The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Stella Garrett from Yuan Yuan Mendes, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $112,000.

Rebecca A. Cornman from Richelle Furguiele, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $41,500.

White Rose Rental Properties LLC from Alison P. Hewitt, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.

Vanessa M. Toth from Clifton G. Covalt II, property in Cambria Township, $69,000.

JJ Golden LLC from Warren F. Glacken Jr., property in Adams Township, $26,000.

JJ Golden LLC from Steven C. Myers, property in Adams Township, $26,000.

Michelle L. Plummer from Paula A. Weber, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,999.

Feraz Sammy from Florence I. Gojmerac, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.

Paul Bottoff from Nicholas Gruse, property in Cassandra Borough, $50,000.

Aaron P. Peterson from Windber Country Club Inc., property in Adams Township, $35,000.

Hill Oxford Two LLC from Brian M. King, property in Sankertown Borough, $103,500.

Katina Zeris from Schmidt Family Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $73,750.

Nationstar REO SUB 1B LLC from Joseph P. Trapanotto, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $10,000.

Ronald D. Clapper from Neal D. Lehman Jr., property in Croyle Township, $38,000.

Lawrence E. Grimes II from Matthew W. Strait, property in Gallitzin Township, $35,000.

Timothy T. Taylor from Helen Veneskey, property in West Carroll Township, $10,000.

Brandon M. Karlheim from Daniel F. Karlheim, property in Hastings Borough, $142,000.

John A. Wagner from Buterbaugh Brothers Land & Timber Corp., property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.

William J. Skelly from James M. Tsikalas, by sheriff, property in Jackson Township, $56,000.

Jeffrey Alan Mickel from Susan M. Stover, property in Upper Yoder Township, $113,000.

Myers Rentals LLC from Dorothy Seymore Trust, by trustee, property in Sankertown Borough, $30,000.

John J. McCarty from Norman J. Myers, property in Cresson Township, $30,000.

Mark Gallaher from Alec M. Nedimyer, property in Summerhill Township, $165,000.

Paul D. Beltowski from Jessica McCrystal, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.

Michael S. Neisner from Evelyn W. Krause, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $54,900.

JKMK Lion Avenues LLC from Lamar Rozier, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $18,000.

Central PA Housing LLC from Clearshade Properties Inc., by sheriff, property in Cambria Township, $51,000.

Ryan Wayne Cox from Jill D. Kindya, property in Southmont Borough, $157,000.

Carla Cavanaugh from Janice M. Meagher, property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.

Elizabeth Ann Romano Harper from Sophia Yesh, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,900.

5M Group 13 LLC from Linda A. Rhoden, property in Barr Township, $32,000.

Kenneth Zimmerman from Richard S. Kornprobst, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $16,000.

Renee F. Loe from Kevin R. Bean, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,900.

Nicholas M. Dumm from Mary J. Konior, property in Carrolltown Borough, $60,000.

D&G Enterprise from Seymour Business Holdings, property in Ebensburg Borough, $215,000.

Jo Ann Stanley from Shelby J. Stoy, property in Patton Borough, $36,000.

Dorothy Morris from Jamel Felder, property in Lower Yoder Township, $175,000.

Sheetz Inc. from Richard H. Weinzierl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $14,000.

Thad Henry Jr. from Charles Theodore Palm Jr., property in Richland Township, $45,000.

Frank J. Mehalko Jr. from Martha L. Felton, property in Blacklick Township, $125,000.

Terry Moyer from Merle L. Thomas, property in Portage Borough, $72,500.

Dakota D. Dumm from Zachary B. Walker, property in Southmont Borough, $120,000.

Raymond I. Wendekier from Stephen G. Sheetz, property in Patton Borough, $110,000.

Shayla Renee Kanuch from David R. Owens, property in Lower Yoder Township, $81,120.

Joanne Fowler from Lewis J. Fowler, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,449.60.

Robert A. Solarczyk from Arlene M. Kovalchek, property in Geistown Borough, $20,000.

Tracy L. Graybill from Joseph Swerbinsky Sr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $150,000.

Jason Derosa from Anthony J. Depetro, property in Susquehanna Township, $96,000.

Gerard C. Gittings from John S. Knicely, property in Gallitzin Borough, $110,000.

Josiah Hill from Thomas Rounsley, property in Barr Township, $180,000.

Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $18,475.

Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,475.

Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,475.

Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $18,475.

Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,900.

Sean Hockensmith from Gerald M. Basko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,900.

Sean Hockensmith from Gerald M. Basko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,100.

Rafael A. Garcia Argumedo from Property Development LLC, property in Reade Township, $45,000.

West Penn Rentals LLC from Carolyn Rovan, property in Stonycreek Township, $54,900.

Judith Nye Neall from Mary C. Radnoti, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $79,900.

Judith A. Burnworth from Diane Marie De Onis, property in White Township, $125,900.

Matthew R. Young from Orr Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $50,000.

Tina Arleen Deffenbaugh from Harold R. Thomas Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $205,000.

Family Lease LLC from Peter J. Burns, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,500.

Izaak Garrison Gray from George W. Elias, property in Vintondale Borough, $64,500.

Jean M. Miller from Francis D. & Thelma L. Miller Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association from Oriana L. Poruban, by sheriff, property in Portage Township, $30,000.

Louis Margan from Kenneth Lasalle, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $11,000.

Michael Combs from Joseph M. Mindala, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,400.

Robert A. Yench from Jordan R. Harriman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.

Teri Verbosky from Teresa M. Zawiskie, property in Cambria Township, $79,900.

John Michael Kivisto from Barbara J. McCullouch, property in Blacklick Township, $81,900.

Donat Enterprises LLC from 386 Plainfield Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $23,400.

W.F. Equities Corp. from Frederick A. Hicks, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.

Zachary Svenver from Albert D. Morgan, property in East Taylor Township, $189,000.

Michael Drahos from Dan A. Berkebile, property in Richland Township, $238,650.

Ty T. Forsythe from Robert G. Yeager, property in Patton Borough, $70,000.

Zachary D. Rummel from Alex M. George, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.

Donat Enterprises LLC from 2484 South St. Marks Realty Investment LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $23,400.

Alice Felosky from Catherine Frances Bortnyik, property in Blacklick Township, $34,900.

Donat Enterprises LLC from 901 Park Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $23,400.

Donat Enterprises LLC from 901 Park Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $23,400.

Somerset County

Christopher Corrado from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $850,000.

Benjamin Van Mater from Frank J. Klein, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.

James Diguilio from Agnes T. Lute, property in Paint Borough, $62,000.

BA Real Estate LLC from William Latshaw, property in North Baltimore Borough, $79,340.80.

BA Real Estate LLC from William Latshaw, property in Somerset Township, $52,844.80.

Scott Wilkinson from Alice F. Shaulis, property in Middlecreek Township, $212,000.

Sonny James Bethel Jr. from Anthony G. Myers, property in Somerset Borough, $253,000.

Robert Joseph from Paul J. Immekus, property in Addison Township, $240,000.

Robert G. Ditzler from Johnny R. Merschat, property in Paint Township, $255,392.

Evan M. Nibert from Eric Hubrich, property in Hooversville Borough, $98,000.

Dennis Neil Blubaugh from Douglas A. Blubaugh, property in Allegheny Township, $84,000.

Jessica May from James A. Gibbons, property in Shade Township, $84,800.

Kenneth Michael Zeiler from Jhenna L. Zambanini, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.

John M. Westcott from Robert J. Agate, property in Jefferson Township, $63,500.

Thomas A. Younkin from Sherman L. Gary, property in Ursina Borough, $67,000.

Michele L. Hanley from Stanley Anthony Pajak, property in Shade Township, $47,000.

John J. Wojcik from David M. Thomas, property in Middlecreek Township, $495,000.

Dustin W. Gesser from Jeremy C. Harding, property in Jennerstown Borough, $15,000.

Shane A. Halle from Robert J. Hainzer Jr., property in Somerset Borough, $170,000.

Shaffer Property Holdings LLC from William R. Hoffman, property in Lincoln Township, $30,000.

