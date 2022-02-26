The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Matthew Vickery from Pilgrim Holiness Church, property in Blacklick Township, $25,000.

Kathy L. Schrader from John F. Snyder, property in Adams Township, $142,000.

Karen L. Barry from Ethel Jane Naylor, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $65,000.

Toby Gabriel Verrette from Donald R. Meier Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $150,000.

Sheila M. Schlereth from Frank M. Stanich III, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.

Hannah N. Skovensky from Ronald L. Garman Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $47,500.

Joshua McMillen from Ronald A. Deter, property in Richland Township, $240,000.

Eleni D. Dimitriadis from William H. Devlin Jr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $385,000.

Aaron Patrick from Eleanor R. Balzano, property in Clearfield Township, $62,478.50.

Guwain Engle from Lynn Mary Ruffley, property in Cresson Township, $41,500.

JS Bradley Enterprises LLC from Altoona First Savings Bank, property in Gallitzin Township, $125,000.

Brandon Michael Kaiser from Angelene K. Debiase, property in Scalp Level Borough, $115,000.

Shawn Hanna from Shawley Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $19,900.

David J. Hunter from John J. Livella, property in Richland Township, $62,000.

Russell J. Enedy from Michael L. Davis, property in Summerhill Township, $75,000.

Craig Boyer from James I. Bowser, property in Richland Township, $72,000.

Christopher Farren from Dorothy L. Farren, property in Portage Borough, $50,000.

Somerset County

Diane Lohr from Ashley D. Gindlesperger, property in Paint Township, $260,000.

Courtney M. Grimme from Thomas W. Page, property in Benson Borough, $40,000.

Joseph Reed from George J. Gogo, property in Paint Township, $95,500.

Tyler Petro from Ronald Lee Friedline Estate, property in Jenner Township, $120,000.

John F. Fama from David A. Stocklas, property in Shade Township, $20,000.

Linda Marie Novak from Robert G. Marcone, property in Middlecreek Township, $105,000.

Douglas J. Miller from John J. McKenzie, property in Elk Lick Township, $10,000.

Mark J. Colbaugh from Charles W. Dewalt Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $125,000.

Robert J. Griffith from Griff Holdings LLC, property in Jenner Township, $54,000.

Jared Nikolic from Nicholas Dalrymple, property in Addison Township, $36,500.

Thomas M. Despres from Gail M. Dwyer, property in Jennerstown Borough, $180,000.

Passavant Memorial Homes from Somerset Co. General Authority, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.

Patrick J. McMullen from One Foundation, property in Hooversville Borough, $55,200.

Rainbow Woods Camp LLC from Linda Watkins, property in Stonycreek Township, $125,000.

Timothy J. Thornsberry from Robert W. Semelberger, property in Paint Township, $355,000.

Matthew G. Walters from Dorothy Caldarelli, property in Jenner Township, $34,996.80.

David N. Tenneson from Robert Griffith, property in Northampton Township, $140,000.

Jill Deyarmin from David N. Tenneson, property in Indian Lake Borough, $36,000.

