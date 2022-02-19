The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Little Conemaugh Watershed Trust from Jeffrey G. Trimbath, property in Portage Township, $200,000.
TTG Homes LLC from Jean Beyer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,750.
Michael A. Selapack from Jacqueline Marie Castel, property in Portage Township, $17,000.
Kayley Ann Cordwell from Tricia M. Hildebrand, property in Jackson Township, $33,000.
Nicholas Paul Newsom from Jodi Zucco, property in Richland Township, $215,000.
Jacob T. Adams from Lois J. Baker, property in Hastings Borough, $74,000.
Phillip L. Levri from David Todd Grimaldi, property in Jackson Township, $45,000.
Joseph A. Mardula from Our Lady of the Alleghenies Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, property in Lilly Borough, $155,000.
Klines Tree Farm LP from Gerald Leo Panczak, property in Barr Township, $190,000.
Beverly Truscott from Daniel D. Peruso, property in East Taylor Township, $82,000.
Daniel G. Albright Sr. from Joyce Eileen Homan, property in Jackson Township, $25,000.
Greater Johnstown Water Authority from Johnstown City, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $125,000.
Joshua Ridenour from Douglas Barclay, property in Cambria Township, $107,000.
Faith A. Troyan from Paulette Mirilovich, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $15,000.
Cierra Tate Williams from Emma C. Audey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $32,500.
Eric McMahon from Garrett Hagerman, property in Hastings Borough, $48,000.
Mahek & Mahi IV Inc. from Mark M. Soloman, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,000.
Lacy Brandon Properties LLC from Hornick Auto Sales & Service Inc., property in Geistown Borough, $416,000.
Gregory A. Dernar from Alison R. Hilands, property in Jackson Township, $135,000.
Dennis J. Ott from Rhonda A. Benner, property in Cambria Township, $247,000.
West Penn Rental LLC from Somerset Trust Co., property in Geistown Borough, $61,600.
George M. McNulty from Frederick J. Bender, property in Patton Borough, $90,000.
Frederick L. England from Cody G. Karlheim, property in Ebensburg Borough, $116,000.
Sherry D. Ritchey from James M. Kozak, property in Washington Township, $195,800.
JP Dodson LLC from Joseph A. Sinclair, property in Ebensburg Borough, $190,000.
Capital Estates LLC from Pasquerilla Enterprises LP, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $3,997,500.
Elizabeth Joy Hazlett from Brad P. Grasso, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,000.
Bradley D. Spielvogle from Todd W. McConnell, property in Cresson Borough, $264,900.
Ronald A. Mastrine from Dino S. Persio, property in Cambria Township, $21,110.
Anyuan Bao from Chin Pi Micik, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $31,000.
JP Group Holdings LLC from Thomas J. Nagle, property in Gallitzin Borough, $100,000.
Christopher Dunn from James E. Ference, property in Richland Township, $159,900.
Patrick E. Wagner from William T. Morley, property in Richland Township, $82,000.
David E. Glessner from William A. Jones, property in Middle Taylor Township, $140,000.
Shannon Mickle from Jeremy D. Ferguson, property in Westmont Borough, $330,000.
Joseph Matthew Ott from Michael E. Lesinski, property in Richland Township, $119,500.
Karim Bitar from Jeffrey A. Lavine, property in Geistown Borough, $185,000.
Daniel Soto from Marian T. Madison, property in Summerhill Borough, $142,500.
Somerset County
Nicholas S. Coleman from Norma Jean Sanzi, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $35,000.
Alexis Kalp from Jared L. Kalp, property in Rockwood Borough, $100,000.
Equity Trust Co. from Wanderlust Properties, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.
Randall Roxby from Dorothy Martin, property in Paint Borough, $28,000.
Harry L. Foy from Audrey J. Albright Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $35,000.
Terry L. Duvall from Woodstown Properties LLC, property in Jenner Township, $63,500.
Jared Kalp from Nellie R. Wolk, by POA, property in Black Township, $65,000.
Justin Krause from Ritsuko Yoshifuku, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.
Terry L. Knepper Jr. from Constance R. Peck Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $112,000.
Jamie E. Berkey from Lindsay J. Carbonara, property in Somerset Township, $283,500.
Sandra L. Smith from Richard A. Egli, property in Jefferson Township, $193,000.
Kevin James Jack from Garyl Alane Manges Estate, property in Paint Township, $49,900.
Billie Jo Miller from Joseph A. Perigo, property in Boswell Borough, $54,406.50.
Anthony Fama from James Collins, property in Shade Township, $150,000.
Lisa Urgo Pasquerilla Trust from John Joseph Beatty Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $270,000.
Stephen Andrew Seth from Alexander L. Martin, property in Conemaugh Township, $162,000.
Jeffrey A. Pcola from Gerald G. Alsentzer, property in Allegheny Township, $20,000.
Shane Petrunak from Raymond E. Dibattista Estate, property in Windber Borough, $425,000.
Terri L. Palanes from Burkhart Family Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.
Gary Friedline from Vacant Land Now LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,900.
Kenneth Rhodes from Verna M. Stevens, property in Conemaugh Township, $44,000.
Berkey Land LLC from Kerry L. Bush, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,000.
Samuel R. Livengood Jr. from Harry J. Mitchell, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $17,500.
Lisa C. Reeping from Frederic J. Miscoe II, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.
Douglas Haupt from Rodger L. Shaffer, property in Lincoln Township, $148,000.
Ryan Robert Flick from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $28,000.
Little Dreamers LLC from Wigo Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $280,000.
Natalie Lynn Bloss from Mona L. Herrell, property in Somerset Borough, $145,000.
Elizabeth P. Blackburn Resolution Trust from Elizabeth P. Blackburn, by POA, property in Shade Township, $70,582.40.
GHED LLC from Shirley Marie Spangler Estate, property in Milford Township, $20,000.
Nikki Finan from Russell J. Wright, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.
Christopher M. Lobas from Karen L. Heasley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $800,000.
Korey Harbaugh from Helen Fye Estate, property in Somerset Township, $32,000.
Paul Alan Morocco from Turnpike Creamery Partners LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $500,000.
Jason Thomas from Scott E. Gutowski, property in Middlecreek Township, $75,000.
Lauralee Marie Knecht from James M. Orris, property in Hooversville Borough, $79,500.
Richard J. Sherrin Irrevocable Living Trust from Helen P. Finlayson Estate, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.
Gerald Thomas Boylan from Thelma A. Robb, by POA, property in Berlin Borough, $150,100.
