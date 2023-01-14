The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Damian E. Mosher from John E. Haddle, property in Stonycreek Township, $292,500.
Steve R. Yoder from Raymond L. Swartz, property in Blacklick Township, $162,500.
Colton J. Jones from Debra J. Boring, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $82,000.
Kevin Adams from Mary E. Aughenbaugh, property in Cambria Township, $50,000.
Franklin Street Trust from Gregory Vinter, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
Daron D. Murton from Darl R. Murton, property in Jackson Township, $115,000.
Joseph J. Fitzpatrick from Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, property in Richland Township, $130,000.
Tammy S. Rodgers from Nancy Mae Rodgers, property in Southmont Borough, $150,000.
Gay L. Deitch from Catherine F. Wilt, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
James Carbone from Trust Between National Equity Inc. & NP Dodge Jr., by trust, property in Westmont Borough, $218,700.
Melissa Connett from Richard W. Wissinger, property in Ferndale Borough, $140,000.
Brandon Gene Nicholson from Brenda L. Moldovan, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Trust Between National Equity Inc. & NP Dodge Jr. from Daniel Starke, property in Westmont Borough, $242,000.
Maria K. Bonitz from Michael J. Stossel, property in Adams Township, $134,000.
Lingenfelter Properties LLC from Denon J. Carpenter, property in Adams Township, $170,000.
James A. Hicks from John Stiffler, property in Ebensburg Borough, $360,000.
Stacie Lynn Pudliner from Mitchell A. Brown, property in Richland Township, $140,000.
Anthony P. Maloskey from Florence M. Pasi, property in Portage Township, $25,000.
Jason Brian Schrader from Jeremy B. Schrader, property in South Fork Borough, $28,000.
Thomas Gainer from Secretary Housing & Urban Development, property in Geistown Borough, $40,000.
Sara Gonzalez from Dennis J. Cowan, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
Randolph Palmer from Joan D. Montag, property in Richland Township, $330,000.
Jamie L. Shedlock from Douglas M. Knapic, property in Blacklick Township, $202,000.
Becky K. Shirk from Lauren Jacob Brumbaugh, property in Adams Township, $15,000.
Raheem Akmadir Nahif from Carol A. Hudack, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $70,500.
Garrett S. Karlinsey from Victor Wolfe, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,000.
Zackary D. Puckett from George A. Benko, property in Portage Township, $150,000.
Tyler Matthew Crooks from Hood Enterprises LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $70,000.
Shostek Owens Trust from Joy H. Kushnir, property in Westmont Borough, $153,000.
Christian Gabriel Tiracave from Joseph V. Frazier, property in Cresson Township, $325,000.
Ligonier Property Development from Dale E. Glass, property in Adams Township, $35,000.
Sally Chapman from Valerie A. Wilson, property in Adams Township, $80,000.
Matthew S. Serre from Eric J. Snyder, property in East Carroll Township, $265,000.
Victoria A. Hutchison from Alicia Palm, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Rene Medina Zamora from Michael Horan, property in Ferndale Borough, $34,900.
Sharon Ann Schell from Richard A. Cassone, property in Westmont Borough, $289,000.
Joseph C. Kapcsos from PA Housing Finance Agency, property in Johnstown City, $31,000.
Vincent D. Degol from Frederick W. Schmidhammer Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Township, $160,000.
Shawn Krestar from Patricia L. Sopata, property in Portage Township, $330,000.
Zachary L. Schultz from Timothy L. Schultz, property in West Carroll Township, $22,000.
Ashley Williams from Nelle Yasin Kigembe, property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
Robert A. Moore from Brittany L. Ohler, property in Adams Township, $45,990.
Martin A. Vrabel Sr. from Andrew Podplesky Jr., property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
Sebastian G. Carnicella from Nathan T. Zumovitch, property in Clearfield Township, $265,000.
Stephen Hudack from Robert J. Hasse, property in Westmont Borough, $157,000.
Whitney Weaver from Joseph Divittorio, property in Ferndale Borough, $73,000.
Scott Manocchio from Roger L. Miller, property in White Township, $10,000.
Tylor J. Rock from April M. Goldian, property in Hastings Borough, $127,000.
Janice Sutherland from Sarah J. Moore, property in Richland Township, $126,100.
Beckner Properties LLC from David R. Horne, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Wendi C. Nagle from Jeanne Eileen Jacko, property in Geistown Borough, $190,000.
William Kline from Catherine F. Wilt, property in Gallitzin Borough, $120,000.
Michele Wright from Patricia M. Cook, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $83,500.
Vincent Cestone from Rosalie Gail Stept, property in Westmont Borough, $150,000.
Treadstone Capital LLC from Cambria Residential Services Inc., property in Johnstown City, $49,000.
Lori Michele Daras from Terry L. McCully Sr., property in Cresson Borough, $199,000.
Nicholas Rardin from Rose Marie Wilk, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Township, $240,000.
Jeffrey A. Charney from Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust 1, by trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $26,000.
Samantha L. Richards from Brent A. Lantzy, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $79,000.
Corey M. Hearn from David M. Margetan, property in Richland Township, $190,000.
Kapo Realty LTD from Northwest Bank, property in Johnstown City, $70,000.
Constance A. Cunningham from Barbara A. Kinley, property in Southmont Borough, $63,500.
Christina Home Equities LLC from Christopher Knotts, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Weldon Rueben Lovely III from Molly L. Oneil, property in Westmont Borough, $190,000.
Eugene S. Smith from David Mayes Sr., property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $24,000.
Ryan M. Stumph from Carrie N. Lester, property in Ebensburg Borough, $139,900.
Michael J. Anderson from Theresa Suwinski, property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.
Elizabeth Trevorrow from Ruth Labarko, by person representative, property in Johnstown City, $60,000.
John W. Sumrada from Ponchek Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.
Charles L. Schatz from Robert O. Stiffler, property in Lower Yoder Township, $100,500.
Shane P. Gavazzoni from Justin R. Spanko, property in East Taylor Township, $131,000.
Kirkpatrick Hotchkiss from Katarzyna Kacprzak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $12,000.
Joseph M. Paros from Elizabeth Ann Paros, property in Richland Township, $225,000.
Gabriel Luke Beam from Brittany N. Skedel, property in Lower Yoder Township, $120,000.
Alnasir Marshall from Joanne Ferg, property in Westmont Borough, $80,000.
Somerset County
Diana M. Lynn from Thomas J. Shimrock, property in Confluence Borough, $160,000.
Roger Miller Jr. from Michael R. Saylor, property in Berlin Borough, $82,000.
Sean M. Chaney from Marsha A. Suttmiller Estate, property in Allegheny Township, $120,000.
Keith Monroe Loverin from John N. Palmer, property in Elk Lick Township, $180,000.
Taddeus Pajak from Robert C. Mallory Sr. Estate, property in Jenner Township, $150,000.
Joseph F. Liparulo from Byron J. Bardy, property in Jefferson Township, $245,000.
Sterling W. Kalp from Brett G. Kalp, property in Allegheny Township, $68,688.
Brett G. Kalp from Sterling W. Kalp, property in Allegheny Township, $68,688.
Craig L. Stahl from Rizzo Excavating LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $31,215.
Kenneth W. Rogers from Christopher J. Echols, property in Shade Township, $15,000.
Devin M. Way from Albert Rummell III, property in Paint Township, $100,000.
Michael Patrick Bridge from Dean M. Hottle, property in Lincoln Township, $63,000.
Jessica D. Remaley from Eugene L. Galentine, property in Berlin Borough, $118,000.
Abdullah Oymak from Betty M. Owen Estate, property in Somerset Township, $232,550.
Cecil M. Lohr from Lynn B. Lohr Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,466.75.
JNL Realty LLC from First Summit Bank, property in Conemaugh Township, $35,000.
Justin M. Schehr from Quontic Bank, property in Somerset Township, $285,000.
Andrew W. Orr from Community State Bank, property in Central City Borough, $40,000.
FTSDTBFD LLC from S&T Bank, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Nelson P. Miller from Guaranteed Liability Affinity, property in Somerset Borough, $176,666.
H. Scott Swank from First National Bank, property in Stonycreek Township, $50,389.
Kevin L. Berkey from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Jenner Township, $90,000.
Alvy Walker from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Indian Lake Borough, $184,000.
Avery S. Deskevich from Jersey Shore State Bank, property in Allegheny Township, $75,000.
Justin M. Schehr from Stanley A. Addair, property in Somerset Township, $380,000.
Andrew S. Orr from Thomas R. Russell II, property in Central City Borough, $50,000.
Mark A. King from Merle L. Carolus, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.
Matthew R. Sotosky from Mabel M. Shetler Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,000.
ELS Squared LLC from Todd Dei, property in Jefferson Township, $271,000.
Craig S. Sabo from Michael G. Bradley, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.
Nicholas S. Pappas from Kenneth L. Brown Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.
Dalton Miller from Michael P. Martin Estate, property in Ogle Township, $230,000.
Christopher Pluta from ATC2021 Owner LLC, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $67,000.
David P. Petrunak from Gene D. Suto, property in Paint Township, $62,000.
Marie Yorke from Aaron J. Syster, property in Shade Township, $25,000.
First Line Realty LLC from Richard A. Schmidt, property in Boswell Borough, $50,000.
Terry Lee Weyand from Donald L. Brady, property in Somerset Township, $239,900.
Louis Christopher Grandizio from Joseph G. Warnagiris, property in Middlecreek Township, $565,000.
Justin S. Bowser from Evan J. Varner, property in Stonycreek Township, $260,000.
Tiffany L. Mock from Dawn L. Guy, property in Windber Borough, $225,000.
Jesse S. Yoder from Stacey L. Bingaman, property in Larimer Township, $1,000,000.
John T. Maust from Ruth Ann Holland, by POA, property in Berlin Borough, $40,000.
Steven M. Demorest from Glenn B. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $46,000.
Russell B. Leonard from Rosella Fleeger/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $51,388.
Cynthia A. Schartiger from Elmer Jaquay/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $10,727.
Donald Sharr Millard Jr. from J.B. Miller/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $43,290.
Chad A. Snyder from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,568.
John Knox from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,737.
John Knox from Lawrence E. Snyder/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $13,186.
Adam Campbell from Ryan J. Cook/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $32,266.
Daniel Kinsella from Garret Wade Maus/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jenner Township, $13,907.
Deirdre Morbitzer from John McCarthy/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jenner Township, $12,889.
