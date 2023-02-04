The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Laurie J. Semelsberger from Karen Shutty, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Christopher S. Donelan from W. Theodore Corey, property in Westmont Borough, $35,000.
Renee E. Mail from Philip F. Bracken, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $69,000.
AHCH Properties LLC from Joseph H. Stigers, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $65,500.
John Mavretich from Christina Roberson, property in Johnstown City, $38,000.
Mackenzie S. Long from James M. Poldiak, property in Croyle Township, $345,000.
Gallery on Gazebo from Thomas B. Costa, property in Johnstown City, $140,000.
Andrew Penton from Laurel Avenue Rentals LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $159,800.
Hite Equipment Rental LLC from Moonlighters Mechanic Shop LLC, property in East Carroll Township, $170,000.
Kayla Leann Grela from James D. Abraham, property in Summerhill Borough, $210,000.
Allison L. Huschak from Annabelle Kordish, property in Portage Township, $30,000.
Carrolltown Pit Stop LLC from David M. Burskey, property in East Carroll Township, $130,000.
Isaac R. Kegg from Janice M. Bowman, property in Portage Township, $35,000.
Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Patricia L. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $58,000.
Joseph Olish from Robert Shane Spencer, property in Susquehanna Township, $24,100.
All Washed Up Auto Spa Inc. from Darleen K. Foster, property in Richland Township, $400,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Paul Hearn, property in Dale Borough, $27,000.
Gary F. Lynch Jr. from William A. Lytle, property in Tunnelhill Borough, $10,000.
Jacqueline F. Sweeney from Theresa L. Smith, property in Cresson Borough, $57,500.
Jennifer Kennedy from Beaverdale Gospel Tabernacle Inc., property in Summerhill Township, $25,000.
George P. Elias from Edward F. Dumm, by clerk orphans court, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $12,000.
Drew Charles Wood from Connie J. Morris, property in Ebensburg Borough, $154,000.
Robert P. Gardill II from Vincent F. Lamantia, property in Ebensburg Borough, $690,000.
Patrick Nagle from Christian D. Fishel, property in Gallitzin Borough, $62,000.
Charles E. Hutchinson from Nicholas M. Paronish, property in Cambria Township, $205,000.
Charles E. Hutchinson from Nicholas M. Paronish, property in Cambria Township, $205,000.
Patrick D. Turner from L&R Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.
Matthew Stephens from Michael D. McDermott, property in Jackson Township, $178,000.
Jane Shawley from Linda Florence Davely, property in Summerhill Township, $60,000.
Jessica Gelormino from Apryle L. Bober, property in Jackson Township, $240,400.
Brian Ensley from Gene Otho Brown, property in Westmont Borough, $159,900.
Mokbul Hossian from McMullen Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $182,900.
Keith W. Keilman from Weinzierl Rentals LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $28,000.
Christopher D. Morton from Gerald Askins, property in White Township, $116,000.
Michael C. Ferensic from Kenneth E. Lubert, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.
Ephraim Beiler Miller from 386 Plainfield Avenue Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $130,000.
David A. Turek from Nicholas A. Filak, property in Sankertown Borough, $56,000.
Lynette Johnson from Mark J. Taylor, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Maria Guadalupe Meza from Mary L. Malzi, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.
Frank E. Lombardo from George C. Chirdon, property in Portage Township, $225,000.
Pandora Snowberger from Louann Hoffman, property in Portage Borough, $82,000.
Sarah Fahr from Neil J. McMullen, property in Sankertown Borough, $134,000.
Neil J. McMullen from Daniel E. Albright, property in Gallitzin Township, $290,000.
Amie R. Stevens from Daniel E. Skovensky Jr., property in Richland Township, $66,000.
Eric A. Bobolsky from Stanley Eugene Perosky, property in Portage Borough, $17,000.
Lori Caye Thomas from Joseph M. Paros, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.
Kayla M. Felosky from Cody D. Kleinsmith, property in West Taylor Township, $195,000.
Robert V. Gates from Mary Ann Dibuono, property in Southmont Borough, $88,000.
Bradley Klock from Margaret Hope Dipko, property in Adams Township, $35,000.
Katherine Barbara Partsch from Victoria L. Regan, property in Washington Township, $425,000.
Jorge Medina from Todd C. Litzinger, property in Dale Borough, $31,000.
John K. Kaai Jr. from Mashhour E. Howling, property in Johnstown City, $65,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Jin Li Xue, property in Richland Township, $40,000.
Robert F. Oravetz from John W. Butala, property in Jackson Township, $225,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Jason Ickes, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.
Somerset County
Philip E. Fisher from Roberta A. Baker, property in Elk Lick Township, $200,000.
Rose Mary Mitsch from Susan E. Braun, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
Donald J. Sarver from Marian E. Dyer, property in Brothersvalley Township, $144,838.40.
Diamond Appliance LLC from Highpoint Electronics, property in Salisbury Borough, $109,500.
Austin Ream from Terry R. Ream, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $550,000.
Justin D. Shelton from Charles J. Yock Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $725,000.
Katie A. Anna from Thomas Lawry, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
Frank C. Zupan from Mary Jane Zupan Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $105,000.
Logan Dante Norris from Mildred L. Denner, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $130,000.
Daniel Duffy from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $435,000.
Miller Family Rentals LLC from Wetzel Co., property in Rockwood Borough, $70,000.
Seven Mountains Media Family from Forever Media Inc., property in Somerset Township, $637,887.20.
Michael John Goodlin from Kings Mountain Resort Inc., property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $19,000.
Randy E. Fisher from Kenneth D. Sarver, property in Allegheny Township, $20,000.
Acra Properties LLC from Melava Investments LLC, property in Windber Borough, $16,000.
Jane Lalley from Julianna Brunell Isgan Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $215,000.
Nathaniel Bellavance from Nancy E. Heil, property in Somerset Borough, $165,000.
Noble Investment Co. from Sharon Howard Frieri, property in Jefferson Township, $128,000.
Roger L. Wolfe Jr. from Ronald L. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $150,000.
Eric C. Schrock from Todd R. Schrock, property in Northampton Township, $460,000.
Gage Allan Nist from Kenneth A. Waters, property in Lincoln Township, $114,600.
Louis B. Weaver from Virginia Theresa Boyer Estate, property in Shade Township, $24,000.
Kathleen Berger from Russell B. Leonard, property in Addison Township, $48,000.
Alexandria Truszka from Christopher Harbaugh, property in Rockwood Borough, $61,625.
Joshua Brown from Joshua Sutton, property in Meyersdale Borough, $51,346.40.
Thomas D. McClintock from Eleanor Holliday Estate, property in Somerset Township, $29,000.
Tiffany Vought from Betty A. Hunter Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $170,000.
Land for Freedom USA LLC from Keith D. Beckett, property in Addison Township, $50,000.
William C. Kennell Jr. from Robin A. Zambanini, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $155,000.
Joshua E. Foor from Gary W. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,000.
Gina A. King from Shaun P. Lytle, property in Shade Township, $72,500.
Mark Yanosky from Christian W. Wagner/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $16,790.
Bryce William Kretchman from Eric D. Arnold, property in Meyersdale Borough, $128,500.
Eric T. Smeak from Frank Allen Kolonich, property in Quemahoning Township, $101,219.72.
Christopher J. Swartz from James E. Swartz, property in Jefferson Township, $188,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.