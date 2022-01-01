The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Matthew J. Haslett from Richard P. Sparling, property in Lower Yoder Township, $359,000.
Aaron J. McCombie from Nadiene E. Woodley, property in Elder Township, $60,000.
Michelle Marcuzzo from James Brian Bernard Supplemental Special Needs Trust, by trustee, property in Hastings Borough, $149,000.
Brad D. Valeria from Gary F. Ceschini, property in Elder Township, $20,000.
Maxx Charles Thomas from Brandon E. Hampton, property in Adams Township, $100,000.
Norma E. Fernandez from Agnes M. Mesnak, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $41,000.
Laurent J. Roussin from Alex J. Anderson, property in Ebensburg Borough, $245,000.
Jailene Parache Infante from John K. Davenport Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $106,500.
Anna K. Hostetler from Michael T. Zakuciya, property in Stonycreek Township, $95,000.
Darrell Diehl from Cecilia R. Stanley, property in Reade Township, $75,000.
Garth A. Womer from Thomas E. Cline Jr., property in Chest Township, $86,143.
Johnnie Williams from James C. Pinelli, property in Ferndale Borough, $119,900.
John H. Gartland IV from Dana F. Ferrell, property in Cresson Borough, $44,000.
Lewis P. Clark from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Jackson Township, $43,560.
Algernon Capital LLC from 4 Four Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $31,200.
Jordana M. Mack from Samuel D. Hullihen, property in Croyle Township, $29,000.
Daniel McKendree Tweedle from Thomas E. Krupa Jr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $135,000.
Jacilynn Annette Brant from Robert P. Gardill, property in Southmont Borough, $245,000.
Gene T. Ray from Irene A. Ray, property in Barr Township, $36,045.28.
Janet K. Robinson Trust from Doris Elizabeth Bell, property in Upper Yoder Township, $120,000.
Gregory T. Biel from Vincent Brisini, property in Jackson Township, $280,000.
William H. Devlin Jr. from Oakridge Springs LLC, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Rodney C. Turgeon from Susan M. Margo, property in Summerhill Township, $59,900.
CW Lawn & Landscape LLC from Stella Property Development & Event Production LLC, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $12,000.
Mark Sheehan from Angela M. Kaczey, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $29,900.
Stephen J. Krestar from Sara R. Lutman, property in Adams Township, $50,000.
Donald R. Fetzer Jr. from Albert Lubert, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $90,000.
Samuel D. Eash from Clarence C. Rager, property in Middle Taylor Township, $180,000.
Larry Gehlman from David S. Hamaty, property in Westmont Borough, $170,000.
Jessica L. Smith from Irene Fornari, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $80,000.
Jeremy J. Bellack from John Hoffman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.
Killian Joseph Shreenan from Janet A. Lacko, property in Adams Township, $108,000.
Jacob R. Miller from Janet M. Fetterolf, property in Westmont Borough, $135,000.
John J. Mertens from Jeremy Clark, property in Hastings Borough, $28,000.
Lofts on Upper Main LLC from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $72,000.
Clear Creek Co. from Baker Young Corp., property in Reade Township, $135,000.
Joseph Slebodnick from Zane B. Bianucci, property in Ebensburg Borough, $425,000.
Emily Sue Schultz from Robert V. Berger, property in Ferndale Borough, $32,000.
Ryan Cowan from William Allen Aurandt, property in Westmont Borough, $95,000.
Apple Cart Homes LLC from Jonathan R. Hart, property in Lorain Borough, $45,000.
Somerset County
George Sirbaugh from DSV SPV3, property in Paint Borough, $86,406.
David Alan Mankamyer from Mark Von Lunen, property in Conemaugh Township, $235,000.
Michael Loeffler from Theresa M. Mattern, property in Jefferson Township, $243,000.
Aileen Ruiz Revocable Trust from John C. Moratis, property in Middlecreek Township, $302,500.
Sarah Mendak from Christopher Mark Thompson, property in Jefferson Township, $112,000.
Yletta D. Clark from Christopher Clark Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $190,000.
841 Oden from Jeffery D. Clup, property in Confluence Borough, $190,000.
Ryan L. Johnson from Kotch Family Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $577,700.
Richard Roberts from Alan T. Johns, property in Hooversville Borough, $61,900.
Shayla A. Howard from Richard Lee Hoffman, property in North Baltimore Borough, $105,000.
Douglas B. Shaffer from Zubek Inc., property in Shade Township, $45,000.
John Harry Hartman from Clifford T. Stutzman, property in Somerset Township, $500,000.
Eric Popolo from Jo Ann Martnishn Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $85,900.
Brock James Leazier from Brian Hyde, property in Somerset Township, $105,416.
Gregory M. Innes from Joseph S. Welty, property in Indian Lake Borough, $205,000.
Benjamin John Brezovic from Eric P. Curry, property in Conemaugh Township, $300,000.
Thomas M. Tuite from Timothy Vincent, property in Stonycreek Township, $292,000.
Craig L. Stahl from Rizzo Excavating, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.
Thomas David Hall from Chad L. Mikolajcik, property in Middlecreek Township, $200,000.
Jeremy Durst from Homer G. Lehman Estate, property in Paint Township, $115,500.
Cristobal Soria from Frederick W. Shaulis, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.
David Montgomery from Angelo N. Catalano, property in Jefferson Township, $192,500.
Edwin J. Seller from Nicole Cellone, property in Jefferson Township, $165,000.
Sean M. Cook from Rajiv Sawhney, property in Middlecreek Township, $529,000.
Steel Two Properties M2 from Shennoah Bowser, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.
John L. Fisher from Michael H. Rembold, property in Elk Lick Township, $310,000.
Michael E. Lane from Robyn Foreman, property in Garrett Borough, $11,260.80.
Michael J. Thompson from David A. Snyder, property in Black Township, $115,000.
Benjamin L. Benedict from High Top, property in Somerset Township, $130,000.
Lucas D. Leister from Donald E. Newman, property in Northampton Township, $36,000.
Samuel H. Wills Jr. from Karin M. Beam, property in Conemaugh Township, $104,900.
Michael J. Garrity from Carrie Lynne Haverlock, property in Windber Borough, $118,000.
Betty J. Oaks from Stella Irene Thomas Jones, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Eric G. Fatich from John Shuhayda, property in Ogle Township, $43,500.
M&M Property Investments from Mayer Properties IV LLP, property in Somerset Township, $585,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.