The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
7th Avenue Multiservice LLC from John J. Benigno, property in Johnstown City, $38,500.
Anthony Rhoads from Monika L. Pfeil, property in Dale Borough, $10,000.
Carmen Siverio from Robert F. Rios, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
John Paul Houser from Timothy P. Houser, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $180,600.
John Paul Houser from Timothy P. Houser, property in Ebensburg Borough, $319,400.
Minted Investments II LLC from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Reese Investment Properties LLC from Barbara A. Reese, property in Ebensburg Borough, $300,000.
Sidney R. Rowles from Patrick J. Harrison, property in Patton Borough, $127,000.
Bianca S. Rios from 4 Augs LLC, property in Johnstown City, $85,000.
Christine Tiracave from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, property in Cresson Township, $40,000.
Travis B. Templeton from Frank E. Lombardo, property in Portage Borough, $145,000.
Michael P. Conrad from Carol Ann Funari, property in Lilly Borough, $80,000.
Guy J. Gontkovic from Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Joseph Scardigno from Dari Properties LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $30,000.
Jack Keilman from Roger M. Grow, property in Croyle Township, $20,000.
Edward Wegrzyn from Randy R. Westover, property in White Township, $77,300.
Brendon A. Smith from Charles J. Merlo III, property in Jackson Township, $635,000.
Anthony Jerome McNulty from Jessica Malone, property in Washington Township, $33,000.
Richard Cameron from Gareth Anderson, property in Middle Taylor Township, $19,500.
Robert J. Hennessey from Judith Ann Jones, property in Upper Yoder Township, $102,000.
Gene Berkebile from Kevin M. Pursel, property in Richland Township, $389,900.
Lucas Keilman from Steven P. Clapper, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $14,800.
Michael Z. Zibura from Toby A. Bialas, property in Portage Township, $76,000.
Northfork MCD LLC from Robert L. Rundorff III, property in Johnstown City, $270,000.
Gerald F. Gray from T. Jeffrey Kohler, property in Westmont Borough, $132,000.
Taylor Rae Simanski from Janet E. Bender, property in Cresson Township, $215,000.
Fiduciary Planning LLC from Kenneth A. Mesko, property in Upper Yoder Township, $300,000.
Michael Brian Delauder from Christina M. Scarsella, property in Northern Cambria, $150,000.
McKenna Grasser from Sean T. Rigby, property in Ferndale Borough, $91,000.
Mark T. Faught from Philip A. Faint, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $40,000.
Molly Humphery from Dennis T. Perkins Jr., property in Southmont Borough, $225,000.
Alex J. Conahan from Gene D. Berkebile Jr., property in Adams Township, $226,000.
Daniel Lamer from Brendon A. Smith, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Somerset County
Barchey Associates Inc. from David P. Tims, property in Milford Township, $150,000.
Mary Graaff from Leah Ray Walker, property in Jefferson Township, $400,000.
Stay7springs LLC from Perry M. Dougherty, property in Middlecreek Township, $442,000.
Lindsey Volcoko from MCLP Asset Co. Inc., by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $21,600.
Shane Kimmel Maust from Roger L. Pyle Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Township, $17,210.
Chris Lee Wojnarowski from Jennifer Marie Paulin, property in Jenner Township, $89,464.
Cory J. Atwood from Julie K. Donegan Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $417,000.
Pava Purchaser LLC from Grace Bay Vapa Real Property, property in Somerset Township, $2,975,000.
627 N. Center LLC from JPC Associates Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.
East Main St. Associates LLC from Jeffrey L. Osselburn, property in Somerset Borough, $175,000.
Latonya R. Campbell from Frances J. Harclerode Estate, property in Paint Borough, $106,500.
Dominick W. McCuch from Jamey T. Godin, property in Windber Borough, $65,000.
Kathleen M. Walsh from Regis W. Walsh Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $290,000.
Andrew Roles from Jennifer Ritko, property in Conemaugh Township, $115,581.
Grizzly Glade LLC from Joseph A. Harvey Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $1,200,000.
Susan R. Blough from Robert Barmoy, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Devin S. Glover from Mary Brighenty Estate, property in Jenner Township, $115,000.
Maple City Real Estate LLC from Dorothea Irene Haer Estate, property in Summit Township, $60,000.
Ashley Hoffman from Joseph Michael Conn Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $137,000.
Laryan Sims from George J. Kostick, property in Central City Borough, $65,000.
Richard A. Lauri from Randy Devon Charlton Sr. Est., property in Quemahoning Township, $385,000.
Stacie M. Hickman from Oak Leaf Lane LP, property in Jennerstown Borough, $196,500.
Angel Murray from Harold E. Mishler Jr., property in Elk Lick Township, $40,000.
Michael Isaiah Divalentone from Sarah A. Maurer, property in Somerset Borough, $144,000.
Silvia Anderson from Thomas A. Portante, property in Windber Borough, $33,000.
