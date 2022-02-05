The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Stella Garrett from Yuan Yuan Mendes, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $112,000.
Rebecca A. Cornman from Richelle Furguiele, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $41,500.
White Rose Rental Properties LLC from Alison P. Hewitt, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.
Vanessa M. Toth from Clifton G. Covalt II, property in Cambria Township, $69,000.
JJ Golden LLC from Warren F. Glacken Jr., property in Adams Township, $26,000.
JJ Golden LLC from Steven C. Myers, property in Adams Township, $26,000.
Michelle L. Plummer from Paula A. Weber, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,999.
Feraz Sammy from Florence I. Gojmerac, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.
Paul Bottoff from Nicholas Gruse, property in Cassandra Borough, $50,000.
Aaron P. Peterson from Windber Country Club Inc., property in Adams Township, $35,000.
Hill Oxford Two LLC from Brian M. King, property in Sankertown Borough, $103,500.
Katina Zeris from Schmidt Family Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $73,750.
Nationstar REO SUB 1B LLC from Joseph P. Trapanotto, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $10,000.
Ronald D. Clapper from Neal D. Lehman Jr., property in Croyle Township, $38,000.
Lawrence E. Grimes II from Matthew W. Strait, property in Gallitzin Township, $35,000.
Timothy T. Taylor from Helen Veneskey, property in West Carroll Township, $10,000.
Brandon M. Karlheim from Daniel F. Karlheim, property in Hastings Borough, $142,000.
John A. Wagner from Buterbaugh Brothers Land & Timber Corp., property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.
William J. Skelly from James M. Tsikalas, by sheriff, property in Jackson Township, $56,000.
Jeffrey Alan Mickel from Susan M. Stover, property in Upper Yoder Township, $113,000.
Myers Rentals LLC from Dorothy Seymore Trust, by trustee, property in Sankertown Borough, $30,000.
John J. McCarty from Norman J. Myers, property in Cresson Township, $30,000.
Mark Gallaher from Alec M. Nedimyer, property in Summerhill Township, $165,000.
Paul D. Beltowski from Jessica McCrystal, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.
Michael S. Neisner from Evelyn W. Krause, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $54,900.
JKMK Lion Avenues LLC from Lamar Rozier, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $18,000.
Central PA Housing LLC from Clearshade Properties Inc., by sheriff, property in Cambria Township, $51,000.
Ryan Wayne Cox from Jill D. Kindya, property in Southmont Borough, $157,000.
Carla Cavanaugh from Janice M. Meagher, property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.
Elizabeth Ann Romano Harper from Sophia Yesh, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,900.
5M Group 13 LLC from Linda A. Rhoden, property in Barr Township, $32,000.
Kenneth Zimmerman from Richard S. Kornprobst, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $16,000.
Renee F. Loe from Kevin R. Bean, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,900.
Nicholas M. Dumm from Mary J. Konior, property in Carrolltown Borough, $60,000.
D&G Enterprise from Seymour Business Holdings, property in Ebensburg Borough, $215,000.
Jo Ann Stanley from Shelby J. Stoy, property in Patton Borough, $36,000.
Dorothy Morris from Jamel Felder, property in Lower Yoder Township, $175,000.
Sheetz Inc. from Richard H. Weinzierl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $14,000.
Thad Henry Jr. from Charles Theodore Palm Jr., property in Richland Township, $45,000.
Frank J. Mehalko Jr. from Martha L. Felton, property in Blacklick Township, $125,000.
Terry Moyer from Merle L. Thomas, property in Portage Borough, $72,500.
Dakota D. Dumm from Zachary B. Walker, property in Southmont Borough, $120,000.
Raymond I. Wendekier from Stephen G. Sheetz, property in Patton Borough, $110,000.
Shayla Renee Kanuch from David R. Owens, property in Lower Yoder Township, $81,120.
Joanne Fowler from Lewis J. Fowler, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,449.60.
Robert A. Solarczyk from Arlene M. Kovalchek, property in Geistown Borough, $20,000.
Tracy L. Graybill from Joseph Swerbinsky Sr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $150,000.
Jason Derosa from Anthony J. Depetro, property in Susquehanna Township, $96,000.
Gerard C. Gittings from John S. Knicely, property in Gallitzin Borough, $110,000.
Josiah Hill from Thomas Rounsley, property in Barr Township, $180,000.
Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $18,475.
Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,475.
Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,475.
Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $18,475.
Sean Hockensmith from Cammik Investments LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,900.
Sean Hockensmith from Gerald M. Basko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,900.
Sean Hockensmith from Gerald M. Basko, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,100.
Rafael A. Garcia Argumedo from Property Development LLC, property in Reade Township, $45,000.
West Penn Rentals LLC from Carolyn Rovan, property in Stonycreek Township, $54,900.
Judith Nye Neall from Mary C. Radnoti, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $79,900.
Judith A. Burnworth from Diane Marie De Onis, property in White Township, $125,900.
Matthew R. Young from Orr Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $50,000.
Tina Arleen Deffenbaugh from Harold R. Thomas Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $205,000.
Family Lease LLC from Peter J. Burns, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,500.
Izaak Garrison Gray from George W. Elias, property in Vintondale Borough, $64,500.
Jean M. Miller from Francis D. & Thelma L. Miller Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association from Oriana L. Poruban, by sheriff, property in Portage Township, $30,000.
Louis Margan from Kenneth Lasalle, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $11,000.
Michael Combs from Joseph M. Mindala, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,400.
Robert A. Yench from Jordan R. Harriman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Teri Verbosky from Teresa M. Zawiskie, property in Cambria Township, $79,900.
John Michael Kivisto from Barbara J. McCullouch, property in Blacklick Township, $81,900.
Donat Enterprises LLC from 386 Plainfield Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $23,400.
W.F. Equities Corp. from Frederick A. Hicks, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.
Zachary Svenver from Albert D. Morgan, property in East Taylor Township, $189,000.
Michael Drahos from Dan A. Berkebile, property in Richland Township, $238,650.
Ty T. Forsythe from Robert G. Yeager, property in Patton Borough, $70,000.
Zachary D. Rummel from Alex M. George, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.
Donat Enterprises LLC from 2484 South St. Marks Realty Investment LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $23,400.
Alice Felosky from Catherine Frances Bortnyik, property in Blacklick Township, $34,900.
Donat Enterprises LLC from 901 Park Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $23,400.
Donat Enterprises LLC from 901 Park Ave. Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $23,400.
Somerset County
Christopher Corrado from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $850,000.
Benjamin Van Mater from Frank J. Klein, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
James Diguilio from Agnes T. Lute, property in Paint Borough, $62,000.
BA Real Estate LLC from William Latshaw, property in North Baltimore Borough, $79,340.80.
BA Real Estate LLC from William Latshaw, property in Somerset Township, $52,844.80.
Scott Wilkinson from Alice F. Shaulis, property in Middlecreek Township, $212,000.
Sonny James Bethel Jr. from Anthony G. Myers, property in Somerset Borough, $253,000.
Robert Joseph from Paul J. Immekus, property in Addison Township, $240,000.
Robert G. Ditzler from Johnny R. Merschat, property in Paint Township, $255,392.
Evan M. Nibert from Eric Hubrich, property in Hooversville Borough, $98,000.
Dennis Neil Blubaugh from Douglas A. Blubaugh, property in Allegheny Township, $84,000.
Jessica May from James A. Gibbons, property in Shade Township, $84,800.
Kenneth Michael Zeiler from Jhenna L. Zambanini, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.
John M. Westcott from Robert J. Agate, property in Jefferson Township, $63,500.
Thomas A. Younkin from Sherman L. Gary, property in Ursina Borough, $67,000.
Michele L. Hanley from Stanley Anthony Pajak, property in Shade Township, $47,000.
John J. Wojcik from David M. Thomas, property in Middlecreek Township, $495,000.
Dustin W. Gesser from Jeremy C. Harding, property in Jennerstown Borough, $15,000.
Shane A. Halle from Robert J. Hainzer Jr., property in Somerset Borough, $170,000.
Shaffer Property Holdings LLC from William R. Hoffman, property in Lincoln Township, $30,000.
