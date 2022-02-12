The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
EE SN Trust from Timothy Joe Bartlebaugh, property in Clearfield Township, $90,000.
Ridgeman Properties Inc. from Janice Werfel, property in Portage Borough, $58,000.
John F. Nettle Jr. from Brenda J. Duncan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,000.
Angela Rodgers from Charles Lloyd Barrett, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Sinclair Rentals LLC from Jeanne M. Murphy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Nichole L. Hott from Patrick Murphy, property in White Township, $25,000.
Timothy Ball from Shirley A. Kalwasinski, property in Susquehanna Township, $99,000.
John Halt Holdings LLC from Cambria County Industrial Development Corp., property in Cambria Township, $118,230.
Invincible Enterprise LLC from Orr Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $94,500.
Shannon Decorte from Holly McDowell, property in Lower Yoder Township, $89,900.
David Ferla from Robert J. Swetz, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.
Shawn Jones from Angela D. Langham, property in Jackson Township, $51,141.22.
521 Napoleon Realty Co. from Ray A. Thompson, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $290,000.
4Augs LLC from Mark J. Holbay, property in West Taylor Township, $13,000.
John Eckenrode from Lawrence P. Delaney, property in Ebensburg Borough, $225,000.
Michael D. Kline from Jeanne Ann Bakale Aldrich, property in East Carroll Township, $58,500.
Inna A. Drugobitsky from Basma Ibrahim, property in Lower Yoder Township, $100,000.
Nape Properties LLC from Kevin Kabo, property in Jackson Township, $82,000.
Somerset County
Thomas R. Sanner from Robert E. Sanner, property in Summit Township, $25,000.
Anthony W. Tazza from Lynnette Simmons, property in Boswell Borough, $70,000.
Terry R. Mauger from James S. Funk, property in Jefferson Township, $160,000.
Nicholas L. Fiske from Jill C. Hamacek, property in Indian Lake Borough, $145,000.
Christopher A. Barosky from David M. Glessner, property in Somerset Borough, $10,000.
Juliana Schmidt from Mary Catherine Metzgar Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $62,500.
Christina Doyle from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Somerset Township, $11,000.
Charles Grove from Jacob L. Leonard Estate, property in Milford Township, $315,000.
Adam Peterson from Shane M. Petrunak, property in Paint Township, $210,000.
National Residential Nominee from Tracy L. Kauffman, property in Conemaugh Township, $323,611.
Brandon A. Bird from National Residential Nominee, property in Conemaugh Township, $323,611.
Tyler Petro from Roy Eugene Spangler, property in Jenner Township, $30,000.
Joseph Lovrencic Jr. from Joseph Pysnik, property in Shade Township, $57,960.
Angie Benning from FB Thomas Drug Store Inc., property in Meyersdale Borough, $30,000.
Lesa Hillegass from Geraldine Lee Smith Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $112,500.
Lowell R. King from Z Land LLC, property in Jenner Township, $100,000.
Daniel Y. Hunsberger from Z Land LLC, property in Jenner Township, $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.