathryn E. Sloan, property in Jackson Township, $140,000.

Lower Works LLC from Supowitz Smith Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $125,000.

St. Francis University from Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Penance Inc., property in Loretto Borough, $33,000.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. from Laurel Sand & Stone Inc., property in Jackson Township, $125,000.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. from Laurel Sand & Stone Inc., property in Jackson Township, $10,000.

Benjamin H. Holmes from Carol J. Carpenter, property in East Taylor Township, $92,500.

Frank J. Mehalko from Amber Marie Litzinger, property in Blacklick Township, $14,000.

10 June Benefits Partners from Criste Casey Trust, by trustee, property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.

Barry Kay Nail Jr. from Tracy A. Burgan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,000.

Day C C from Daniel E. Ditchcreek, property in Jackson Township, $217,000.

Zachary T. Mock from Holly A. Hileman, property in Cresson Borough, $125,000.

Potter Holdings LLC from Brian W. Highland, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $15,000.

Aaron Patrick Sarka from James Roddy, property in Westmont Borough, $130,274.

Devon Kurtz from Rita J. Montanaro, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $139,000.

Edward R. Flynn from Robert J. Long, property in Ebensburg Borough, $143,000.

Patrick Wagner from Earl E. Crissman, property in Richland Township, $75,000.

Travis Robert Thompson from Sarah M. Ferre, property in Southmont Borough, $60,000.

Mario L. Rizzo from Joseph D. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $130,000.

Matthew R. Young from Kelly J. Barger, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $75,000.

Isabella M. Schilling from Bernard Schilling, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $90,000.

Momentum Real Estate LLC from Michael D. Mock, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $10,000.

Corey Alexander Katrancha from Virginia F. Wilson, property in Summerhill Township, $139,900.

Randy A. Lytle from Joseph Schorsch, property in Southmont Borough, $170,000.

Tyler Grant Weaver from Janice Lynn Mowery, property in Westmont Borough, $67,000.

Nathan R. Niessner from Paul A. Rininger, property in Richland Township, $195,000.

Alan L. Cigich from Lena J. Cigich, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $21,000.

James Jamal Engram from Skylee Rose Hess, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,000.

Zachary Allen Miller from Calvin A. Keener, property in East Taylor Township, $15,000.

Dawn R. Marrill from Darin S. Merrill, property in Patton Borough, $41,500.

Sheldon Johnson from Romaisas Designs & Properties LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.

Floyd R. Plummer from Davis Excavating LLC, property in Portage Township, $79,000.

Shawn Oxford from Joel R. Bowser, property in Adams Township, $41,500.

Ashley Romano from Orian Grant, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $20,000.

Mark A. Deyulis from Veronica R. Wilson, property in Cambria Township, $35,000.

Somerset County

Denver C. Shaffer from Ladelle J. Maurer, property in Jenner Township, $40,000.

William Kisiel from Christopher A. Telfer, property in Windber Borough, $256,000.

John F. Hunt from Gary W. Green, property in Shade Township, $20,203.20.

Brian K. Kauffman from Justin D. Platt, property in Summit Township, $145,000.

Jeremy D. Hauger from Lydia M. Golby Estate, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.

Robert J. Hainzer Jr. from Ruth N. Friedline Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $230,000.

Gregory A. Dadura III from Gregory A. Dadura Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.

John J. Iaquinta from John Cory, property in Middlecreek Township, $401,500.

Andrew R. Longstreet from Miji Real Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $76,000.

Kelly Laura Fritz from Linda Rose Schmelzer, property in Jenner Township, $75,000.

Gregory Holsopple from Erika N. Koontz, property in Hooversville Borough, $21,000.

Tim A. Emerick Sr. from Ernest L. Emerick, property in Fairhope Township, $95,422.40.

John P. Fochtman Jr. from Jonathan H. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $81,915.

Tyler J. Kline from Kevin B. Valine, property in Shade Township, $175,000.

Jonathan Stank from Mark Cannon, property in Allegheny Township, $22,000.

Samuel J. Palandro from Andrew Kalanish Estate, property in Central City Borough, $35,000.

Patriot Park Foundation Inc. from Randall L. Musser, property in Shade Township, $50,000.

Austin Scott Custer from Carol L. Colflesh, property in Stonycreek Township, $38,899.90.

Kane Isaiah Dakota Stiffey from Gary W. Green, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.

Vanessa Wozniak from Valoree Vargo, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.

Bryan Metzler from Joseph M. Mozurak, property in Jefferson Township, $147,000.

Nicholas E. Cooney from Ian M. Dively, property in Berlin Borough, $121,900.

Ronald R. Alves from Carolyn R. Fender, property in Southampton Township, $165,000.

Edwin J. Burnes from Charles E. Yonish, property in Quemahoning Township, $85,000.

In-Shore Technologies Inc. from Michael Stohon, property in Paint Township, $64,020.34.

Curtis P. Heltzel from Brenda S. Dadura, property in Conemaugh Township, $209,000.

Samuel D. Saylor from Charles L. Bowers Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $18,000.

Michael L. Griffith from Melissa L. Fisher, property in Berlin Borough, $165,000.

Sahara Property Management from Diplomat Property Manager, by POA, property in Summit Township, $111,835.02.

Jerry C. Bockes from Sahara Property Management, by POA, property in Summit Township, $111,835.02.

Gregory A. Maust from Oliver Development Corp., property in Stonycreek Township, $50,000.

Greg Akins from Lisa Reeping, property in Middlecreek Township, $160,000.

Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. from Berwind Corp., property in Windber Borough, $60,000.

Hartzell House B&B from George D. Stemac, property in Addison Borough, $545,000.

Jonathan Paul Weise from Dennis E. Hironimus, property in Conemaugh Township, $210,500.

John Eugene Mowry from Connie S. Mowry Estate, property in Somerset Township, $80,923.20.

Tim R. Smith from Robert W. Smith Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $69,000.

Christian B. Boyd from Joseph A. Gallo Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.

William V. Gurzenda from Greenbrier LTD, property in Somerset Township, $200,000.

Casey Marie Romesburg from Thomas L. Coughenour RLT, property in Conemaugh Township, $16,000.

Colleen O’Neil from James W. Ash, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $74,900.

Angelo John Ross III from James Pottinger, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.

Philip L. Regelman from Betty J. Lohr Estate, property in Jenner Township, $300,000.

Phillip A. Leddon II from Diane Moseley, property in Stonycreek Township, $61,000.

Thomas M. Johnson from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.

Koeberle & Associates Inc. from Margaret Hopf, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.

Robert M. Cane II from Joseph W. Peck Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $179,000.

Daniel E. Miller from Edgar T. Weakland, property in Somerset Township, $310,000.

Jeffrey P. Dombrosky from Robert V. Hay Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.

Jeremy Ferguson from Becky K. Shirk, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.

VRSS Holdings LLC from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, property in Jefferson Township, $13,300,000.

Eric Ridgway from Anthony J. Muscatello Estate, property in Windber Borough, $38,500.

Craig Westover from Chester P. Mickey, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $30,000.

