The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

EE SN Trust from Timothy Joe Bartlebaugh, property in Clearfield Township, $90,000.

Ridgeman Properties Inc. from Janice Werfel, property in Portage Borough, $58,000.

John F. Nettle Jr. from Brenda J. Duncan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,000.

Angela Rodgers from Charles Lloyd Barrett, property in Richland Township, $10,000.

Sinclair Rentals LLC from Jeanne M. Murphy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.

Nichole L. Hott from Patrick Murphy, property in White Township, $25,000.

Timothy Ball from Shirley A. Kalwasinski, property in Susquehanna Township, $99,000.

John Halt Holdings LLC from Cambria County Industrial Development Corp., property in Cambria Township, $118,230.

Invincible Enterprise LLC from Orr Enterprises LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $94,500.

Shannon Decorte from Holly McDowell, property in Lower Yoder Township, $89,900.

David Ferla from Robert J. Swetz, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.

Shawn Jones from Angela D. Langham, property in Jackson Township, $51,141.22.

521 Napoleon Realty Co. from Ray A. Thompson, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $290,000.

4Augs LLC from Mark J. Holbay, property in West Taylor Township, $13,000.

John Eckenrode from Lawrence P. Delaney, property in Ebensburg Borough, $225,000.

Michael D. Kline from Jeanne Ann Bakale Aldrich, property in East Carroll Township, $58,500.

Inna A. Drugobitsky from Basma Ibrahim, property in Lower Yoder Township, $100,000.

Nape Properties LLC from Kevin Kabo, property in Jackson Township, $82,000.

Somerset County

Thomas R. Sanner from Robert E. Sanner, property in Summit Township, $25,000.

Anthony W. Tazza from Lynnette Simmons, property in Boswell Borough, $70,000.

Terry R. Mauger from James S. Funk, property in Jefferson Township, $160,000.

Nicholas L. Fiske from Jill C. Hamacek, property in Indian Lake Borough, $145,000.

Christopher A. Barosky from David M. Glessner, property in Somerset Borough, $10,000.

Juliana Schmidt from Mary Catherine Metzgar Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $62,500.

Christina Doyle from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Somerset Township, $11,000.

Charles Grove from Jacob L. Leonard Estate, property in Milford Township, $315,000.

Adam Peterson from Shane M. Petrunak, property in Paint Township, $210,000.

National Residential Nominee from Tracy L. Kauffman, property in Conemaugh Township, $323,611.

Brandon A. Bird from National Residential Nominee, property in Conemaugh Township, $323,611.

Tyler Petro from Roy Eugene Spangler, property in Jenner Township, $30,000.

Joseph Lovrencic Jr. from Joseph Pysnik, property in Shade Township, $57,960.

Angie Benning from FB Thomas Drug Store Inc., property in Meyersdale Borough, $30,000.

Lesa Hillegass from Geraldine Lee Smith Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $112,500.

Lowell R. King from Z Land LLC, property in Jenner Township, $100,000.

Daniel Y. Hunsberger from Z Land LLC, property in Jenner Township, $100,000.

