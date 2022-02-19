The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Little Conemaugh Watershed Trust from Jeffrey G. Trimbath, property in Portage Township, $200,000.

TTG Homes LLC from Jean Beyer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,750.

Michael A. Selapack from Jacqueline Marie Castel, property in Portage Township, $17,000.

Kayley Ann Cordwell from Tricia M. Hildebrand, property in Jackson Township, $33,000.

Nicholas Paul Newsom from Jodi Zucco, property in Richland Township, $215,000.

Jacob T. Adams from Lois J. Baker, property in Hastings Borough, $74,000.

Phillip L. Levri from David Todd Grimaldi, property in Jackson Township, $45,000.

Joseph A. Mardula from Our Lady of the Alleghenies Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, property in Lilly Borough, $155,000.

Klines Tree Farm LP from Gerald Leo Panczak, property in Barr Township, $190,000.

Beverly Truscott from Daniel D. Peruso, property in East Taylor Township, $82,000.

Daniel G. Albright Sr. from Joyce Eileen Homan, property in Jackson Township, $25,000.

Greater Johnstown Water Authority from Johnstown City, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $125,000.

Joshua Ridenour from Douglas Barclay, property in Cambria Township, $107,000.

Faith A. Troyan from Paulette Mirilovich, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $15,000.

Cierra Tate Williams from Emma C. Audey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $32,500.

Eric McMahon from Garrett Hagerman, property in Hastings Borough, $48,000.

Mahek & Mahi IV Inc. from Mark M. Soloman, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.

Lacy Brandon Properties LLC from Hornick Auto Sales & Service Inc., property in Geistown Borough, $416,000.

Gregory A. Dernar from Alison R. Hilands, property in Jackson Township, $135,000.

Dennis J. Ott from Rhonda A. Benner, property in Cambria Township, $247,000.

West Penn Rental LLC from Somerset Trust Co., property in Geistown Borough, $61,600.

George M. McNulty from Frederick J. Bender, property in Patton Borough, $90,000.

Frederick L. England from Cody G. Karlheim, property in Ebensburg Borough, $116,000.

Sherry D. Ritchey from James M. Kozak, property in Washington Township, $195,800.

JP Dodson LLC from Joseph A. Sinclair, property in Ebensburg Borough, $190,000.

Capital Estates LLC from Pasquerilla Enterprises LP, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $3,997,500.

Elizabeth Joy Hazlett from Brad P. Grasso, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,000.

Bradley D. Spielvogle from Todd W. McConnell, property in Cresson Borough, $264,900.

Ronald A. Mastrine from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $21,110.

Anyuan Bao from Chin Pi Micik, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $31,000.

JP Group Holdings LLC from Thomas J. Nagle, property in Gallitzin Borough, $100,000.

Christopher Dunn from James E. Ference, property in Richland Township, $159,900.

Patrick E. Wagner from William T. Morley, property in Richland Township, $82,000.

David E. Glessner from William A. Jones, property in Middle Taylor Township, $140,000.

Shannon Mickle from Jeremy D. Ferguson, property in Westmont Borough, $330,000.

Joseph Matthew Ott from Michael E. Lesinski, property in Richland Township, $119,500.

Karim Bitar from Jeffrey A. Lavine, property in Geistown Borough, $185,000.

Daniel Soto from Marian T. Madison, property in Summerhill Borough, $142,500.

Somerset County

Nicholas S. Coleman from Norma Jean Sanzi, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $35,000.

Alexis Kalp from Jared L. Kalp, property in Rockwood Borough, $100,000.

Equity Trust Co. from Wanderlust Properties, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.

Randall Roxby from Dorothy Martin, property in Paint Borough, $28,000.

Harry L. Foy from Audrey J. Albright Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $35,000.

Terry L. Duvall from Woodstown Properties LLC, property in Jenner Township, $63,500.

Jared Kalp from Nellie R. Wolk, by POA, property in Black Township, $65,000.

Justin Krause from Ritsuko Yoshifuku, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.

Terry L. Knepper Jr. from Constance R. Peck Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $112,000.

Jamie E. Berkey from Lindsay J. Carbonara, property in Somerset Township, $283,500.

Sandra L. Smith from Richard A. Egli, property in Jefferson Township, $193,000.

Kevin James Jack from Garyl Alane Manges Estate, property in Paint Township, $49,900.

Billie Jo Miller from Joseph A. Perigo, property in Boswell Borough, $54,406.50.

Anthony Fama from James Collins, property in Shade Township, $150,000.

Lisa Urgo Pasquerilla Trust from John Joseph Beatty Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $270,000.

Stephen Andrew Seth from Alexander L. Martin, property in Conemaugh Township, $162,000.

Jeffrey A. Pcola from Gerald G. Alsentzer, property in Allegheny Township, $20,000.

Shane Petrunak from Raymond E. Dibattista Estate, property in Windber Borough, $425,000.

Terri L. Palanes from Burkhart Family Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.

Gary Friedline from Vacant Land Now LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,900.

Kenneth Rhodes from Verna M. Stevens, property in Conemaugh Township, $44,000.

Berkey Land LLC from Kerry L. Bush, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,000.

Samuel R. Livengood Jr. from Harry J. Mitchell, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $17,500.

Lisa C. Reeping from Frederic J. Miscoe II, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.

Douglas Haupt from Rodger L. Shaffer, property in Lincoln Township, $148,000.

Ryan Robert Flick from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $28,000.

Little Dreamers LLC from Wigo Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $280,000.

Natalie Lynn Bloss from Mona L. Herrell, property in Somerset Borough, $145,000.

Elizabeth P. Blackburn Resolution Trust from Elizabeth P. Blackburn, by POA, property in Shade Township, $70,582.40.

GHED LLC from Shirley Marie Spangler Estate, property in Milford Township, $20,000.

Nikki Finan from Russell J. Wright, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.

Christopher M. Lobas from Karen L. Heasley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $800,000.

Korey Harbaugh from Helen Fye Estate, property in Somerset Township, $32,000.

Paul Alan Morocco from Turnpike Creamery Partners LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $500,000.

Jason Thomas from Scott E. Gutowski, property in Middlecreek Township, $75,000.

Lauralee Marie Knecht from James M. Orris, property in Hooversville Borough, $79,500.

Richard J. Sherrin Irrevocable Living Trust from Helen P. Finlayson Estate, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.

Gerald Thomas Boylan from Thelma A. Robb, by POA, property in Berlin Borough, $150,100.

